Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 5 new highs and up 18.64% in the last month.
  • Price targets from 27 to 45.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the crude oil shipping company Sigma Lithium (SGML). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 7/29 the stock gained 57.65%.

SMGL Sigma Lithium

SGML vs Daily Moving Averages

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 240.77+ Weighted Alpha
  • 247.63% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages
  • 5 new highs and up 18.64% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 70.61%
  • Technical support level at 25.91
  • Recently traded at $27.81 with 50 day moving average of $19.40

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $2.51 billion

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts gave 2 strong buy and 1 buy recommendation on the stock
  • Analysts price targets from 27.00 to 45.00 with an average of 33.65
  • The individual investors on Motley Fool have not discovered this stock yet
  • 2,390 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.25
Wall Street Strong Buy 5.00
Quant Hold 3.22

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D- D- -
Growth A- A -
Profitability D- D- -
Momentum A+ A+ -
Revisions B+ B+ -

Quant Ranking

Sector

Materials

Industry

Diversified Metals and Mining

Ranked Overall

1612 out of 4670

Ranked in Sector

97 out of 281

Ranked in Industry

9 out of 41

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SGML over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments (1)

