Northland Power: Still Positive

Sep. 12, 2022 10:34 AM ETNorthland Power Inc. (NPI:CA), NPIFF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • Northland Power posted a strong beat in Q2. We expect a higher target price from the investor community.
  • We reiterate our long-term positive view on the company.
  • A strong pipeline in the backlog and positive short-term catalyst thanks to the PPA contracts will sustain NPI's stock price development. Buy confirmed.

Offshore wind turbines at sunrise seen from an aerial point of view, Redcar, England, United Kingdom

Abstract Aerial Art

Here at the Lab, we closely follow renewable energy players' performance and today we are back to comment on Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF). For various reasons, the renewable sub-sector continues to be Mare Evidence Lab's favored area for energy exposure. In our initiation of coverage, we emphasized the following:

  1. Strong European presence and support from regulators to accelerate energy independence from Russia and energy transition from fossil fuels. In this context, we like Northland Power's diversification in terms of different geographical areas as well as renewable energy productions;
  2. Under development installed capacity with a superb pipeline up to 14 GW;
  3. Last time, we had mixed feelings about the European energy crisis but we clearly said that under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), the company would record better profitability (mainly driven by energy price evolution);
  4. Over the long-term horizon, we reaffirmed management's guidance to double NPI's EBITDA by 2026.

Northland Power Pipeline

Northland Power Pipeline

Source: Northland Power Q2 Results

Looking ahead the Q2 results

In our forecast numbers, we should consider Northland Power's European exposure and profit potential. However, during the second quarter call, the CEO stated that:

"the revised guidance ranges may be subject to the further upside should power prices in Europe. However, given this is difficult to predict and there are a number of factors that impact our results, we do not incorporate this potential upside for Q3 or Q4 in our guidance".

Given the company's unique exposure, our internal team is not modeling for higher profit in the long-term horizon. Briefly looking at the Q2 results, the company delivered an earnings per share of C$1.01 versus the Wall Street analyst expectation of C$0.11. On an adjusted basis, NPI's EBITDA was above consensus that was forecasting on average C$241 million against the company that delivered C$335 million. Looking at the exposure that drove the beats, energy production was 33% higher and a considerable EBITDA development was recorded in the onshore renewable energy production. In addition, as already explained in our past analysis (Eni, Iberdrola and Enel), there is a windfall profits tax that might offset NPI's financial performance. The company operates in different jurisdictions and for this reason, we should maintain a conservative approach. In the Q&A session, the CEO explained that NPI does not "have any indication of anything happening in Germany and the Netherlands at this point".

Our internal team expects that offshore wind will lift the company's growth in the short/medium term horizon and we are confident that Northland Power has the financial resources to support its near-term CAPEX plan. The ATM's latest news is a positive catalyst that will support NPI's growth expansion.

Conclusion and Valuation

As we can note in our forecast number model, we were already in line with management's guidance and therefore we are not adjusting our long-term financial assumptions. However, we expect that Wall Street analysts will revert their expectations on the upside, increasing NPI's target price. With the latest numbers, we reaffirm our positive view of renewable energy players and we are confident in Northland Power's future. Our internal team reiterates its C$51 target price based on the company's growth prospects and the positive results achieved in this complicated 2022. Valuation and risks are included in our previous analysis.

MEL model

MEL model

Source: Mare Evidence Lab's forecast numbers

Northland Power guidance

Northland Power guidance

Source: Northland Power Q2 Results

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.4K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.