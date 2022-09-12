QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference September 12, 2022 5:00 PM ET

Cristiano Amon - CEO

Rod Hall - Goldman Sachs

Rod Hall

So Cristiano welcome.

So Cristiano welcome.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you, Rod.

Rod Hall

Great to see you. I'm Rod Hall. I'm the Communications Technology Infrastructure Tech Analyst at Goldman Sachs. So, just great to see everybody here in person.

Cristiano Amon

I agree.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Rod Hall

So let me just jump right into it because we got a lot to talk about. You've been at the Company since 2021, so not too long, but a definite change of tone here. A different strategy, I would say for Qualcomm, certainly different than the several years that I've covered the Company. I wonder if you could dive into that a little bit, the diversification strategy. How you're thinking about things, maybe also how it's affecting employees in the Company as well a little bit? You want to talk about that?

Cristiano Amon

No, I'm happy to talk about actually, thank you for this question. This is actually one of my favorite topics of conversation. Look, one thing about Qualcomm now is diversification diversifications, diversification, but what we see right in front of us, and I really mean it when I say some of the, probably the biggest opportunities for the companies too ahead of us, which is we had developed this incredible technology for mobile.

And as we were very focused in the mobile industry, we end up having a unique technology portfolio. You can think about three pillars, it's everything wireless communication, everything, high performance computing for low power device. We're actually more of a computing company than we are a communication company, and then we see this huge opportunity to scale artificial intelligence outside of data centers.

When we put that together, where we are right now is really changing Qualcomm from a communications company to the mobile industry into a connected processor company for the intelligent edge. And we have this opportunity, which we describe as the connected intelligent edge in a summary to get the type of technology that you have on a smartphone and take it to every other device.

And then, with that, we're seeing a lot of growth opportunities for a company. We no longer bound by a single end market, which is the mobile market, still great market. It doesn't grow as much, but it's very significant. We like some of the structural changes. We saw in how we're positioning ourselves, but automotive, the IoT and all of those things. This is a great opportunity for us.

And actually, that brought also a lot of excitement back to the Company including how our employees are looking into the opportunity, which is Qualcomm is now becoming relevant to so many other industries, and expanding even how we interact with other companies. And that's a great time to be in the Company right now.

Rod Hall

Right, I can imagine, the royalty model that we run is extensive, but quite boring. The diversification model is lot more interesting. There's a lot more going on there. So, I can imagine the employees are excited about that. So let's, let's jump into IoT. That's the area that I think maybe investors are asking the most about maybe most puzzled with too, in terms of what's in there.

You guys have disclosed that 40% of IoT revenue comes from edge, networking40% from consumer 20% from industrial. But I wonder, if you could describe the growth drivers within this particularly the industrial IoT part of it, and maybe some of the applications you see there as well?

Cristiano Amon

Absolutely. So Rod, I will start by talking a little bit what's in there. We can talk more, but it's the way we define IoT and it's important to have a mindset change, and hindsight, we can argue with IoT was a good name. I think when people talk IoT, they try to think about a smart appliance somewhere in the house. When you have a micro controller and a Wi-Fi, that's not what we're doing. It's really an IoT.

Next, it is some key industry disruptions that are happening across the consumer, the edge networking and the industrial space. And it's really thinking about how you bring advance connectivity and computing to this segment is us getting ourselves associated with the digital transformation so many industries. So to going back to the breakdown, we talking about 40% consumer, 40% edge networking, and 20% industrial, industrial exactly one that is growing the fastest.

And we had highlighted, that it has been some cases 60% year-over-year, definitely north of 50%. And I am a 100% convinced, we're actually not demand bound its ability to get all of those digital transformations happening at many enterprises. Before I spend time, unpacking industrial, I know on the edge networking side, we have two major components.

One is for the first time 5G is a technology that can be used for broadband. You used to have copper, coax fiber, coax is more United States phenomena. Copper cannot give you a gigabit society anymore. So it's fiber or 5G that is driving a lot of growth for us in 5G, wireless fiber that's in the edge networking.

Other thing we have on the edge networking is Wi-Fi becomes the number one interface for the broadband network. We see two things happening, enterprise transformation at home, which means you need enterprise grade Wi-Fi into the home as you start work. And then the enterprise is changing to new use cases.

On demand computing, collaboration on Microsoft OneDrive, all of the collaboration tools, so we've seen an incredible amount of growth happening. We saw the consumer cycle -- I'm sorry, the residential cycle now happening on the enterprise. So, we're very happy with those two growths in the edge networking. Consumer we define as future PC and XR. We can talk about that later. And then I want to talk about industrial.

The industrial is probably one of the most diversified part of our IoT segment. And we're really doing it, we are executing on trends for each vertical. For example, retail, retail has been a big component of the industrial. Problem statement is. You are now bringing e-commerce to every brick in store.

So when that happens to have a lot of different technology that is driving that from when somebody buys online and an associate is going to the store picking your purchase, there's a lot of handheld devices changing. How you think about checkouts of checkout system, smart, connected cameras. So you manage inventory in real time because you're selling your inventory online as well.

Then you shift to utilities, we've been engaged utility companies, 5G connected meters to how you think about creating digital twins of the grid, putting different sensors and processor substation. We go to some of the partnerships we're built in smart buildings. As an example, a lot of companies making commitments to net serial, you see us working with Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, and many other companies, not traditional companies from the mobile space. Manufacturing, smart manufacturing. We work companies like BOSH.

So this industrial IoT in a short period of time, we have 15,000 customers in growing some directly, some indirectly. And when we talk about the 7x expansion of our addressable market, we think a lot of it's going to come from this industrial growth of IoT.

Rod Hall

So if you look at those 15,000, how many devices are we talking at one of these customers? I'm sure it varies all over the place, but just to give us an idea of what the scale of this might look like.

Cristiano Amon

Look, it's difficult to give a precise industry because it really changes from verticals. I can give you the type of devices. We see a lot of commonalities in connected computer vision systems, which make use of our image signal, processors, plug, and activity, and processing the same. The same platform, we can deploy for surveillance, we can deploy in smart cities, we can deploy in a retail store and so forth.

We see a lot of connectivity modules as you know, especially ability to connect track, verified conditions, get telemetry data. We've seen a lot of edge processors to do a lot of processing at the edge. So, it's very diversified also on the application of our chips, and in some cases, it's about the number of devices in case of modules. It's we have large scale working with all the traditional, I think module OEMs and ODMs, some cases it's about less units, more value giving some of the processor content at the edge.

Rod Hall

Yes, a lot of opportunity there for you to sell chips and probably other things on top of that other technologies and so on. Great, let's go to back to consumer IoT, you said you'd come back to that. So let's go back that way. Maybe talk a little bit. I know that today, hopefully my backpack hasn't been thrown in the trash, because I left it over there.

So I think I told security that was mine, but the -- my max in there, when I come to your automotive investor event next week, I pull that out. I am going to. And I used to come to events like that. And now the first thing I do is look to plug the computer in and where do I plug it in? So I have power. Now, I don't have to do that anymore.

Talk to us about that for the PC world, your Nuvia acquisition, kind of how you see that going forward?

Cristiano Amon

Yes. So, as I said, within this IoT category that we define in the consumer space, we have those two opportunities, our entry into the PC space, and then, what what's going to happen with virtual reality, augment reality. In the PC space, the reason we think that's very significant for Qualcomm because, for us, it's a brand new market. So -- and we don't have a -- we don't need to plan for a lot of share in this market to be very meaningful. And we see there's no better example of the convergence of mobile and PC.

We also got an incredible opportunity because whatever change has happened in the pandemic is defining a next-generation computing device, and the next-generation PC has a lot of attributes that points to our technology. The ability to be connected 100% at the time, the ability to have a battery life because you have a workforce, that's working from home, working in the office and working from anywhere.

You have the on-demand computing. You cannot move a workstation with you. So you have to be able to run some of the workloads from the cloud and be able to be connected as like in streaming and you have streaming of games and all of those things. So what we have done is we've been developing the transition into the PC storm. And we -- with some acquisitions we made, I think the acquisition of Nuvia was very important. We're going after the performance leadership for next-generation PCs.

