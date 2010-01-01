OPEC cut oil output quotas in its meeting on September 5th. Since then, oil prices have reportedly fallen from intensified recessionary worries, but there was a strong rally on September 9th (Friday), which erased most of the losses. In this article, I will first cover why the symbolic output cut is of great significance to oil prices and more importantly to Chevron (NYSE:NYSE:CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:NYSE:OXY), two oil stocks that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has bought a lot of at prices not much lower than current market prices.
This represents the first time in history that OPEC has cut oil output when prices are at such high levels.
The chart below shows OPEC's output cuts historically. We can see they have all occurred when prices were relatively low. This is the first time OPEC has cut output, even symbolically, at such high prices.
As discussed previously, OPEC+ may be shifting to a strategy of maximizing profits as oil producers worry about future demand uncertainty and are less willing to invest in capacity expansion:
What are the implications of OPEC shifting to a profit maximization strategy?
If the OPEC cut is able to keep oil prices at $80-$90 for the next 5 years and perhaps longer, specifically speaking how does this impact Chevron and Occidental? I will analyze these two in detail as they have Berkshire's stamp of approval.
I will focus my analysis on the upstream oil business as: (i) the "OPEC put" will mostly impact the sale price of oil, rather than natural gas prices and refinery margins, and (ii) the upstream oil business accounts for the majority of the free cashflow (FCF) generated.
Currently the market consensus is heavily discounting the upside, as consensus EPS estimates forecast EPS to drop off sharply in line with strip oil prices (i.e. somewhere along $60 for long term oil prices). Given future capex guidance by these companies are relatively stable, the estimated EPS change magnitude is indicative of estimated FCF, whereby Occidental would see decline c.75% in 2026 compared to 2022 levels (FCF to equity holders will decline at a less rate as Occidental pays down its debts in the next few years). With such consensus forecasts, it is understandable why many question whether Occidental and Chevron are a great buy.
Consensus Estimated EPS per share
|
$/share
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
Chevron
|
19.01
|
16.72
|
13.83
|
11.17
|
9.62
|
Occidental
|
10.77
|
8.44
|
6.04
|
2.73
|
2.45
I have done an illustrative high level summary comparison of Chevron and Occidental below, before we do a deep dive into each Company and this will be used as a reference below when discussing each Company.
Illustrative Comparison of EVs and FCF
|
USD billions except oil prices which are in $/barrel
|
FY21 avg realized oil prices ($/barrel)
|
H1-FY22 avg realized oil prices($/barrel)
|
H1-FY22 Operating cashflow
|
FY22 forecast capex
|
FY22F free cashflow
|
Market cap
|
Debt (including borrowings, preferred shares (if any), asset retirement and other debt-like obligations)
|
EV
|
A
|
B
|
C=2*A-B (rounded down)
|
D
|
E
|
F=D+E
|
Chevron (CVX)
|
$65
|
$97.74*
|
21.8
|
15.3
|
28
|
313
|
45
|
358
|
Occidental (OXY)
|
$66
|
$100.10
|
10.4
|
4
|
16
|
61
|
37
|
100
Source: public filings
*For Chevron, average realized oil prices shows international $97.74/barrel rather than the US ($82/barrel which seems low, due to a mix change - a higher proportion of liquids sales is "natural gas liquids").
** I include a broader definition of debt includes borrowings, preferred shares (if any), asset retirement and other debt-like obligations to be safe.
The below will use data from Chevron's annual report, investor presentation slides (link), conference calls etc.
From 2022-2026:
|
Brent oil price per barrel ($/barrel)
|
50
|
60
|
75
|
90
|
100
|
5 year cumulative FCF ($bn)
|
75
|
90
|
120
|
150
|
170
Source: Author's calculations based on Company disclosed information and certain assumptions outlaid above
Note: the above extrapolation is based on sensitivities based on Company provided inputs and are just for illustrative purposes rather than representing Management's view.
Management projects a 10% CAGR increase in CFFO (cashflow from operations) from FY21 levels up until 2026. FY21's CFFO was $29bn, so there is about $17.7bn of improvement. By FY26, CFFO would be $46.7bn, minus $16bn in midpoint capex guidance, would be c.$30bn in FCF. Given FY21 average realized prices was $65/barrel, subtract $2 billion to normalize it to $60/barrel, which would give $28bn annually in FCF at $60/barrel.
|
Brent oil price per barrel ($/barrel)
|
50
|
60
|
75
|
90
|
100
|
FCF ($bn)
|
24
|
28
|
34
|
40
|
44
Source: Author's calculations based on Company disclosed information and certain assumptions outlaid above
Per Chevron's FY21 investor presentation slides, its main strategy to achieve the above for the upstream (i.e. production of oil and gas) business is to increase ROCE (return on capital employed) by (i) reducing per unit capex and opex and (ii) increasing its production in Permian etc areas.
The first chart is Permian and the second is TCO. It appears FCF would mainly be driven by TCO (Chevron's JV Tengizchevroil in Kazakhstan, which it owns 50% equity interests), as a Permian basin FCF increase will be relatively smaller (from c.$3bn in 2022 to >$4bn in 2026) while TCO FCF explodes (note that the below shows 100% TCO FCF, while Chevron owns 50% of TCO).
Upon first glance, it would appear that Chevron is not super undervalued - even if Brent oil remains at $90-$100 from FY22-26, Chevron would only generate $150-$170bn in FCF, compared to an EV of $340bn.
Let's plug the above knowledge into a DCF model based on 3 scenarios using a 7% discount rate (it appears recent research reports on CVX and OXY use 7%-ish discount rate so let's use that):
Source: author's calculations based on company info and assumptions outlaid above and below
Three scenarios are shown above (calculations are shown as well in case the reader wants to build on top of it)
The story for Occidental is largely similar, though details are bit sparser. Oil production growth is forecast to be 0-5% annually long term and sensitivity is $225 million in after tax earnings per each $1 change in price of oil. Assuming the FCF of OXY does not see any growth and the only input is oil prices, long term FCF would be the below:
|
WTIC oil price per barrel ($/barrel)
|
50
|
60*
|
75
|
90
|
100
|
Annual FCF ($bn)
|
4.75
|
7
|
10.4
|
13.75
|
16
*As a cross-check, FCF was $7.5bn in FY21 (when realized oil prices were about $66/barrel for OXY), so $7bn a year steady state @$60 oil prices seems reasonable.
Source: Author's calculations based on Company disclosed information and certain assumptions outlaid above
Note: the above extrapolation is based on sensitivities based on Company provided inputs and are just for illustrative purposes rather than represent Management view.
If we do a DCF as well:
Source: author's calculations based on company info and assumptions outlaid above and below
Occidental does not give too much of a forecast out 5 or 10 years down the road (unlike Chevron), however, by comparison the main differences between Occidental and Chevron appear to be:
The OPEC put may provide long term support for oil prices:
