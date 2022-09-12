U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Barclays Global Financial Services Conference Call September 12, 2022 8:15 AM ET

Andy Cecere - Chief Executive Officer

Terry Dolan - Chief Financial Officer

Jason Goldberg - Barclays

Moving right along, everyone take their seats. Very pleased to have U.S. Bancorp up next.

You kind of make that mistake.

And for those listening from U.S. Bank, we are very pleased to have Andy Cecere, CEO and Terry Dolan, CFO. So, for my first question, and let’s jump right into it. Few weeks left to go in the quarter, you can provide an update to maybe third quarter guidance, things playing out as expected. Maybe talk to the full year guidance as well, why we are at it?

Sure. Good morning, Jason. It’s great to be here, great to be in person again. So, it’s nice to see you. And as you said, Terry is joining me today. I’ll start by saying our guidance is consistent with what we talked about on earnings call back in July. And maybe, Terry, you can give some of those details.

Yes. So, our expectation is that from a revenue perspective, we will continue to see on a linked quarter basis, about 3% to 5% growth. In terms of expenses, we continue to expect linked quarter growth of about 2% to 3%. And then when we end up looking at loan momentum, very consistent with what we had expected. Consumer spend is very consistent with our expectation. The one area that I would say that we are seeing a little bit of pressure is just in the mortgage banking business. I think that’s kind of in line with what’s happening in the industry at this particular point in time. So, our expectation is that, on a linked quarter basis, mortgage revenue will be about 30% to 35% down from the second quarter. And then the last thing I would just mention in terms of the quarter is that our merger and integration costs, we had given some guidance with respect to that. Currently, we are expecting those one-time costs for the third quarter to be about $50 million kind of in that range plus or minus. On a full year basis, again, our guidance is consistent with what we had mentioned. So total revenue up 5% to 6% on a year-over-year basis. And net interest income will be probably in that low to mid-teens. That will be offset by lower fee income and the pressure from a mortgage perspective is the primary driver of that. And then our expectation is positive operating leverage of at least 200 basis points. So very consistent with what we talked about on a full year basis.

So I guess, just to be clear, so mortgage down 30% to 35%. I think prior expectations, more flattish, but despite that, you are still kind of keeping the overall revenue guide of up 3% to 5%?

Yes. I think that – so if you think about maybe on the loan growth side of the equation, again, in line, but where net interest income might be a little bit better, mortgage banking, down a little bit, so – but still very much in line with that guidance.

I guess maybe – and we will delve in just more, but just the overall driver of the – and maybe NII coming in a touch better than expected would be...

Well, I think the – just in terms of interest rates during the quarter and loan growth being just a touch better.

Helpful. We are going to probably delve into all that, but maybe just bring up the next ARS question. Why do we have the shares of USB have lagged since March of 2020, so for acquisition concerns with half the people. Alright. At least we know what the next question will be.

Yes.

Obviously, you announced the acquisition of MUFG, I think a week after this conference last year, you did in hindsight foreshadowed it a little because everything you kind of said you were going to do, you did. But maybe talk to why you think that’s a good fit. And maybe importantly, why is the closure process taking a bit longer than expected and just maybe any update in terms of timing and how to impact your deal assumptions?

Sure. So Jason, as you mentioned, we announced this September 21 about a year ago, so just after the conference. And at the time and consistent with what we believe today, in an environment that scale is so important, this opportunity increases our scale by almost any measure, 20%. So you think about loans, deposits, 1 million customers, 190,000 small business customers, puts us in a meaningful market share in California. And importantly, also, while we didn’t project any revenue opportunities, the customer base of Union Bank is higher deposit balances, but really less other products and services. So, under-penetrated in card, for example, we have a more robust set of digital capabilities. So I think this will be a terrific deal from an investor standpoint, $900 million of cost savings, a 20% IRR, but it’s also a good deal from a customer perspective, because we have a broader set of products and capabilities. And California is an important market, obviously, in the United States. So, it’s a great deal from that perspective. We have been working diligently with our partners at Union Bank on the integration process. We still continue to expect this to be approved in the second half of 2022, like we talked about. Our conversion date, we need a 3-day weekend and we are targeting Memorial Day for conversion, Memorial Day of 2023 for conversion, which is a little later than what we talked about last time when we had talked about present state. But in spite of that, the economics are going to be very similar to what we talked about. Maybe, Terry, you can mention that.