Now I'm going to tell what's available today and how this is going to ramp. Just today for -- with the product we have right now, which it does not yet use our custom CPU. It's just a product we're just starting to ship, which is our generation part for Windows 11 on Snapdragon. If you look of the first device that came out, for the first time, we have a device for the commercial segment.

Most of the early laptops, with Windows on Snapdragon, was consumer focused. So that's device I use is the ThinkPad 13s, I have a week of battery life. So we changed this a little bit, I think the perspective, it has 5G, has millimeter wave, and I think that's just the beginning. And we're preparing for this big transition.

I point to Microsoft the last developer conference to build at announced project Forterra, which is basically a box that has the Qualcom processor. They're given to all the developers as they start moving new applications to ARM. And then I think the inflection point comes with the product that we're going to launch at second half of 2023, which is the product that has our custom CPU, and we're targeting the performance leadership point.

Look, to build on what you said. I think Apple did a very good job with M Series, and I think they show what's possible. When you look at the landscape today, if you put yourself in Microsoft shoes, Qualcomm is the perfect candidate, maybe the only candidate with all of the technology capabilities to make that happen in Windows 11, and that's we're focused to do. And that's we expect in 2024 to see an inflection point for us in the PC.

Rod Hall

Great. Okay. And one of the things I'm puzzled by is I've got that Mac, but there's no cellular modem in it. And yet, I have a cellular modem on my iPad, and I found I use it a lot more than I thought I would, especially when I'm traveling. So do you think that, that is another -- I mean I'm sure you're going to say yes to this, but why haven't we seen that in PCs? And will we see cellular modems second prevalent?

Cristiano Amon

The answer is yes. It's a great question. And I think there's a reason for that to happen, but there is a change of an environment right now. So I'd tell you what was -- what are some of the facts that are actually driving that change. In the past, I think there was not an expectation that a PC needs to be always connected, but it's not only about being I was connected. Being connected with a wide area network and manage.

And you have this -- seller will come after the fact, right? You have a desire to connect some devices, but the devices were not designing first place to have 5G. Therefore, you have just the ultra mobility ones, but the world is different now and because of the pandemic. I'll give you one data point that I'm sure will resonate with you and many of you that are here today. One of the number one calls, volume of calls that our CIO at Qualcomm gets in our help desk is to troubleshoot people's WiFi at home.

It's like I have this team meetings I need to participate. It's not working. I can -- I don't have a video. And by the way, operators probably talk about how much they have to troubleshoot WiFi. They're finally understanding that needs to be part of their network as well. So you can see, for example, the value of you having a 5G connectivity and that's an extension of the enterprise network.

That's one example. I think another example of that is, the latency required and the mission-critical capabilities of 5G. Enterprises right now want you to be working on a cloud document, try to collaborate on Microsoft OneDrive for a PowerPoint file if you have a bad connection. It does not work very well. And I think that changes a little bit. And I can go all the way to how we're going to have to run different workloads.

So I'll give a practical example. Chip design. Some of our chip designers, they're working in chip design. They will have workstation of the office. But now with this hybrid work environment, we host some of our chip design tools and AWS and Azure, and you're going to run that over the cloud, and you need to have a high-speed connection with lower latence and guarantee of connectivity. Those are all the new things. So eventually, we're going to move to a word that's going to be a lot more 5G connectivity and laptops

Rod Hall

Right. Okay. I'm not surprised to hear you say that. So let's talk about XR. It looks like products will launch this fall. I know I've seen your platform at some of the events I go to. I think I'm the only investor that goes to these things...

Cristiano Amon

Thank you for coming by the way.

Rod Hall

Yes. But I'm sure more will go in the future. But just curious, how big a market do you think this is as you look out, like your, so talk to us about developments there, what your opportunity is.

Cristiano Amon

Look, we're very bullish on this. And I think we're just at the very beginning of a secular growth. It's important, I think, to understand a little bit of the dynamics, and we kind of break down categories. So there's virtual reality. And I think virtual reality you got scale with the Oculus Quest 2 from Meta. That's where you started to get enough units out that the developer of a systems start to see the economic benefit of developing a lot of applications.

