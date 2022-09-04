The long-term investment thesis I articulated in my previous article on Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is that:
After the precipitous drop in 2020 resulting from the COVID-19 lockdowns, Ross's sales store sales have rebounded sharply, though it has pulled back over the last two quarters as it faces tough year-ago comparisons that were in part driven by customers' spending of government stimulus checks (figure 1).
Figure 1: Comp store sales
As sales stability returned following the COVID outbreak, the company has continued to open new stores (figure 2, left axis), and its year-over-year store count growth is ticking back up towards the 5% level (right axis). The company has asserted in its quarterly earnings calls that there is still plenty of room for growth before it saturates its markets.
Figure 2: Store count (left axis) and year-over-year change (right axis)
Aside from 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when Ross decline to give guidance, this is the first time in the last eight years that the company has revised its fiscal year earnings guidance downwards (figure 3).
Figure 3: History of fiscal year guidance
Uncharacteristically, Ross has also under-performed its same store sales guidance (figure 4).
Figure 4: Same store sales guidance and actual results
As a result, the stock price has pulled back sharply from its 52-week highs (figure 5, green line).
Figure 5: Stock price
In this article, I analyze the causes of the stock price pullback and examine whether this weakness creates a buy opportunity.
The trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue of Ross and its discount retailer peers, Burlington Stores (BURL) and TJ Maxx (TJX), have plateaued or pulled back in the most recent quarter (figure 6, green, blue, and red lines). Dollar Tree's (DLTR) TTM revenues have continued to grow, likely due to the nature of its essential food and grocery products, very low price points, and the strategies put in place by Mantle Ridge, a very long-term oriented activist hedge fund.
Figure 6: TTM revenues
TJ Maxx's per-share revenues have grown slightly as its share count shrinks due to stock repurchases.
Figure 7: Per-share TTM revenues
The TTM EBITDA margins for these four companies have also dropped to five-year lows.
Figure 8: TTM EBITDA margin
Ross's quarterly per-share revenues, which have, besides the pullback in 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, climbed steadily since 2016, stalled this year (figure 9, pink bar), while its quarterly per-share EBITDA has begun stalling since Q4 2021 (figure 10).
Figure 9: Ross quarterly per-share revenues
Figure 10: Ross quarterly per-share EBITDA
Ross management attributes the weak revenue growth to:
(1) Tough year-ago comparisons, which benefited from government stimulus checks, and
(2) Slowing consumer demand resulting from escalating inflation of essentials like food and fuel, which have forced customers to cut back on discretionary and semi-discretionary purchases like apparel and home goods--an explanation corroborated by management of Ross's peers. In its Q3 2021 earnings call, management noted that it is not fully confident in its ability to raise pricing to combat freight pressure--it stated that "in some cases, it's been absolutely fine, not quite fine in other cases."
Unfortunately, it has turned shifted in the "not quite fine" direction. Ross's DD Stores segment, which serves lower income customers, has felt a stronger impact of the spending cutbacks. A September 4, 2022, CNN article, titled I left that $25 backpack for my pre-schooler at the checkout, sums up well the challenges consumers face.
Interestingly, the price of apparel, as measured by the consumer price index of apparel, has remained remarkably stable since 2012 (figure 11, green dashed line). Unlike food, general goods, home improvement and other retailers, Ross's revenues have benefited very little from price inflation (blue vs orange line).
Figure 11: Revenues, nominal and CPI-adjusted
The Federal Reserve's recent aggressive rate increases (figure 12) are likely to cause more pain in the near term but also are expected to stem inflation and relieve pressure on consumers in the medium term.
Figure 12: The Federal Funds effective rate
Management noted in the Q2 2022 earnings call that it has not seen indications of trade downs, but I believe it will happen if inflationary pressures persist--while consumers can defer apparel purchases in the short term, they are unlikely to put off apparel purchases over the longer term and will gravitate towards lower cost retailers like Ross and its DD segment if necessary.
In data provided by Ross management, the main areas of cost pressures causing margin compression are summarized in figure 13:
(1) Merchandise margins: driven down by soaring ocean freight costs and now price markdowns
(2) Domestic freight costs
(3) Distribution costs
(4) SGA
(5) COVID expenses
Figure 13: Areas of margin pressure
I will elaborate on major drivers of the margin squeeze:
Ocean freight costs has dropped significantly from the peak. The Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) ocean container spot rate from Asia to the US West Coast has declined by over 50% from its peak (figure 14, dark blue line) and the Drewry World Container Index (WCI) - Shanghai to Los Angeles container rate has dropped by over 60% (figure 15). While the latter remains 3.5x pre-pandemic levels of $1,600, the pace of the rate declines are encouraging.
Figure 14: FBX Ocean container spot rates
Figure 15: WCI - Shanghai to Los Angeles container index
Retailers, both large and small, which amassed extra inventory because they expected sustained demand and supply-chain problems, now have too much inventory and are forced to mark down prices and offer additional promotions to work through unwanted inventory. This has forced competitors like Ross to match prices, which have pressured both their revenues and profit. I am optimistic that prices will stabilize once its competitor retailers work through their excess inventory.
Domestic freight costs have risen the most since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but has peaked (figure 16, orange line). Wages have increased steadily and is likely to continue (blue line). However, retail real estate gross rents, which have also grown significantly over the last five years, appear to be moderating (green line).
Figure 16: Relevant inflationary price indices
To determine if the company has, like some other retailers, a problem with excess inventory, I examined Ross's number of days of inventory held, (defined as inventory/quarterly cost of revenue * 90). I observe that both the nominal inventory (figure 17, blue line) and "real" inventory (inventory divided by the producer price index of clothing stores, admittedly not the best measure but the best I have data for) are high by historical Q2 standards.
Management offers a reasonable explanation on its Q2 2022 earnings call:
Supply chain congestions continue to ease during the second quarter resulting in above plan early receipts of merchandise that we stored in packaways and will flow the store throughout the fall season. Looking ahead, we expect these early receipts to wage and to have the appropriate inventory levels in the fourth quarter.
All this notwithstanding, the relatively stable price of apparel (figure 16 above, brown and pink dotted lines) lessens the risk of large inventory mark-to-market volatility.
Figure 17: Inventory days
Investors have rightly been concerned with the slowdown in same store sale and multiple downward revisions in earnings guidance, which have driven Ross's earnings yield (the reciprocal of the price-earnings ratio) back to around 5% (figure 18, green line). If the company achieves earnings per share in the middle of its guidance range provided on its Q2 2022 earnings call, the earnings yield will drop to ~4.3%. While Ross stock is not a "pound the table" value at these levels, I believe this may be an opportunity for investors who subscribe to my long-term investment thesis to add to their Ross shares for less.
Figure 18: Valuations
(1) Continued downward revision of earnings?
I admittedly have not been as focused on quantifying cost pressures as I should have be, but the exogenous factors seem to be abating. Management has historically under-promised and over-delivered, but we are in times of extraordinary inflation. Will the other shoe drop?
(2) Little pricing power (discussed above) and minimal pricing inflation (of apparel make Ross vulnerable to continued inflationary pressures.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ROST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
