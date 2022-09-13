Thoughts On The Japanese Yen At 145

Summary

  • While a weaker yen helps Japanese exports, investors with exposure to unhedged Japanese equities have experienced losses of more than 20% year-to-date.
  • In nine out of the last 24 years, yen weakness has ultimately led to higher returns in Japanese equities.
  • In this Goldilocks period of returns, U.S. investors benefit from a stronger yen and higher equity prices.

Broken wall finance chart and yen sign.

Baris-Ozer

By Bradley Krom

On July 21, 2022, the European Central Bank hiked rates by 0.50% to 0.00%, effectively ending its experiment with a negative interest rate policy. This made the Bank of Japan one of only two central banks in the world with a negative deposit rate. Since that time, the Japanese yen has come under pressure versus the U.S. dollar, with the exchange rate rising to 145, a level not seen since the late 1990s.

While a weaker yen helps Japanese exports, investors with exposure to unhedged Japanese equities have experienced losses of more than 20% year-to-date. By contrast, the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) is up 6%. With currency risk playing such an important role in international investing, we decided to take a closer look at the drivers of return in Japanese markets.

USD/JPY Exchange Rate

Scenario 1: MSCI Japan Index Up, JPY Down

MSCI Japan Index Up, JPY Down

Over the last few decades, the yen has been negatively correlated to the equity market. Put another way, when the yen is falling, stocks are rising (and vice versa). This is the classic example of why we believe that currency hedging in Japan makes sense. In years like 2014, an investor could get the market call correct (equities higher) but still lose money on account of the losses from the exchange rate. In nine out of the last 24 years (the most common outcome in our study), yen weakness has ultimately led to higher returns in Japanese equities.

Scenario 2: MSCI Japan Index (Local) Down, JPY Up

MSCI Japan Index (Local) Down, JPY Up

During periods of heightened risk aversion, Japanese equities can fall, and the yen appreciates versus the U.S. dollar. These years are often described as the unwinding of the yen’s “carry trade.” Since interest rates in Japan tend to be lower than in other markets around the world, the yen can be a preferred funding currency. Borrow yen and buy risky assets. When risky assets start to underperform, the yen tends to appreciate as the trade gets reversed.

Scenario 3: Positive Calendar Year Returns for MSCI Japan Index and the JPY

Positive Calendar Year Returns for MSCI Japan Index and the JPY

While the first two scenarios showed a negative correlation between the yen and Japanese equities, there have been periods when the two moved in lockstep. In this Goldilocks period of returns, U.S. investors benefit from a stronger yen and higher equity prices. However, while it has occurred seven times over our sample period, the primary driver of double-digit returns in those years was overwhelmingly equities.

Scenario 4: MSCI Japan Index and JPY Down

MSCI Japan Index and JPY Down

Thankfully, the rarest outcome, scenarios where the yen depreciates along with a decline in Japanese equities, is a worst-case scenario for U.S. investors. It occurred only two times in the last 20+ years, back-to-back years in the early 2000s.

Next Steps

Based on our research, we believe that currency hedging Japanese stocks can lead to the highest probability of good outcomes for U.S.-based investors. For those who think the yen will continue to weaken relative to the dollar or have no view on the direction of the currency, we believe DXJ can help manage risk in international allocations.

Annual Returns (as of 8/31/22)

Annual Returns (as of 8/31/22)

See the Fund's page for full performance, risks and other important information.

As we show above, in years when the yen depreciates dramatically versus the U.S. dollar, an export-tilted strategy like DXJ can add significant value versus unhedged strategies.

Important Risks Related to this Article

There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as the risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. The Fund focuses its investments in Japan, thereby increasing the impact of events and developments in Japan that can adversely affect performance. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As this Fund can have a high concentration in some issuers, the Fund can be adversely impacted by changes affecting those issuers. Due to the investment strategy of this Fund, it may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Dividends are not guaranteed, and a company currently paying dividends may cease paying dividends at any time. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Bradley Krom WisdomTree

Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the research team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on global markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Bradley is a graduate of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.

Comments