And just to put it in perspective, in the fiscal year '21 that ended in September for us, we shipped 10 million units of just Oculus Quest 2. I think we invested early in this technology. We have over 40 different designs of mixed reality, virtual reality, augmented reality. We announced at IFA a couple of weeks ago, I think our long-term partnership with Meta for all the future devices.

But look of the situation over the time horizon, what we're going to see. So Meta has done very well. They're definitely the leader with the largest scale with VR. And let's just -- before I go talk about AR, just think about VR alone. China is a big market. And as the China, some of the U.S. clouds, as you know, don't participate in China. You don't see Meta, you don't see Google, but you have Tencent, Sina, Alibaba, Baidu.

And China is about to start. So China has not even started. And you can easily see, if you found the market this big for VR outside China, there's going to be a market for that in China. So, we just launched the device with ByteDance. And we have novel devices in development with the China ecosystem. I think as hopefully, China gets out of the lockdown, we still have the ramp in China.

Then on top of this, you have AR. In AR, the way to think about that is, is this is going to get traction in AR mixed realities in enterprise and consumer applications. Consumer applications is likely -- as you give it a five years, maybe within a five-year horizon, you have the ability to have a companion off your phone where you're just going to brand their applications into that screen as well in addition with your phone. And eventually, within a decade, it could be as big as phones.

And then, you have the enterprise applications, which doesn't require the technology to be that mature because consumers will need this form factor. And you started to see that happen. For example, some of the PC companies now investing in mixed reality devices for the work from home, so you can wear that. You can see multiple screens as you work in your laptop.

So a lot of education applications, training applications. So, we're big on this. We're just the beginning. It's already material just on our engagement with Meta. And the next immediate milestone is to see the ramp of that in China.

Rod Hall

Right. China and then I guess, devices launched this fall maybe in the other parts of the world.

Cristiano Amon

Absolutely.

Rod Hall

Yes. Let me ask you, just going back to this, though, the AR, to me, we've done a lot of deep work on the tech, and it seems like that tech is quite a ways out. It's very complex to put some glasses on your face like that and have it, but it seems like the products that are coming sooner are higher res camera pass-through into something that includes your vision, but it integrates the real world with it.

Cristiano Amon

Correct.

Rod Hall

How important do you think that is an interface? In other words, does that -- do you see that as replacing a PC to some extent? Or do you see it augmenting PCs? How do you think it fits into people's world?

Cristiano Amon

No, it augments the PC. I think the observation you made is the same one I made before. For fully immersive, fully immersive AR and let's say, as -- let's put an ambitious goal, like a replacement of your phone. Phones pretty good. So, we're maybe 5 to 10 years away because you have a lot of development in technology, in optics and display and also cost.

Like if you have to put two high-density 8K displays, it's not going to be -- it's going to cost more than $1,000 device. So forget to that level, it's going to take some time. However, between now and then, you're going to see a lot of applications like the one you described it, which if it's not something you're going to wear 24 hours a day, you're going to see that for an enterprise applications.

And the way a lot of the OEMs are looking into this is how it augments the existing devices. So it's not about replicating the functionality, but how you augment it. And I see very specific applications for training, for how you basically provide larger screens for the work remote, all the way to just pure entertainment as you move things from your phone to your device. But we're at the beginning of this whole transition.

Rod Hall

Yes, it's going to be interesting to watch this fall. Auto. Let's talk about automotive a little bit. So you've talked about a $19 billion pipeline there of opportunity. Maybe dig in a little bit on what your content opportunity on a car looks like? Or anything you can do to give investors a little bit more color on how much revenue per car you could have or per vehicle you could have?

Cristiano Amon

Yes. So, of all the opportunities that for Qualcomm and diversification, I think the one that we have in the fastest in terms of winning the future silicon in that industry is the Automotive. I think has been one of the fastest transformations, I think, for Qualcomm. And as an industry that is moving very fast. What is unique about what we do in the automotive industry is unlike our peers, we are not providing a point solution. We're providing a digital chassis platform.

