The Chart of the Day belongs to the crude oil shipping company Sigma Lithium (SGML). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 7/29 the stock gained 57.65%.

SGML vs Daily Moving Averages

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

240.77+ Weighted Alpha

247.63% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages

5 new highs and up 18.64% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 70.61%

Technical support level at 25.91

Recently traded at $27.81 with 50 day moving average of $19.40

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $2.51 billion

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts gave 2 strong buy and 1 buy recommendation on the stock

Analysts price targets from 27.00 to 45.00 with an average of 33.65

The individual investors on Motley Fool have not discovered this stock yet

2,390 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Materials

Industry

Diversified Metals and Mining

Ranked Overall

1612 out of 4670

Ranked in Sector

97 out of 281

Ranked in Industry

9 out of 41

