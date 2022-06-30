Linkbancorp Proposes Terms For $40 Million U.S. IPO

  • LINKBANCORP has filed proposed terms for a $40 million U.S. IPO.
  • The firm operates a network of community banking branches in the state of Pennsylvania.
  • LINKBANCORP has produced enviable revenue growth but also lower-than-average net interest margin and the potential for reduced loan growth in an economic slowdown.
  • I'm on Hold for the LINKBANCORP IPO as other community bank IPOs have fared poorly in recent quarters.
A Quick Take On LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (OTCPK:LNKB) has filed to raise $40 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a network of community banks in the state of Pennsylvania.

For investors seeking a dividend yield of around 3.4%, LNKB may be of interest, but I'm more cautious about its outlook heading into an economic slowdown.

I'm on Hold for LNKB's IPO.

LINKBANCORP Overview

Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based LINKBANCORP was founded to provide a range of banking services to individuals and businesses via its bank branches and loan production office in the central and southeastern regions in the state of Pennsylvania.

In 2021, the firm merged with GNB Financial Services and became a division of The Gratz Bank.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Andrew Samuel, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously president and CEO of Sunshine Bancorp (SBPC) and Chairman, CEO and president of Tower Bancorp.

The company's primary offerings include personal and business loans, deposit and investment services.

The firm also may expand into the neighboring markets of Maryland and northern Virginia.

LINKBANCORP - Customer Acquisition

The bank seeks customer relationships with local businesses and individuals within the areas served by its 12 bank branch locations, as shown in the map below:

Map Of Operations

Company Operations Map (SEC EDGAR)

As of June 30, 2022, the bank had total assets of just over $1 billion and gross loans of $790 million.

Salaries and Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Salaries and Employee Benefits

Expenses vs. Revenue

Period

Percentage

Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022

42.2%

2021

37.8%

2020

31.8%

(Source - SEC)

The Salaries and Employee Benefits efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Salaries and Employee Benefits spend, rose to 1.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Salaries and Employee Benefits

Efficiency Rate

Period

Multiple

Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022

1.5

2021

0.6

(Source - SEC)

LINKBANCORP's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Banking Strategist, the number of community banks in Pennsylvania stood at 125 as of Q1, 2022.

The community bank industry has been undergoing consolidation since the great financial crisis of 2008 - 2009.

Also, the average community bank consolidation rate nationwide was 3.8% over the previous 12 months, with Pennsylvania at the same rate as the nationwide average rate, as shown in graphic below:

U.S. Banking Consolidation

U.S. Banking Consolidation (Banking Strategist)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

  • Banks

  • Savings Banks

  • Savings & Loan Organizations

  • Finance Companies

  • Credit Unions

  • Brokerage Firms

  • Consumer Finance Companies

  • Non-bank Lenders

  • Insurance Companies

  • Retail Stores

  • Others

LINKBANCORP Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

  • Growing topline revenue

  • Increasing net interest margin

  • Reduced and low net charge-offs to average loans

  • Growing net income

  • Dropping cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Net Interest Margin

Period

Net Interest Margin

Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022

3.39%

2021

3.07%

2020

2.97%

Net Charge-offs To Average Loans

Period

Net Charge-offs To Average Loans

Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022

-0.02%

2021

0.08%

2020

0.04%

Total Revenue

Period

Total Revenue

% Variance vs. Prior

Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022

$ 17,478,000

162.6%

2021

$ 18,496,000

29.4%

2020

$ 14,291,000

Net Interest Income After Loan Loss Provisions

Period

Net Interest Income After Loan Loss Provisions

% Variance vs. Prior

Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022

$ 14,655,000

162.2%

2021

$ 15,458,000

35.7%

2020

$ 11,390,000

Noninterest Income

Period

Noninterest Income

Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022

$ 1,408,000

2021

$ 2,139,000

2020

$ 1,754,000

Net Income (Loss)

Period

Net Income (Loss)

Net Margin

Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022

$ 3,130,000

17.9%

2021

$ 289,000

1.7%

2020

$ 4,193,000

24.0%

Cash Flow From Operations

Period

Cash Flow From Operations

Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022

$ 803,000

2021

$ 4,774,000

2020

$ 3,128,000

(Glossary Of Terms)

(Source - SEC)

As of June 30, 2022, LINKBANCORP had $43.8 million in cash and $42.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was negative ($1.9 million).

LINKBANCORP IPO Details

LINKBANCORP intends to raise $40 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering approximately 4.6 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $8.75 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $69 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 31.74%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to support the growth of The Gratz Bank, including providing capital to The Gratz Bank to support growth of its operations, including, without limitation, expansion of its lending activities, financing strategic acquisitions that may from time to time arise and for other general corporate purposes.

(Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said there are no legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Stephens, Piper Sandler and D.A. Davidson.

Valuation Metrics For LINKBANCORP

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM]

Amount

Market Capitalization at IPO

$126,117,556

Enterprise Value

$69,000,000

Price / Sales

4.30

EV / Revenue

2.35

EV / EBITDA

29.58

Earnings Per Share

$0.07

Operating Margin

7.96%

Net Margin

3.82%

Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio

31.74%

Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share

$8.75

Net Free Cash Flow

-$1,882,000

Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share

-1.49%

Debt / EBITDA Multiple

18.10

CapEx Ratio

0.40

Revenue Growth Rate

162.55%

(Glossary Of Terms)

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About LINKBANCORP's IPO

LNKB is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its expansion initiatives.

The firm's financials have produced increasing topline revenue, growing net interest margin, lowered net charge-offs to average loans, higher net income but reduced cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, was negative ($1.9 million).

Salaries and Employee Benefits expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has increased; its Salaries and Employee Benefits efficiency multiple rose to 1.5x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay quarterly cash dividends at the rate of $0.30 per share per year. Based on the proposed IPO midpoint price of $8.75 per share, that would produce an annual dividend yield of approximately 3.4%.

The market opportunity for the firm is substantial as the community bank sector has consolidated since the great financial crisis of 2008 - 2009.

Stephens is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (13.3%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company's outlook are slowing economic growth, reducing demand for loans or a reduction in creditworthiness among borrowers.

As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 2.35x.

While the recent interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve may have relieved downward pressure on net interest margins of community banks, other recent community bank IPOs have fared poorly in post-IPO trading.

With the company's historical net interest margin in the 3% range, that is lower than a number of other community bank IPOs and also gives me pause.

For investors seeking a dividend yield of around 3.4%, LNKB may be of interest, but I'm more cautious about its outlook heading into an economic slowdown.

I'm on Hold for LNKB's IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: September 13, 2022

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.

