I have frequently discussed that the Nasdaq is more susceptible to rising rates than REITs. This is largely consensus, as it just boils down to the math of discounting their future earnings back to present value at a now higher discount rate. Real estate's cash flows are closer to the present because they are making money today and in the future, whereas tech companies tend to have more future weighted cash flows.
In addition to higher discount rates hurting the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:QQQ), today, I want to discuss a different angle on it - the mechanism by which higher interest rates impact the economy. More specifically, higher interest rates are going to increase growth rates in certain types of companies and hurt growth rates in others, depending on the nature of their projects. The types of projects Nasdaq companies engage in will not become higher return while other areas such as financials and real estate do become higher growth.
The past 10 years have been an unusual time, with interest rates spending a majority of it at historic lows. This has been a great time for the Nasdaq until recently when interest rates rose substantially. As you can see below, QQQ fell in tandem with 7-10 year bond prices, which of course fall when yields go up.
So what actually changes when interest rates rise?
The first two are obvious and well-known. It is the third on which I want to dig deeper.
At any given time, there are countless places in which one can park capital. It can be anything from investments to developments or new business lines - anything in which one invests money to try to generate a return on that money.
Some projects are better than others due to either having lower risk or higher return. Companies can invest in zero, one or many of the projects available to them.
Back when equity prices of tech stocks were through the roof and interest rates were near zero, the tech company could invest in just about any project and have it be profitable. The opportunity cost was low. Even 3% return on capital projects could potentially be used to spur growth.
Today, opportunity cost is much higher. Anything under ~5% return is not profitable and anything under ~8% is only viable if the risk is quite low (certainty of return is high). The exact cutoffs will vary from company to company, but essentially what has happened is that the set of viable projects has been shrunk materially.
All the medium to low return projects that used to be viable sources of growth are simply not valid today. The throw capital around and see what sticks approach won't work anymore. Even the high-return projects are less profitable than they used to be because the costs associated with the capital are higher. More shares have to be issued to get the same amount of equity capital or more interest has to be paid on debt capital.
The 8% ROIC (return on invested capital) project that used to be funded 50/50 debt and equity with 2% cost debt used to have a 14% ROE (return on equity) and the equity could be raised at 4% dilutive cost.
Today, that same 8% ROIC project is funded with 5% cost of debt making it an 11% ROE and that is funded with 6% cost of equity. Clearly, there is less growth from this project.
So in the example above, the reason spreads came in so much is that costs increased, but the ROIC stayed the same.
That is not always going to be the case. In many sectors, ROIC floats with broader economic conditions such that investment spreads are as accretive or potentially more accretive with higher interest rates.
Tech, for the most, part does not have floating ROIC and that is why it is hurt so much more by rising interest rates.
For ease of example, let us consider Netflix (NFLX) as its projects are easy to understand. Netflix can invest X amount of dollars into a new series and that new series is going to attract Y number of new subscribers.
Thus, the ROIC of the project is related to the cost to produce that show relative to the revenue from the new subscribers. Let me ask you to ponder the following question: Do higher interest rates increase the number of subscribers the show will generate?
I think it is a clear no. One could even make the argument that the economic slowing from higher interest rates would marginally decrease the number of new subscribers, but for the purposes of illustrating the concept, let us say the number of subscribers is the same.
If the subscriber number is the same, the return of the project is the same. This is a clear example of the type of project that has fixed ROIC with regard to interest rates. (note that the costs and revenue per subscriber could go up from inflation, but we are looking at interest rates as an isolated variable here).
This sort of fixed ROIC project gets strictly worse in a higher interest rate environment. The same returns, but against higher cost of equity and higher cost of debt.
Real estate acquisitions are based on cap rates. As you know, a cap rate is the net operating income (NOI) of a property divided by purchase price. The NOI is a known quantity. It can be calculated by the rental revenues less expenses (with amortization of future expenses).
Price is usually determined at the point of transaction by the cap rate the market is demanding.
A property has $100 of NOI. The prevailing cap rate is 8% for this type of property so therefore it will be priced at $1250 ($100 NOI/$1250 = 8% cap rate).
When interest rates were low, real estate buyers only demanded 4%-7% cap rates, depending on the type and quality of the real estate. As interest rates rise, property buyers will demand higher cap rates. There is usually a lag, but cap rates will generally follow interest rates in a parallel fashion.
Cap rates are the ROIC of the project. So unlike the Netflix series which had fixed ROIC with respect to interest rates, the ROIC of the real estate acquisition floats in parallel with interest rates. What used to be a 5% ROIC purchase is now an 8% ROIC purchase.
The higher discount rate decreases the value of a tech company's existing cash flows and assets. Similarly, higher cap rates that come with higher interest rates will decrease REIT's Net Asset Value (NAV).
On the growth side, however, tech growth is slowed by the mechanism discussed above while REIT growth is increased as acquisition cap rates get more accretive. The table below sums the impacts to the asset classes at a broad level.
|
REITs
|
QQQ
|
Existing assets
|
Decreases NAV
|
Decreases value
|
Existing cash flows
|
Decreases trading multiple
|
Decreases trading multiple
|
Growth
|
Increases growth
|
Decreases growth
In the short term, existing assets and existing cash flows are the bigger factor which is probably why REITs have declined in market price along with QQQ albeit to a lesser extent.
In the long run, however, growth becomes the major factor. Higher cap rates of the now higher interest rate environment are juicing REIT external growth. Most REITs have retained cash flow far in excess of their dividends (average FFO payout ratio is around 60%). This retained cash can now be put to work at higher going in yields resulting in faster growth rates.
The higher rates go and the longer they stay high, the more REITs will beat Nasdaq on forward total returns.
Opportunistic Market Sale: 20% off for a limited time!
Right now there are abnormally great investment opportunities. With the market crash, some fundamentally strong stocks have gotten outrageously cheap and I want to show you how to take advantage and slingshot out of the dip.
To encourage readers to get in at this time of enhanced opportunity we are offering a limited time 20% discount to Portfolio Income Solutions. Our portfolio is freshly updated and chock full of babies that were thrown out with the market bathwater.
Grab your free trial today while these stocks are still cheap!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a way to directly invest in our Proprietary Investment Portfolio Strategy via REIT Total Return, which replicates our activity in client accounts. Total Return client’s brokerage accounts are automatically invested simultaneously and at the same price when we make a trade in the REIT Total Return Portfolio (also known as 2CHYP).
Learn more about our REIT Total Return Portfolio.
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Important Notes and Disclosure
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
Comments