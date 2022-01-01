knowlesgallery/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By Ken Beierlein

Leisure-focused lodging operators, taking advantage of flexible work, are seeing a robust recovery, while major metro “business meeting” operators trail.

Over the last several years, many white-collar workers in the U.S. utilized flexible work arrangements to spend time away from the office. And many pre-pandemic “road warriors” discovered they could still close the deal with fewer face-to-face interactions.

In both cases, time spent at desks, offices, restaurants and hotels in (typically) major metro areas has declined, while time spent in more leisure-oriented locations has increased. There is no clearer evidence of this change in habits than in the recent performance of lodging operators.

While industry-wide revenue per available room-night (RevPAR, a commonly used lodging performance metric, measuring average revenue per room) in the U.S. has begun to exceed 2019 levels as of 3Q22, reflecting the widespread removal of COVID restrictions, leisure-focused markets including Miami, Tampa, Phoenix and San Diego are leading the way with +20% or greater growth, while major metro “business focused” markets including San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Washington DC and Minneapolis are still registering declines (and often substantial declines) compared to a 2019 baseline.

Travelers clearly appear to be taking advantage of increased workplace flexibility to take that extra vacation, or to substitute the traditional business meeting with a Zoom call in a faraway location.

As a specific example, consider Park Hotels (PK) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP), two publicly traded lodging REITs. PK is largely focused on major metro city center hotels, while RHP is focused on destination hotels in leisure-oriented markets. PK’s RevPAR in the most recent quarter was -10% versus 2Q19, while RHP’s was +9%.

Throughout the industry, companies with more leisure exposure have generally seen better RevPAR performance, translating into higher profitability, than peers. This has also typically translated into better stock and bond performance.

Monitoring this divergence in the lodging recovery, and whether business activity and meetings in major metros ever fully recover, will remain key to investment performance in the space. We expect relative strength in leisure-oriented companies to continue, as workplace flexibility long outlasts the pandemic.

Certain products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. The information provided herein is not directed at any investor or category of investors and is provided solely as general information about our products and services and to otherwise provide general investment education. No information contained herein should be regarded as a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action as Neuberger Berman Group LLC (and its affiliates, “Neuberger Berman”) is not undertaking to provide impartial investment advice, act as an impartial adviser, or give advice in a fiduciary capacity with respect to the materials presented herein. If you are an individual retirement investor, contact your financial advisor or other non-Neuberger Berman fiduciary about whether any given investment idea, strategy, product or service described herein may be appropriate for your circumstances.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

Neuberger Berman strives to provide individuals with disabilities equal access to our services, including through an accessible website. If you have questions, comments, or encounter any difficulty using our site, please call us at 212 476 9000.

© 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.