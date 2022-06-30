Castellum (OTCPK:ONOV) ('CTM') has filed to raise $12.8 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm acquires and operates companies in the areas of cybersecurity, information warfare and related operations.
With rapidly increasing net losses in spite of revenue growth, I'm on Hold for CTM's uplisting effort, although the low nominal price of the stock may attract day traders seeking volatility.
Bethesda, Maryland-based Castellum was founded to grow companies that provide government agencies and companies with cybersecurity and information warfare software and services.
Management is headed by President and CEO, Mark C. Fuller, who has been with the firm since June 2019 and was previously CEO at Techshot Lighting LLC and CEO of Chesapeake Government Technologies.
The company's primary offerings include:
Digital Solutions
C4ISR, Cyber & Space
Engineering Services
Enterprise IT
Mission Support
As of June 30, 2022, Castellum has booked a fair market value investment of $44.5 million in equity and notes payable as of June 30, 2022 from investors.
The firm seeks customers via contract bidding with the U.S. government or through contractors and other commercial entities.
The company has also supported clients internationally through its IW/IO operations segment and has provided services to international customers in Australia.
Castellum had a backlog of $92 million in performance obligations as of August 1, 2022 and expects to recognize 43% of these performance obligations over the next 12 months.
General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
General & Administrative
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
30.1%
|
2021
|
58.0%
|
2020
|
42.6%
(Source - SEC)
The General & Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative spend, rose to 2.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
General & Administrative
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
2.0
|
2021
|
0.8
(Source - SEC)
According to a recent market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for C4 (command, control, communications and computer) technologies was an estimated $120 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $147 billion by 2026.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are the need for space-based C4 infrastructure to provide uninterrupted capabilities in the sector.
Also, the high costs of the development of new technologies that integrate with existing systems will increase time to market for system development.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Northrop Grumman
Lockheed Martin
CACI
Peraton
Booz Allen Hamilton
Others
The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Sharply growing topline revenue
Increasing gross profit but decreasing gross margin
Variable operating losses
Increased cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$21,045,392
|
156.4%
|
2021
|
$25,067,450
|
87.9%
|
2020
|
$13,338,667
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$8,820,833
|
145.2%
|
2021
|
$11,074,552
|
79.3%
|
2020
|
$6,177,040
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
41.91%
|
2021
|
44.18%
|
2020
|
46.31%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$(3,602,260)
|
-17.1%
|
2021
|
$(7,725,149)
|
-30.8%
|
2020
|
$(1,468,149)
|
-11.0%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$(6,160,890)
|
-29.3%
|
2021
|
$(7,558,720)
|
-35.9%
|
2020
|
$(2,707,493)
|
-12.9%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$(769,006)
|
2021
|
$(1,350,136)
|
2020
|
$1,006,091
As of June 30, 2022, Castellum had $2.1 million in cash and $14.3 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was negative ($1.5 million).
Castellum intends to raise $12.8 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering 3.2 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.00 per share.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, and certain shareholders are offering 520,000 of common stock as part of the IPO.
The company's stock is currently quoted on the OTC under the symbol "ONOV".
Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $112 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 11.4%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock, which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We anticipate paying approximately $2,750,000 for repayment of debt, $3,000,000 to fund additional acquisitions, and approximately $1,000,000 for working capital and general corporate purposes
(Source - SEC)
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not a party to any legal proceeding that would 'be material to our Company as a whole.'
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure (TTM)
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$111,952,528
|
Enterprise Value
|
$111,943,780
|
Price/Sales
|
2.95
|
EV/Revenue
|
2.95
|
EV/EBITDA
|
-10.91
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.42
|
Operating Margin
|
-27.07%
|
Net Margin
|
-31.82%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
11.43%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$4.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$1,491,425
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-1.33%
|
Debt/EBITDA Multiple
|
-0.91
|
CapEx Ratio
|
-15.43
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
156.36%
(Source - SEC)
CTM is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to pay down debt, for acquisitions and for general working capital needs.
The company's financials have generated increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit but decreasing gross margin, fluctuating operating losses and growing cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was negative ($1.5 million).
General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its General & Administrative efficiency multiple grew to 2.0x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to use available funds to reinvest back into the business.
The market opportunity for providing C4 technologies to governments is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate over the coming years.
There are numerous large competitors in the space who operate as prime contractors, so the firm would likely need to operate as a subcontractor due to its comparatively small size.
EF Hutton is the sole underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (51.4%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is the uneven 'lumpiness' of government contract revenue.
As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of around 3x, which is slightly above a basket of publicly held firms in the Aerospace/Defense sector, as compiled by noted valuation expert Dr. Aswath Damodaran.
As the firm has been acquisitive, it is difficult to determine management's ability to grow revenue organically.
With rapidly increasing net losses, I'm on Hold for CTM's uplisting effort, although the low nominal price of the stock may attract day traders seeking volatility.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.