And that concept is resonating with the core companies. I'll give you some examples when the effect that we look as a platform the same way that you're going to look at skateboard chassis or drive taint. This is the digital asset, put in every car and then you customize as such. As an example, when we announced or BMW Stellantis, Stellantis I'd like to point out, they said, across all brands, across all tiers in the Qualcom platform, Volkswagen Group announcement, et cetera is resonating because we have an entire digital platform.

Our content is the communications of the car to the cloud. And that is everything from WiFi, position location, cellular, but you also have processing because you have a lot of applications that you run as part of the connectivity of the car to the cloud. There's a critical platform there. Then digital cockpits for all the different screens in the car, dashboard, the infotainment, heads-up display, smart mirrors, you're starting to see some different designs.

I think our Mercedes or BMW announced a foldable screen that comes from the back as part of our digital cockpit. Then we have an ADAS and autonomy solution. A couple of things that we did also that was interesting with capabilities in all domain plus the heritage of phones. We come up with a solution that scales up and down. Even to the point that in some cases, you can use the same silicon to run ADAS and infotainment on the same silicon.

We have some very unique capabilities with both hard and software. We don't make a disclosure of the revenue per car. But you -- if you -- if you just look at all those different elements that I talk about it, it's probably multiple thousands of dollars opportunities we have. And the design pipeline continues to grow, and I think Qualcomm is really winning the future of the auto semiconductor industry.

Rod Hall

When do you think we see cars rolling off the assembly line with $1,000 or $2,000 worth your content?

Cristiano Amon

Look, we have cars that are now coming up with a lot of the digital cockpit. That's been one of the key drivers you see our revenue coming up from this. Then ADAS plus everything else, it's SOP 2025. And I think from that point in time, you're going to see a lot of Qualcomm content.

Rod Hall

Okay, a couple of years out.

Cristiano Amon

And look, we're going to have a lot more details next week.

Rod Hall

Yes, I shouldn't ask too many questions about that.

Cristiano Amon

No, that's good. I'm reserving some of the exciting stuff next week.

Rod Hall

Speaking of exciting things, probably the million-dollar question I get asked the most at this conference are heading into it is. What in the world is going on with the consumer, like what is happening with consumer demand? And I wonder, if maybe you could give us your perspective on at least the part of the world you see, maybe take it by region, what do you think is happening? Are consumers weakening here post Labor Day? How is the rest of the year play out? What are your thoughts?

Cristiano Amon

Very good. I'll do my best because it's hard to really understand what's going on fully, but there are a couple of things we can point to. And we said at the last earnings call that we saw from the consumer side, we started to see some weakness. You can't ignore the macroeconomic headwinds. We talk about seeing weakness in mobile towards the low end in the last year. And it's hard to predict.

We kind of expect that weakness to propagate for maybe one or two quarters. But we we're more probably optimistic than many that they're 23 at some point, we get back to normal. But the reality is, we are seeing weakness in anything associated with the consumer. And here's what I'd like to describe it. And I -- look, I can't really precise it, but there are two factors playing in at the same time.

One is, obviously, the macroeconomic headwinds. If you just look at Europe, for example, the -- how much of the energy cost went up, utility bill, it impacts disposable income to upgrade your phone or buy other customer products. That's the European situation. China, we are in lockdown. We saw in lockdowns, people don't buy phones. So, we're going to go through that cycle.

But there's another component that nobody is really talking much about it that I want to talk about, which is mix into this. We first we saw during pandemic that service economy contracted and then all of that money went to goods. So people buy more goods. What they do create is massive demand over supply. We have the biggest semiconductor supply chain crisis because ships are in everything. And then the industry was running pretty hot.

You have a supply constrained environment. That means the industry is very high on demand. People trying to -- they have pent-up demand. They have to fill up the channels. They have to do all everything. And now as we predicted, we're getting to a little bit of a supply, at least for Qualcomm, supply-demand balance on semiconductors. The pandemic is -- it's over in many locations. We started to see an adjustment.

So here's how I described the situation. Within that current environment weakness, there's definitely a macroeconomic input but there's also an adjustment, which is a typical cycle of the semiconductor industry. So like I said, I'm more optimistic than many. We'll see what happens as we go to a few quarters. But there's no reasons for at some point in '23 for the industry to get back to normal. And what we like about it, the fundamentals are in place.

