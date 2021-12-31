onurdongel

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Argentine Oil & Gas company YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) . I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Bullish Moving Average watchlist by the most frequent highs in the last month

This watchlist helps you find today's best stocks with bullish short, medium, and long-term moving average patterns. These large-cap stocks (greater than 300M) have a 20-day moving average greater than the 50-day moving average, and a 50-day moving average greater than the 100-day moving average. When price is above a moving average, it signals an uptrend. In addition, these stocks have a TrendSpotter "Buy" signal, are within 20% of their 52-week high, and have a 20-day average volume greater than 25,000. These additional filters were added to showcase the best bullish moving average stocks.

Since the TrendSpotter first signaled a buy on 7/29 the stock gained 87.87%.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 119 oil and gas fields; approximately 643 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,447 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas. It also had a retail distribution network of 1,654 YPF-branded service stations; and 18 exploration permits. In addition, the company owns and operates three refineries with combined annual refining capacity of approximately 120 mmbbl; approximately 2,800 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at five Argentine ports. Further, it participates in 21 power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 3,091 megawatts; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitary products, and ensiling bags; and supplies diesel, gasoline, fuel oil, coal, asphalts, paraffin, and sulfur, CO2, decanted oil, and aromatic extract. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

56% technical buy signals but increasing

58.82+ Weighted Alpha

32.51% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 78.26% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 83.94%

Technical support level at 6.81

Recently traded at 6.97 with 50 day moving average of 4.18

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $2.66 billion

P/E 1.63

Revenue expected to increase 14.10% this year and another 5.10% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy, 10 buy and 1 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts price targets from 2.50 - 9.80 with an average of 4.84

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 162 to 18 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 12 to 4 for the same result

9,010 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Integrated Oil and Gas

Ranked Overall

827 out of 4665

Ranked in Sector

47 out of 246

Ranked in Industry

10 out of 19

