canbalci

By Andrew C. Arbesman, CFA, CPA

U.S. bank preferreds offer investors attractive risk-adjusted returns relative to similarly rated credit.

We remain confident in the soundness of the financial system and maintain a constructive credit view of the banking sector. Banks learned painful lessons during the financial crisis and have been de-risking their balance sheets for a decade.

Today, they have higher capital requirements, robust liquidity, stable funding and lower leverage. In our view, banks are likely to remain committed to these standards, protecting both creditors and shareholders during the current period of heightened volatility and uncertainty.

Given our confidence in the U.S. banking system, we feel comfortable moving down the capital stack of banks to pick up additional yield. In particular, bank preferreds offer compelling risk-adjusted returns relative to similarly rated credit.

The preferred market has not been immune to the difficult market conditions in 2022. The rapid move in rates coupled with increased market volatility contributed to underperformance.

Yet, despite negative returns so far this year, the preferred market has performed in line with, to slightly better than, other markets such as BBB corporates, BB corporates and high yield. Additionally, preferred yields appear attractive, offering significant yield pick-up versus BBB corporates, as an example.

In our opinion, the yield pick-up bank preferreds offer is more a function of a complexity premium than credit risk. Very rarely are preferreds similar in structure, ranging in differences such as duration/extension risk, reference rate and reset spread.

Therefore, unlike other fixed income securities, preferreds from the same issuer can demonstrate remarkably different total returns over a given period of time.

Another reason bank preferreds offer attractive yield pick-up is the lack of a dedicated investor base. The dedicated preferred investor base relative to the overall size of the preferred market is one of the most mismatched asset classes out there. This can lead to more severe swings in valuations during periods of heightened volatility.

This volatility, however, can create investment opportunities and offers investors exposure to strong credits in a sector benefiting from positive credit fundamentals.

For investors who can cut through the complexity of preferreds and thereby identify superior structures while performing robust credit analysis, U.S. bank preferreds offer an attractive investment option to potentially realize outsized gains over a longer time horizon.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.