From a Qualcomm standpoint, I go back to the conversation we had in the beginning, a lot of the things that are happening to us -- yes, we're going to see a phone. Phone market is mature. It's going to go up and down whatever those things we talk about it. But the auto is all future. We're winning as part of the design pipeline for cars that are going to come up. So, we're kind of not really impacted by some of the short-term and IoT, digital transformation of enterprises. People do it for growth. People do it for cost reduction. So we're excited about that. We continue to see auto and IoT in a good place, and we'll see what happens.

Rod Hall

Yes, I'm glad you went there because we're very confused because that normalization effect that you described, I think, is happening to PCs and people assume it's more macro than normalization out of COVID, but it could easily be the case that it's mostly normalization. And if you talk to our retail analysts, they had a conference last week. The retailers aren't really seeing that much weakness. So I wonder, if in the electronics industry could feel a lot worse than the broader economy feels.

Cristiano Amon

Like I said, I think that you have to take into consideration that the industry was running very hot. And I think you have that process of adjustment, but people are still going to need phones, people see going to need computers and so forth.

Rod Hall

Yes. Let's talk about Snapdragon differentiation a little bit. And I'm going to weave into this -- I want to weave into the high-end Android ecosystem a little as well because we kind of know that Huawei exited that ecosystem, left a lot of opportunity on the table. Apple took most of that opportunity, but it still feels like there's a world out there that would like to see good high-end Android phones.

Snapdragon has been the primary chip there. We've got competitors like MediaTek coming in, trying to compete with it. So maybe let's start with, how you think you sit relative to some of those competitors for that system on chip and then maybe dive into how that -- you see that affecting that high in Android world a little bit if you're willing to talk about that?

Cristiano Amon

No, happy to. We do like, I think, the structure of changes, if I can say that way that happened in mobile. I think we have been a beneficiary of that, especially when you look at some point, Huawei had 50% share in China, and you look where the share went, Apple picked some, but then a lot of other customers become companies like Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Honor.

And it's interesting, as we look of our mobile strategy going forward, we have a very clear strategy and it's coming from the fact that the industry is mature. We're really focused on share of wallet. And I think it's being reflected how we've been changing the operating margin of QCT. And then as we get new business that we use the technology out to IoT continues to be a benefit.

And we really position Snapdragon as the platform of choice for premium and high. And that's working very well. The way you look at the market, it's a little bit of a two-horse race. It's SMTC. We've been very focused on premium and high, and we compete with MediaTek for some of the high, the mid in the last year. I think Snapdragon is very well positioned.

And the way I describe this to you is when you just need -- you can see it is on the Internet. When you see the launch of the flagship of all of our customers now even including Samsung, which is a new thing, we can talk about Samsung later. They talk about, I have the latest Snapdragon. And in some cases, you see the Snapdragon advertising for our customer.

And we don't have like an Intel Inside type program. It's actually is being done by the customer because of the awareness. Before I talk technical, aided awareness of Snapdragon in China when you asked the question, name a mobile processor. Snapdragon is getting in excess of 80%. It's really big. And as part of the fact our customers advertise, I have Snapdragon 8.

Here's what we're doing, which makes different and why we're very well positioned in the top tier. We have -- it's not only about 5G anymore. Actually, when investors ask me, "Oh, the 5G cycle is over than Qualcomm growth is going to cap. If just look over the past several quarters, what happened in mobile, we're growing content on CPU and GPU on camera on 5G already happened for the premium tier, fully penetrated at least three generations ago, like from the Galaxy -- we're in the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S20 was 5G.

Actually, the best 4G phone you can buy today is a 5G phone. So transition already happened, we're actually growing in content. And we're going to be bringing our custom CPU to mobile. We have the highest HD mark on camera. And it's no secret. Innovation is happening on Android, and it's happening on Snapdragon. And then you see new form factors like the fold and the flip. And if anything, I think our partnership with Samsung, it's a sign that the strategy is working and we develop a good product, and that's what customer wants.

Rod Hall

You have impressed Samsung didn't change the pricing on the royalty deal. I don't know, if I can remember that ever happening.

