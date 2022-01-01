Professor25/iStock via Getty Images

By Elisa Maurice

Last Sunday’s referendum result was well-received by market participants, but uncertainty looms regarding Chile’s political, institutional and economic future.

On Sunday, September 4, Chileans decisively voted to reject a newly drafted constitution by a surprisingly wide margin (62% vs. 38%). Many investors viewed potential approval of the referendum as a major step backward for the country on political and economic grounds, but the rejection highlights the uphill battle to stabilize Chile’s future.

Chile operated under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet from 1974 to 1990, which produced the country’s current constitution in 1980. While the military government’s text is credited with Chile's market-friendly orientation and subsequent economic growth outpacing Latin American peers, the citizenry ultimately viewed progress differently. In their view, the demand for expansion of democratic participation—and the need to curtail deep-rooted social inequalities—was left unmet during constitutional reforms that took place between 1980 and 2019. The legacies of the Pinochet era—privatized education, healthcare and pension systems—divided Chile socially and economically, but also laid the foundations for democratically elected governments following 1990.

In October 2019, social unrest swept across Chile as voters demanded a new institutional, political and economic model to replace that prescribed by Pinochet's dictatorship. In 2020, Chileans went to the polls to decide whether the country should write a new constitution, and 80% of Chileans voted in favor of the rewrite. A constituent assembly, an all-citizen body, was elected to draft the new constitution. In 2021, elections of the constituent convention and the presidency delivered strong victories for candidates who were further left and outside of the center right and left coalitions that had dominated Chilean politics. Galvanized by recent political victories, the left-leaning convention delivered a new constitution that sparked investor concerns around expropriation, fiscal implications of social rights, changes to the central bank, rights of nature, and political decentralization.

Sunday’s rejection offers a strong argument for moderation, but there remains broad support for a different constitution. Whether the new text is written from scratch or revised, we expect the redraft to be between the market-friendly orientation of the current constitution and the less moderate, rejected draft. While the rejection was welcomed by markets, the only certainty offered by Chile’s exit vote is greater uncertainty for longer. Therefore, except for a few corporate opportunities, we remain underweight in our hard currency strategy given that spreads are not attractive. We are also underweight the Chilean peso, as the currency faces headwinds owing to political uncertainty and weak fundamentals including unfavorable terms of trade.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.