Short-Term Market Volatility Is Not Entirely Random

Sep. 12, 2022 12:10 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL1 Comment
Mises Institute profile picture
Mises Institute
1.9K Followers

Summary

  • Over the present year, we have experienced record-breaking price inflation, a series of interest rate hikes, and an overall fall in stock prices. It is widely accepted that there is a bubble.
  • A normal price-to-book ratio for the overall market should be close to one. Over the last two months it went up by almost 18 percent.
  • Though it may sometimes feel like it, short-term market volatility is not random.

stock market is crashing

franckreporter

By Manuel García Gojon

Over the present year, we have experienced record-breaking price inflation, a series of interest rate hikes, and an overall fall in stock prices. It is widely accepted that there is a bubble. A good way for Misesians to measure this is by comparing the price of capital (stock prices) to its replacement cost (book value). A normal ratio for the overall market should be close to one. Such a ratio means that value is being properly imputed, and that the structure of production properly reflects real preferences and relative scarcity.

In the last quarter of 2019, when monetary policy was starting to tighten after almost a decade of near-zero interest rates, the price-to-book ratio of the S&P 500 Index was around 3.5. That means that the calculated value you would obtain by multiplying the prices of the companies in the index by their respective number of outstanding shares was 3.5 times the value you get from adding the assets and subtracting the liabilities.

In the first quarter of 2020, as the Covid panic hit, the ratio went down to around 2.9. For context, the ratio had gone down to 1.9 in the first quarter of 2009, and it took until the last quarter of 2016 to get to 2.9. With the package of Covid measures, it got reinflated to over 4.7 in the last quarter of 2021. It had not been that high since 2000. It is clear that we are seeing a bubble and that it still has a long way to fall before the correction is over.

Yet, over the last two months, it went up by almost 18 percent. With inflation still being a concern, the Fed clearly committed to continue to tighten, and an impending wave of bankruptcies because of rising costs and falling revenues, what are we missing? Some would have you believe that the short-term changes in the price of whole market indexes is purely random, that there are no systematic causes behind this phenomenon.

In a recent lecture for the PhD macroeconomics course at George Mason University, Professor Carlos Ramirez precisely used the S&P 500 Index as an example of a variable with lots of “white noise” in the statistical sense. I think this notion is partially flawed.

The price of the S&P 500 Index and its variance is fundamentally the result of many real actions by many real individuals. At the core of the second-by-second movement of the ticker, there are real transactions. Every moment in time, the actors decide anew whether to enter, hold, or exit their position, and a number of factors are relevant in making such decisions.

Price, expectations, and portfolio considerations are the most relevant. Many strategies are decided in advance and set to be executed automatically. Regardless of whether there is anything to technical analysis, the practice of trying to price movement from past data, many actors believe it works and base their strategies on it. A good portion of the funds in the market are traded by algorithms. Both relative and nominal prices are important. The price of an asset relative to other assets, relative to consumption prices, and relative to the capital replacement cost and what those relative prices might be in the future are determining factors of the best investment strategies involving that asset.

Nominal prices play a role in portfolio considerations, and they matter because deployable cash balances are nominal amounts of money, and contractual obligations are commonly set in nominal terms. The composition and behavior of the rest of an actor’s portfolio plays a role in the decision as well.

This is a case of the seen and the unseen. We see stock prices going up when we would expect them to go down. We overlook that many actors had bet against the market early on by borrowing stocks and selling them, and during the past two months decided to buy the stocks that they owed back and realize their profits or losses.

My argument is not about random stock pickers beating hedge fund managers. In the context of prevalent monetary policy, asset values are regularly distorted. The monkey with the darts can beat the expensive advisor if from the beginning to the end of the period being measured the monkey’s picks increased more on average, regardless of what happened in between, regardless of whether the path between point a and point b was smooth or turbulent.

My point is that there are systematic causes behind the turbulence; it doesn’t simply manifest out of the ether as random patterns do. All the different types of actors have their different strategies that interact and result in the dynamic of the stock market. Thus, though it may sometimes feel like it, short-term market volatility is not random, it’s just very complex.

Disclosure: No positions.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Mises Institute profile picture
Mises Institute
1.9K Followers
The Mises Institute is the world’s largest, oldest, and most influential educational institution devoted to promoting Austrian economics, freedom, and peace in the tradition of classical liberalism. Since 1982, the Mises Institute has provided both scholars and laymen with resources to broaden their understanding of the economic school of thought known as Austrian economics. This school is most closely associated with our namesake, economist Ludwig von Mises.We are the worldwide epicenter of the Austrian movement. Through their research in the fields of economics, history, philosophy, and political theory, Mises’s students F.A. Hayek, Henry Hazlitt, Murray Rothbard, and others carried the Austrian School into the late twentieth century. Today, Mises Institute scholars and researchers continue the important work of the Austrian School.Austrian economics is a method of economic analysis, and is non-ideological. Nonetheless, the Austrian School has long been associated with libertarian and classical-liberal thought—promoting private property and freedom, while opposing war and aggression of all kinds. The Mises Institute continues to support research and education in this radical pro-freedom tradition of historians, philosophers, economists, and theorists such as Jean-Baptiste Say, Frédéric Bastiat, Richard Cobden, Herbert Spencer, Lysander Spooner, William Graham Sumner, Albert Jay Nock, Mises, Hayek, Hazlitt, Rothbard, and many others.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.