Cristiano Amon

Look, this -- I think we're very proud of the announcement. The announcement that we did actually at the last earnings call with Samsung, it's very significant for a number of reasons, right? And I want to build back on your question about Snapdragon. If you think of a market like the United States as an example, right, pretty stable market. I think iOS to Android and vice versa, you don't see a lot of migration. You walk into an operator store today, where there's a Verizon, T-Mobile or AT&T, they say, I want to buy a phone, they say, what phone do you have a Galaxy yours on the Galaxy phone, iPhone user, here's an iPhone. It's a horse race, right?

So, it's -- we renew our license agreement with Samsung all the way to 2030, at the same royalty terms and includes 6G. So I cannot think of anything more significant to set up a benchmark for license renewals and it shows probably stable or licensing revenue stream in. But the most important part of the announcement, everybody want to talk about the license, which is a great achievement is that Samsung is now going to use Snapdragon globally for their Galaxy series devices and extend that to PCs and XR devices and tablets.

So we're very close to Samsung, and we grew from the Galaxy S21 to 22 because of the things we're doing on Snapdragon to 75%. And now, we have the ability to grow share towards a larger number as we're going to partner with them global, a multi agreement, we could not be more pleased about where we are.

Rod Hall

That's great. We got a couple of minutes left. Let me see if there's anybody in the audience that's got any questions. If you do have one, look, make sure you get a mic so that we can all hear you. Any questions out there? Yes, see everybody. So I don't think I see any. If you've got one, raise your hand really high. Otherwise, we'll keep going.

Cristiano Amon

There's one question there.

Rod Hall

You see one. Okay. Yes, back there then.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry about that. What is your view on RISC-V? I mean, Qualcomm definitely is a leader in ARM processors and RISC-V is gaining traction and especially in probably China, et cetera.

Rod Hall

Say what company you're with as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, yes, this is Donald from Hillhouse.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you for your question. So RISC-V is definitely something to watch. We're also investing in RISC-V. And I think you're right. For example, when you look at China, especially when you think about the data center, high performance, China is very motivated because it's an open source instruction set to develop on a RISC-V ecosystem, and I expect that to happen, it may happen at different speeds in different markets. It may get to at some point into automotive. And eventually, it can get to other devices.

We are using RISC-V today, but we use them in some of the smaller performance processors within the chip. It's an ecosystem that is just at the beginning. We're investing in monitoring. We're very focused right now in this. We're doing a lot of work. We're doing a lot of work for many years to bring ARM to PCs, and that's what we're very focused on. But I think RISC-V will always going to be an option for us. And it's important to monitor what's happening in China. China may actually give scale to RISC-V.

Rod Hall

Great. Good. Let's finish up with capital returns, you said, you've got a bunch of investors here. You want to maybe talk to us a little bit about your strategy there, kind of how you're thinking about capital returns going forward? How allocation policy is evolving in your mind, especially as you look at this high interest rate environment and kind of what's going on in that world?

Cristiano Amon

So two topics we're currently considering. Look, we'll -- we have provided, I think, in some of our financial disclosures, we announced what we're going to do with dividends. I think continue to have a policy on how we're going to grow dividends. We have been doing anti-dilutives buybacks.

We have been doing opportunistic buybacks. But we also look in this current environment some opportunities, I think, for inorganic growth. So what you're going to see Qualcomm doing is probably looking into balance in the ability to continue to return capital shareholders, but also preserve our ability to take advantage of this environment and look at acquisitions that is going to accelerate our auto and IoT, very focused in auto and IoT.

Those are the two growth elements. And then when we think about allocation of our engineering resources because the Company is really focused on diversification. I think most of the increase has been focused on some of those new areas in auto and IoT that we're growing.

Rod Hall

So if you're thinking things get better next year, you better hurry before the -- call the bottom.

Cristiano Amon

That's correct.

Rod Hall

Okay, all right. All right, Great. Christiano, that's excellent. We're out of time. Unfortunately, I've got a bunch more questions, but thank you very much.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you for the opportunity. Great talking to you. Great talking to you all. Thank you.