Yes. And maybe just as a reminder, when we talked about the deal economics, as Andy said, we anticipate about $900 million of the cost synergies. Now from a timing standpoint, that will shift a little bit. We had expected that we probably would have achieved in 2023 about 75% of that. Right now, because of the timing, it’s probably 40% to 50% of that cost saves will happen in 2023 and the rest of it in 2024. But despite that, given that interest rates are probably a little bit higher than what we had originally anticipated, we still expect 2023 to be, from an earnings per share standpoint, about 6% accretive to the standalone or core of U.S. Bank, so very much in line with that expectation, as Andy said, the IRR of about 20% for the deal. So from a financial standpoint, it’s a really good transaction. And again, no revenue synergies were incorporated into that and we certainly think that there is opportunity.

I guess with no change to expect to close, why the push-out of the integration?

We – our expectation on the approval is a little later in the second half as opposed to a little earlier. And we just needed timeframe for the data conversion to ensure a successful conversion. And so to be prudent about the timing, we moved it to Memorial Day.

And I guess – but what – I guess, why is this approval taking longer than expected? And I guess, what gives you confidence you can actually get approval by the end of the year?

Yes. Well, I think there has been a lot of changes with the Fed and the Vice Chair supervision is now in the seat. I think that was an important component of the approval process. I think for all the reasons I talked about, this is a good transaction, not just for the shareholders of U.S. Bank, but for the customers of Union Bank. And I think it’s also a great transaction from the regulator standpoint in terms of our compliance frameworks and our technology and so forth. So that gives me confidence that this deal will get approved.

Okay. And one of the things we have heard about from the OCC potentially acquiring particularly Category 3 banks, maybe issuing TLAC or having to do more in depth living wills to get deals done. The Fed has been – [indiscernible] spoke last week and Bagley touched on it. Just maybe what your thoughts about this whole kind of reduced tailoring for your kind of bank?

Yes. Hi, Jason. I know it’s something that the regulators are kind of talking through and it’s part of the consideration. Certainly, anything that is done will be done kind of on an industry wide basis for the larger regional banks and then it will be – if there is something that’s done there will be a transition period of probably 3 to 4 years. So – but when we end up looking at the things that are part of the conversation, it’s really around resolution and concerns about the ability to effectively resolve a bank if it goes into bankruptcy. We have had resolution plans that have really stood the test of time for a decade. When you end up looking at us versus a GSIB, as an example, we are much less complex in terms of the structure. I mean, they have a lot of things under their bank holding companies that we just do not have. And we are 98%, 99% of the bank holding company is the bank. So it’s a fairly simple straightforward. Union Bank doesn’t really complicate that because the structure of Union Bank and what we are buying is very similar to what exists today, and it will all get folded into our bank. So whatever comes along, we will end up being able to deal with it. We will be able to manage it. We have a strong balance sheet. We have strong liquidity. We are in a really good position from a capital standpoint. So we will end up managing through whatever it is.

Okay. Just maybe shifting gears to kind of the other topic we get, the CFPB. So in July, they took action against you in terms of opening, I guess, credit reports and checking and savings accounts, $37 million fine or $37.5 million fine, so obviously not a big number in dollars. But I think there are just still concerns out there in terms of kind of other implications, other regulatory bodies. Is this impacting the UB approval process? Maybe just kind of flesh that out for us?

Sure. So we have been working with the CFPB for 5 years on this agreement and settlement. It dates back to 2010. So, it’s a legacy issue. And the $37.5 million fine we felt was in the best interest of just getting this behind us and moving on. There is nothing more that we have to do. In fact, our compliance plan that we agreed to is only to continue the framework that we put in place since 2016. So, there are no other considerations in terms of that and there are no deal or M&A considerations as well. So this puts it behind us.

No restrictions with respect to our ability to grow or anything with respect to the acquisition that we are aware of.

Helpful. And maybe kind of shifting gears back to kind of the day-to-day stuff let me just kind of give your kind of view of the general environment, right? We hear – you kind of gave guidance, Terry that was good for a bank, yet we keep on hearing out recessions and concerns out there. You obviously talk to your clients on a day-to-day basis kind of what are you hearing, seeing and maybe just how do you think about this cycle relative to past cycles?

