Trailing-twelve-month (TTM) return on invested capital (ROIC) rose to a new high for the S&P 500 in 2Q22 for the sixth consecutive quarter. Eight of eleven S&P 500 sectors saw a year-over-year ((YoY)) improvement in ROIC as well. This improvement comes from increases in net operating profit after-tax (NOPAT) margins and invested capital turns.
This report is an abridged version of S&P 500 & Sectors: ROIC Climbs Higher Again in 2Q22, one of our quarterly series on fundamental market and sector trends.
The S&P 500’s ROIC rose from 8.6% in 2Q21 to 10.2% in 2Q22. The S&P 500’s NOPAT margin rose from 12.0% in 2Q21 to 13.1% in 2Q22, while invested capital turns rose from 0.72 in 2Q21 to 0.78 in 2Q22.
Two key observations:
The “record” return on capital is a mirage and the bullish trend in ROIC could reverse soon, as we already saw with the ROIC from seven sectors that fell quarter-over-quarter in 2Q22.
Seven sectors saw a quarter-over-quarter ((QoQ)) decline in ROIC.
The Energy sector performed best in the second quarter of 2022 as measured by change in ROIC, with its ROIC rising 272 basis points. In the first half of 2022, energy companies benefited from high energy prices and strong economic activity, but those two factors can only travel together for so long before inflation ruins the party. That process is playing out in the third quarter as high energy prices fuel calls for tighter monetary policy and fears of recession.
The biggest losers in the second quarter were sectors that had previously been among the biggest winners of the COVID-era market. ROICs for Telecom Services and Technology both experienced quarterly declines of 111 basis points in 2Q22.
Below, we highlight the Technology sector, which has the highest ROIC in 2Q22.
Figure 1 shows the Technology sector ROIC rose from 26.8% in 2Q21 to 27.1% in 2Q22. The Technology sector NOPAT margin rose from 23.5% in 2Q21 to 23.6% in 2Q22, while invested capital turns remained flat YoY at 1.14 in 2Q22.
Figure 1: Technology ROIC vs. WACC: December 2004 – 8/12/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The August 12, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date for our WACC calculation and incorporates the financial data from 2Q22 10-Qs for ROIC, as this is the earliest date for which all the 2Q22 10-Qs for the S&P 500 constituents were available.
Figure 2 compares the trends for NOPAT margin and invested capital turns for the Technology sector since 2004. We sum the individual S&P 500 constituent values for revenue, NOPAT, and invested capital to calculate these metrics. We call this approach the “Aggregate” methodology.
Figure 2: Technology NOPAT Margin Vs. IC Turns: December 2004 – 8/12/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The August 12, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date for our WACC calculation and incorporates the financial data from 2Q22 10-Qs for ROIC, as this is the earliest date for which all the 2Q22 10-Qs for the S&P 500 constituents were available.
The Aggregate methodology provides a straightforward look at the entire sector, regardless of market cap or index weighting and matches how S&P Global (SPGI) calculates metrics for the S&P 500.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for ROIC with two market-weighted methodologies: market-weighted metrics and market-weighted drivers. Each method has its pros and cons, which are detailed in the Appendix.
Figure 3 compares these three methods for calculating the Technology sector ROIC.
Figure 3: Technology ROIC Methodologies Compared: December 2004 – 8/12/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The August 12, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date for our WACC calculation and incorporates the financial data from 2Q22 10-Qs for ROIC, as this is the earliest date for which all the 2Q22 10-Qs for the S&P 500 constituents were available.
This article originally published on August 25, 2022.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, Matt Shuler, and Brian Pellegrini receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
We derive the metrics above by summing the individual S&P 500 constituent values for revenue, NOPAT, and invested capital to calculate the metrics presented. We call this approach the “Aggregate” methodology.
The Aggregate methodology provides a straightforward look at the entire sector, regardless of market cap or index weighting and matches how S&P Global calculates metrics for the S&P 500.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for ROIC with two other market-weighted methodologies:
Each methodology has its pros and cons, as outlined below:
Aggregate method
Pros:
Cons:
Market-weighted metrics method
Pros:
Cons:
Market-weighted drivers method
Pros:
Cons:
[1] Calculated using SPGI’s methodology, which sums individual S&P 500 constituent values for NOPAT and invested capital. See Appendix III for more details on this “Aggregate” method and Appendix I for details on how we calculate WACC for the S&P 500 and each of its sectors.
[2] This report is based on the latest audited financial data available, which is the 2Q22 10-Q in most cases. Price data is as of 8/12/22.
This article was written by
David is CEO of New Constructs (www.newconstructs.com). David is a distinguished investment strategist and corporate finance expert. He was a 5-yr member of FASB's Investors Advisory Committee. He is author of the Chapter “Modern Tools for Valuation” in The Valuation Handbook (Wiley Finance 2010).
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
