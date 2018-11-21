Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Inflation

expected to cool in August, but Fed still seen acting aggressively thereafter. Early votes show

Twitter

cruising toward shareholder OK of Musk buyout - WSJ.

Fidelity considers enabling bitcoin

trading for its over 34M brokerage clients - report.

Catch today’s WSB article

seekingalpha.com/wsb

.

Start Your Free Trial of Seeking Alpha Premium -

https://bit.ly/3uX5TDY

.