Well, it’s interesting. I think if I were going to summarize, things are good. From a consumer standpoint, they are strong. They continue to have high balances. Deposit balances are still well above pre-COVID levels. They are not growing anymore, but they are still – they are stable, but well above 1x to 3x pre-COVID levels across all stratifications of deposits. Spend is still strong, Jason. So across our credit card spend, 10% above last year’s spend, 30% above pre-COVID levels. Now they are in different categories. Discretionary is down, non-discretionary is up. So there is a shift occurring for sure. And corporate T&E travel is already back to mid 90% versus pre-COVID level. So, I think things are very strong. And credit quality is particularly good. We continue to expect it to normalize, but that normalization continues to get pushed out. So, that’s very solid. I think the fear is a slowdown. And while we are not seeing it yet, I think things are stabilizing and that’s what I would say. Loan growth continues to be strong. Deposit is relatively stable. So there is no indication that we have right now of recession. I think the most impactful thing that’s occurring with our customer base and I think across the industry is the labor environment. Labor costs are higher and pressures are higher in terms of employee costs. But I think other than that, things are pretty stable.

Got it. I guess in that backdrop, Terry, you kind of gave overall loan guidance, maybe you could just delve into a bit, just the last 2 years, this year is actually pretty good. Maybe talk about the drivers where you’re seeing commercial retail kind of quarter-to-date.

Yes. And again, loan growth momentum has been good and pretty much in line with what our expectations are. I mean we saw strong growth in the second quarter. I think it was 3.6% on a linked-quarter basis. And a lot of that was driven on the corporate and commercial side of the equation. We continue to see that. And a lot of that, I think, is both utilization rates continuing to improve. There is been a fair amount of volatility in the capital market space. And so bank financing as an alternative has been more attractive. I think that, that is a driver for it. And then I also think that in the inflationary sort of environment, corporations are pulling forward some of their purchases related to inventory to try to get ahead of some of that inflationary pressure. And so that’s driving a lot of the growth with respect to corporate and middle market on the commercial side of the equation. Other places, where we are seeing growth, if you think about the credit card space, payment rates were very high during the pandemic. Those are now starting to moderate. They are coming down. I think there is still room for them to come down further, and therefore, room for credit cards to continue to expand and grow. The mortgage banking balances are growing nicely. A big part of that, I think, is more that prepayment speeds have slowed down. And therefore, you’re seeing a lot less runoff than what we were seeing, let’s say, a year or 2 ago. The one area where we’re probably seeing pressure, and it’s probably more so decisions that we’re making on the pricing side of the equation, is just in the auto lending. The numbers of auto – new autos being produced is down. But we would expect to probably still see some pressure in terms of loan growth in the auto space. And it’s as much us making pricing decisions to make sure that we’re maintaining the returns that we expect.

Got it. And I guess just any change in terms of standards and thoughts about lending into the potential largest economic downturn?

We were consistent going into the COVID pandemic. We’re consistent coming out. We haven’t changed our standards at all. We continue to be very disciplined and prudent around that. That’s one of our long-term strengths, and we haven’t changed that. I think the only thing that, as Terry mentioned, pricing is a real consideration. So it’s not a credit quality, but maintaining the returns that we expect.

Yes. And as you know, Jason, we underwrite really through the cycle. We try not to expand the box or contract the box as we go through different points in the cycle. A big part of that is if you think about on the consumer side, we are a prime, super prime lender. So whatever prime – whatever sub-prime we do have is simply because of customers may have migrated down, and that’s pretty limited. On the corporate and commercial side of the equation, we don’t do a lot of leverage lending and things that oftentimes gets you into trouble when you go into a recession. And then we tend to bank the investment-grade sort of customers. And so from a credit standpoint, I think we feel pretty good about where we’re at.

Helpful. I guess maybe on the deposit front, U.S. Bank is actually one of the few – I think of my 24 banks, only one of three to grow deposits in the second quarter. Maybe talk about kind of what differentiated you there. And I think more importantly, just how you’re thinking about deposits, I would say, levels, mix and beta in the back half of the year.

Yes. So maybe overall, from a deposit standpoint, we expect it to be relatively stable, at least in the near-term. The mix of deposits – and this is – these are things that we fully expected when we are putting together our guidance. But we do expect that mix will continue to shift from non-interest-bearing to interest-bearing as people are seeking yield. So – but that’s very much in line with our expectations. In terms of deposit betas and pricing, it’s actually probably a little bit better than what we had expected and certainly better than the last cycle we went through. Our expectation for the third quarter is that it’s probably going to be around 30% in terms of deposit betas. And as the rate cycle continues, that will move up a little bit.

