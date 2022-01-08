It’s dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolio.
Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market last few weeks, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends (even if dividend cuts are very much on the table these days). As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable. Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS, debt, payout ratios and these days cash on hand). Keep in mind these days there are no shortages of accidental high yielding stocks but look at real cash on hand when viewing balance sheets. With that being said, let’s take a look at my August 2022 dividend totals.
Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $892.57.
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|08/01/2022
|GIS
|GENERAL MILLS INC
|$132.89
|08/01/2022
|VZ
|VERIZON COMMUNICATN
|$15.12
|08/01/2022
|T
|A T & T INC
|$116.62
|08/05/2022
|GD
|GENERAL DYNAMICS CO
|$12.64
|08/08/2022
|APD
|AIR PROD & CHEMICALS
|$67.55
|08/11/2022
|AAPL
|APPLE INC
|$11.32
|08/12/2022
|CLX
|CLOROX CO
|$20.16
|08/15/2022
|ABBV
|ABBVIE INC
|$316.31
|08/15/2022
|ABT
|ABBOTT LABORATORIES
|$37.28
|08/15/2022
|CL
|COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO
|$8.51
|08/15/2022
|PG
|PROCTER & GAMBLE
|$25.75
|08/15/2022
|HRL
|HORMEL FOODS CORP
|$22.47
|08/19/2022
|CAT
|CATERPILLAR INC
|$90.81
|08/26/2022
|SBUX
|STARBUCKS CORP
|$15.14
|Total:
|$892.57
I have to say I’m quite pleased with my August totals. Not too far from that coveted four-digit milestone too. Of course, like other dividend investors we’re still feeling the effects of that dividend cut from T and that garbage spin off WBD. Oh well… not my first dividend reduction and I’m sure not the last. As long as I can grow my passive income on an annual basis, I am happy, and I continue to hold many great stocks in my portfolio that continue to raise their dividends and offset those occasional stinkers.
How was your August passive income stream? Please let me know below.
Additional disclosure: Disclosure: Long all above stocks.
