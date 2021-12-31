The Chart of the Day belongs to the Argentine Oil & Gas company YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) . I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Bullish Moving Average watchlist by the most frequent highs in the last month
This watchlist helps you find today's best stocks with bullish short, medium, and long-term moving average patterns. These large-cap stocks (greater than 300M) have a 20-day moving average greater than the 50-day moving average, and a 50-day moving average greater than the 100-day moving average. When price is above a moving average, it signals an uptrend. In addition, these stocks have a TrendSpotter "Buy" signal, are within 20% of their 52-week high, and have a 20-day average volume greater than 25,000. These additional filters were added to showcase the best bullish moving average stocks.
TIP: Using FlipCharts, apply your own chart template with a 20, 50, and 100-day moving average to further analyze this group of stocks.
Since the TrendSpotter first signaled a buy on 7/29 the stock gained 87.87%.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 119 oil and gas fields; approximately 643 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,447 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas. It also had a retail distribution network of 1,654 YPF-branded service stations; and 18 exploration permits. In addition, the company owns and operates three refineries with combined annual refining capacity of approximately 120 mmbbl; approximately 2,800 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at five Argentine ports. Further, it participates in 21 power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 3,091 megawatts; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitary products, and ensiling bags; and supplies diesel, gasoline, fuel oil, coal, asphalts, paraffin, and sulfur, CO2, decanted oil, and aromatic extract. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Source: Seeking Alpha)
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.00
|Wall Street
|Sell
|2.23
|Quant
|Hold
|3.49
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|A
|A+
|A+
|Growth
|D+
|A-
|C-
|Profitability
|B
|B
|D
|Momentum
|A+
|D-
|D-
|Revisions
|B
|C
|C+
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in YPF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
Comments