The other thing that I would just kind of maybe talk a little bit about is just kind of the deposit mix that we have and maybe some of the things that differentiate us. If you end up looking at the mix of our deposits, about half of it is consumer, the other half – about half is Corporate and Corporate Trust. The corporate and commercial represents about 30%. Corporate Trust represents about 15%. Very stable core deposits on the consumer side. The – on the corporate and commercial, it’s a very relationship-based sort of business. And so we feel like that’s pretty stable. And then one of the things on the Corporate Trust side of the equation, people view those as being more sensitive, but – the vast majority of those are what I would call operating type of funds, either within fund structures or whatever. So they tend to be fairly sticky. The other thing to keep in mind is that about third of our Corporate Trust business is municipalities, and that tends to be stickier business. And then the other thing I think that differentiates us is we have a very sizable money market fund. And so depending upon what’s happening with respect to deposits, we have the ability to bring those on balance sheet or off balance sheet in order to be able to manage the deposit levels. And so those are things that end up differentiating us that create that stability from a deposit funding point of view, and it enable us to be able to fund the balance sheet growth.

Jason Goldberg

Terry Dolan

Andy Cecere

Jason Goldberg

Terry Dolan

Jason Goldberg

Terry Dolan

Jason Goldberg

Andy Cecere

Jason Goldberg

Terry Dolan

Jason Goldberg

Helpful. Let me throw up the next ARS question. I meant to ask this one earlier, but I want to get to one after this. So I am going to go with this one for now. How do you view the acquisition of UV? Andy already told you his answer as asked this before. Alright. That's right. And then if we can go to the fourth – the next – the last ARS question. For 2022, what do you expect U.S. Bank's operating leverage to be? So,Andy, people weren't necessarily listening.

Andy Cecere

Jason Goldberg

Andy Cecere

Jason Goldberg

Andy Cecere

Terry Dolan

Jason Goldberg

Andy Cecere

Jason Goldberg

Andy Cecere

Terry Dolan

Jason Goldberg

Andy Cecere

Terry Dolan

Andy Cecere

Jason Goldberg

Andy Cecere

Terry Dolan

Jason Goldberg

Terry Dolan

Andy Cecere

Terry Dolan

Jason Goldberg

Terry Dolan

Jason Goldberg

Andy Cecere

Jason Goldberg

Hi. If you look at the H8 data, it looks like C&I growth has really slowed this quarter to-date on an annualized basis versus, say, year-over-year, like to maybe 2% or 3% versus 10% plus. But it doesn’t sound like you are seeing that or you didn’t really articulate that. Can you just sort of explain why maybe you wouldn’t be seeing that?

So, I think we had tremendous growth in C&I in the last couple of quarters. And we are looking at it more on a linked quarter basis because I think it’s just easier to think about. And we are actually not seeing a downturn. We are seeing a steady growth and C&I continuing. Part of it is due to the increased utilization that we talked about across our corporate and commercial customer base. Part of it is due to M&A activity. Part of it is due to capital spend and investment in technology. And we are seeing continued growth in C&I, at least at U.S. Bank.

Additional questions?

They are not in the groove of asking questions yet.

I am just going to ask you a general one. So, when you speak to the Fed, and obviously, the bulk of Q2 is coming through excess reserves leaving the system. But all you big banks seem to lead in less deposits than probably we should have seen for the right of QT. I mean how do you interpret that? It’s like do you think eventually, there is going to be less QT because your deposits have been more stable in general as a system, or do you think it will be a bigger step change? As you said, you want to be conservative in your AFS because you don’t know what happens?

Go ahead, Terry.

Yes. I was going to say, if you end up looking at deposit levels in the system, I think that our expectation is that while they may come down, I don’t think you are going to see a step function down because of QT. And that’s a function of the fact that while the Fed is pulling some of the liquidity out of the system, you still have GDP growth that’s taken place. And so some of that deposit growth is just naturally a part of that GDP growth. I think that’s kind of what you are seeing right now. Now you could see a bit of more pressure if QT continues and then we start moving into a harder sort of recession at that a point in time. But then I think the Fed would probably be adjusting its position as well. So, our expectation, at least right now, is that in the system, the deposit levels are going to be relatively stable with maybe a little bit of pressure, but not major.

And seeing we are out of time, please join me in thanking Andy and Terry for their time today. And next up is State Street in this room. We have Huntington in the NASA suite.

Thanks Jason.