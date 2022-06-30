Just last week I secured a six-month CD from Discover Bank yielding 3.25% and a three-month CD from Zions yielding 2.85%. These two banks are subsidiaries of Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION).
Rates are on the move up and that is certainly good news for depositors and investors looking to park money.
However, rising rates is not good news to some U.S. banks.
No doubt, a few bankers and directors are starting to sweat.
For the first time in a long time, deposits are not dirt-cheap.
Deposits are to banks what energy is to the U.S. economy.
When energy is cheap and abundant, we take energy for granted. When energy is no longer cheap and abundant, the game changes.
When deposits are cheap and abundant, inexperienced short-term focused bankers and directors take them for granted. Until they don't.
The first chart shows the industry's aggregate loan-to-deposit ratio by quarter from 1984 to Q2 2022.
The next chart shows another view of loan and deposit trends among U.S. banks.
This third chart shows that annual deposit growth averaged almost 16% in 2020-21. Never in history have deposits grown at such a rate. But that is about to change.
Here comes a wild chart: Funding costs by quarter from 1984 to Q2 2022.
There were 4,488 banks operating in the U.S. on June 30, 2022. Of those, 758 are publicly traded.
Below is the cost of funds for each of these 758 publicly traded banks as of Q2 2022.
Knowing funding costs is only half the story. The next chart is a scatterplot depicting funding costs and loan/deposit ratios for the 758 banks.
The worm has turned.
Funding costs are moving up.
Banks with the highest loan-to-deposit ratios have discovered deposit gathering is a full-time job.
As banks with high loan-to-deposits strive to ensure adequate funding, funding costs across the industry will continue to move up.
Banks that most aggressively grew loans in recent years are most exposed to the risks associated with an increase in interest rates.
These banks could be in for tough times. Some more than others.
Future articles in this series will examine banks at both ends of the spectrum.
Given my risk profile as a bank investor, I always prefer banks with sticky, low-cost "core" deposits and low-to-moderate loan-to-deposit ratios. I like them more today than ever.
My guess is that more investors will too in the months ahead.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
