Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 9/29 10/12 0.52 0.54 3.85% 4.27% 7 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 10/6 11/1 0.64 0.6525 1.95% 6.18% 18 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Sep 12 (Ex-Div 9/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avnet, Inc. (AVT) 9/28 0.29 42.7 2.72% 10 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 9/29 0.14 50.3 1.11% 11 HP Inc. (HPQ) 10/5 0.25 28.26 3.54% 12 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 10/5 1.725 450.78 1.53% 9 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Sep 13 (Ex-Div 9/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 9/30 0.95 106.46 3.57% 11 Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 9/30 2.15 610.08 1.41% 20 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 10/5 0.725 172.41 1.68% 16 Cadence Bank (CADE) 10/3 0.22 26.16 3.36% 9 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 10/10 0.44 64.99 2.71% 31 Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) 9/30 1.47 174.55 3.37% 8 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 10/1 0.42 50.82 3.31% 11 Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 10/1 0.68 84.57 3.22% 12 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 9/30 0.25 21.83 4.58% 10 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 10/5 0.535 127.72 1.68% 19 Capital Southwest (CSWC) 9/30 0.5 19.13 10.45% 7 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 10/1 0.44 42.77 4.12% 42 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 9/30 1.22 124.45 3.92% 18 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 9/30 1.1 367.12 1.20% 10 Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 9/30 0.28 61.23 1.83% 7 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 9/30 0.23 46.56 1.98% 8 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 10/7 0.76 93.65 3.25% 12 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 9/30 1.5 201.85 2.97% 13 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 10/3 0.17 42.9 1.59% 12 Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 9/29 0.32 125.97 1.02% 15 GATX Corporation (GATX) 9/30 0.52 96.04 2.17% 12 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 9/29 0.73 65.28 4.47% 8 Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) 9/30 0.73 90.84 3.21% 5 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 10/6 0.4 72.61 2.20% 6 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 10/1 0.17 23.62 2.88% 10 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 10/14 0.44 38.74 4.54% 51 Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 10/3 0.07 26.66 1.05% 5 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 10/11 0.94 45.57 8.25% 53 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 10/13 0.29 14.85 7.81% 9 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 10/7 0.69 87.34 3.16% 11 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 10/14 0.79 250.22 1.26% 12 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 10/3 2.1 303.66 2.77% 16 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 9/30 0.55 51.46 4.28% 8 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 9/30 0.63 55.2 4.57% 18 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 10/6 0.845 168.14 2.01% 5 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 9/30 0.38 54.11 2.81% 7 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 10/3 0.52 71.12 2.92% 24 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 9/30 0.79 129.63 2.44% 9 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 10/4 0.625 62.28 4.01% 8 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 9/30 0.37 141.88 1.04% 27 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 10/14 0.25 47.4 2.11% 7 Service Corporation International (SCI) 9/30 0.25 63.19 1.58% 12 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 10/3 0.19 23.84 3.19% 11 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 9/30 0.2 28.7 2.79% 8 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 10/3 0.34 41.53 3.27% 9 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 9/30 0.21 31.55 2.66% 12 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 9/30 0.18 16.25 4.43% 48 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 10/14 0.3 569.4 0.21% 5 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 9/29 1.2 124.39 3.86% 36 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 10/5 0.22 33.13 2.66% 9 UGI Corporation (UGI) 10/1 0.36 39.71 3.63% 35 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 9/29 0.31 52.04 2.38% 12 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 10/20 0.4875 76.98 2.53% 19 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Sep 14 (Ex-Div 9/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 10/3 0.395 300.37 0.53% 28 Allegion plc (ALLE) 9/30 0.41 99.63 1.65% 9 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 10/6 0.2375 43.34 2.19% 12 Chubb Limited (CB) 10/7 0.83 195 1.70% 29 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 10/14 0.69 100.69 2.74% 62 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 9/29 0.265 56.56 1.87% 10 Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 9/30 0.48 76.32 2.52% 24 First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) 9/30 0.26 28.1 3.70% 5 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 10/3 0.29 25.83 4.49% 12 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 9/30 0.44 41.77 4.21% 10 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 9/30 0.13 23.01 2.26% 9 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 9/30 0.02458 14.05 2.10% 8 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 9/30 0.2175 40.85 2.13% 15 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 9/30 0.32 36.72 3.49% 13 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 9/30 0.38 103.4 1.47% 10 Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 9/30 0.3 59.63 2.01% 5 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 10/3 0.44 62.32 2.82% 60 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 9/30 0.06 19.14 1.25% 6 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 9/30 0.2 63.26 1.26% 11 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 9/30 0.3 108.1 1.11% 6 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 10/21 0.341 41.3 3.30% 24 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 9/23 0.18 18.99 3.79% 5 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 9/30 0.75 132.54 2.26% 17 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 10/5 0.29 91.9 1.26% 19 The Western Union Company (WU) 9/30 0.235 14.91 6.30% 7 Click to enlarge

Thursday Sep 15 (Ex-Div 9/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years DTE Energy Company (DTE) 10/15 0.885 135.5 2.61% 13 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 9/30 0.2 15.25 5.25% 6 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 10/11 0.7 146.01 1.92% 18 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 9/30 0.29 31.46 3.69% 13 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 10/3 0.29 68.22 1.70% 13 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 9/30 0.71 50.87 5.58% 37 Click to enlarge

Friday Sep 16 (Ex-Div 9/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amphenol Corporation (APH) 10/12 0.2 75.9 1.05% 10 Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 10/11 0.88 76.24 4.62% 19 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 10/17 0.51 172.64 1.18% 30 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 11/8 1.64 125.81 5.21% 7 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 9/14 0.234 3.8% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 9/15 0.4 3.6% AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 9/15 0.24 0.8% Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 9/19 0.68 1.7% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 9/16 0.51 1.1% Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 9/15 0.26 1.1% American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 9/16 0.28 3.3% Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 9/15 0.27 3.3% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9/15 0.2 3.9% Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 9/15 0.335 1.3% Avista Corporation (AVA) 9/15 0.44 4.3% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 9/15 0.445 5.3% Brunswick Corporation (BC) 9/15 0.365 2.0% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 9/16 0.26 3.7% Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 9/15 0.7 3.5% Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 9/16 2.85 1.0% Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 9/15 0.28 3.1% Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 9/15 0.5 1.6% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 9/15 0.87 2.5% Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 9/15 0.26 4.7% CSX Corporation (CSX) 9/15 0.1 1.2% Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 9/15 1.15 1.1% Dover Corporation (DOV) 9/15 0.505 1.6% Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 9/16 1.005 3.7% Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 9/15 0.79 3.1% First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 9/15 0.52 3.9% Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 9/14 0.28 1.7% FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 9/15 0.89 0.8% First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 9/16 0.12 3.2% Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 9/16 0.22 3.3% FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 9/15 0.09 4.7% First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 9/16 0.32 3.2% Griffon Corporation (GFF) 9/15 0.09 1.0% Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 9/16 0.18 1.4% Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 9/15 0.105 3.7% The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 9/15 1.9 2.5% Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) 9/13 0.5 6.4% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 9/15 0.53 2.6% The Hershey Company (HSY) 9/15 1.036 1.8% Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 9/15 1.05 1.9% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 9/15 0.3225 4.4% The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 9/15 0.29 4.1% Kellogg Company (K) 9/15 0.59 3.3% KeyCorp (KEY) 9/15 0.195 4.2% Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 9/13 0.13 0.2% LCI Industries (LCII) 9/16 1.05 3.5% L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 9/16 1.12 1.9% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 9/15 1.06 1.6% Linde plc (LIN) 9/16 1.17 1.6% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 9/15 0.215 6.3% Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 9/14 0.32 3.9% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 9/16 1.38 2.1% MetLife, Inc. (MET) 9/14 0.5 3.0% Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 9/19 0.33 CAD 5.7% MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 9/15 0.4075 2.1% MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 9/15 0.2375 3.1% MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 9/15 0.17 2.2% National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 9/15 0.23 2.3% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 9/15 0.3 3.1% NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 9/15 0.2075 1.8% NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 9/15 0.425 1.9% Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 9/15 0.24 1.2% Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 9/14 1.73 1.4% EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 9/14 0.28 1.2% Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 9/16 0.5 4.8% Realty Income Corporation (O) 9/15 0.2475 4.4% Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 9/15 0.23 4.1% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 9/15 0.18 2.8% Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 9/15 0.4 3.2% Polaris Inc. (PII) 9/15 0.64 2.3% Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) 9/15 0.175 1.5% Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 9/14 0.55 1.7% Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 9/15 1.2 4.9% Ryder System, Inc. (R) 9/16 0.62 3.2% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) 9/14 0.27 1.6% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 9/15 0.43 2.1% Stepan Company (SCL) 9/15 0.335 1.3% Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 9/15 0.3 1.9% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 9/15 0.3108 7.7% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 9/15 0.16 1.3% SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 9/15 0.2 1.4% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 9/15 0.121667 4.6% Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 9/15 0.62 2.4% Tennant Company (TNC) 9/15 0.25 1.6% Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 9/15 3 0.7% Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 9/15 0.445 1.6% Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 9/15 0.46 2.4% UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 9/15 0.25 1.3% Valvoline Inc. (VVV) 9/15 0.125 1.7% Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 9/15 1.75 4.4% Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 9/15 0.12 0.3% Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 9/15 0.3 0.9% Click to enlarge

