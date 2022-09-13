Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Barclays 2022 Global Financial Services Conference September 13, 2022 2:00 PM ET

Nadine Ahn - Chief Financial Officer

Jacquelyn Titus - Barclays

Jacquelyn Titus

All right. So, good afternoon. I'm Jacquelyn Titus. I'm the Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division at Barclays, and I head up the Canadian FIG team based out of Toronto.

Today, I have the pleasure of hosting the fireside chat with the CFO of RBC, Nadine Ahn. I'd like to welcome Nadine. I'd like to welcome all of you in the audience. And due to the firm policy, following Royal Bank's announcement of the acquisition of Brewin Dolphin, research could not participate in this session. So you're stuck with me.

Nadine Ahn

I'm quite happy to have you, I think that’s fine.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jacquelyn Titus

Thank you. So Nadine, let's start with a couple of macro questions. What's the bank's view on Canadian and U.S. interest rates? In light of the macro geopolitical environment, elevated commodity and energy prices, employment, rising inflation and the potential risk of a recession? So I know there was a lot in there.

Nadine Ahn

Yes. I think there's a lot going on which is leading to a high degree of uncertainty. But I think the expectation, just given where we're seeing with inflation, with the aggressive response from the central banks to really bring down interest rates. That, coupled with the labor shortage, it is going to have an impact on growth overall. So we are expecting and forecasting that there will be a contraction in the economy in Canada, although we do think it will be moderate. And there's a couple of fundamentals that are really looking to help that land on a soft landing as opposed to a deep recession.

Part of that, obviously, is employment. I mean we were sitting at quite low unemployment levels. And while we've seen that start to tick up over the last few months, we're still sitting with about 60% higher job openings than we did in February before we started the pandemic. So you're still seeing that robustness in that demand in the economy, particularly in the services sector. And so unemployment is a big driver of credit losses. So as long as we continue to see that, we've seen our favorable credit position with very low PCL in the last number of quarters. And so that's obviously a positive sign continuing to see. But as you expect, the interest rate driving is putting more pressure on individuals and their cash flow needs. But what you're seeing, in particular, in Canada is such a high degree of surplus liquidity. And I would say in Canada versus what you may have seen in the U.S., where it's sitting more in the top 20% of the crypto base you're seeing in Canada that it really got into hands of both the consumer and the commercial. And for RBC in particular, given our leading deposit franchise, we've actually gained more than our fair share in terms of that increase in surplus liquidity.

So you've got consumers and commercial clients sitting on a much healthier balance sheet, which you expect to have a mitigating factor in terms of the overall impact to what we're seeing from the interest rates, which is why we're expecting that contraction to hopefully be muted over time. But given RBC's strength in that deposit franchise and given our diversification of our business model, we think we're well positioned given our strength in capital and reserve overall to weather whatever comes from the macro standpoint.

Jacquelyn Titus

Okay. That's helpful. And there's a couple of other topics such as credit and deposit franchise that I'd like to unpack a little bit as we go through the discussion. But just in the context of that response, what do you think the biggest risks to the bank might be going forward?

Nadine Ahn

Well, I think it's going to be the correlate to that, like if we do see the over-rotation really from the central banks in terms of creating a better, deeper recession, right? I mean the expectation is that we're driving forward on the interest rate hikes, which are a big tailwind for us from a banking standpoint, however, that starts to over tip in terms of putting too much pressure on individuals from a cash flow basis and really causing sentiment to deteriorate and people sitting on the sidelines that's where we're going to see that further correction in the economy.

And I think as we've seen, particularly over the last year, the geopolitical impacts that can happen is associated with what we saw between the war Russia and Ukraine, if that starts to further put pressure either on supply chains, or on pricing, whether it's further inflationary impacts, which could just drive the economy down further. I think that's really where you're going to see a sustained. But again, given our prudency and our reserving and our capital, I think that we can weather it's just kind of what it's going to mean for growth overall.

Jacquelyn Titus

any questions from the audience at this point?

Nadine Ahn

Maybe they're expecting to hear a bit later in this.

Jacquelyn Titus

Well, I guess we'll just move on from the first polling question.

Nadine Ahn

Yes. Well, I think what we're seeing is that the increase in interest rates from record lows is slowing down the buyer market. And that's essentially what the Bank of Canada is looking to do. We had quite a robust mortgage activity coming out of the pandemic. We had exceptionally low interest rates. I mentioned that clients were sitting on that surplus liquidity, and it drove house prices quite up high. So right now, we're seeing is that, that projection in terms of the slowdown.

But realistically, that's a bit of a healthy pull back in terms of where we were seeing not only house prices run up to, but in terms of our mortgage volumes. And I would say that one of the things in Canada in particular is it's really a bit of a supply-demand economy. Because in Canada, we do have a very strong economic growth as it relates to our immigration policies. So that really drives increase in demand. You're seeing a number of individual single first-time homebuyers in terms of single buyers about 30%. That's up from 15% 10 years ago. So that's putting further pressure on our demand.

So while you're seeing a bit of a calibration as it relates to housing prices coming down from great significant levels becoming almost unaffordable in addition to the rising interest rates is starting to temper that demand. So we do expect that slowdown coming into the next year. But I think that is the opportunity as well to improve some of the profitability. We have a great cross-sell across our mortgage product, 75% of our -- over 75% of our mortgage clients started with a product other than a mortgage. So it's a great opportunity for us in terms of our growth and franchise value to continue to improve the profitability on that. But I do think it's something that you're expecting to see from the central bank. But I do think that supply/demand dichotomy that exists in Canada means that it will mitigate some of the pressure from a housing standpoint.

And we have a very strong underwriting and adjudication around our mortgage book. So I'm not concerned as much from the credit standpoint. When we look at what's coming up for renewal, our LTVs on our mortgage product across the book are 45%, our whole mortgage or across our banking book in Canada overall from a retail standpoint, as well as we're at FICO scores of 800. So we've got a very strong credit position. I think what you're seeing from the demand standpoint and the supply [norm] is actually starting to rebalance things a bit, maybe to a bit more of a healthier perspective.

Jacquelyn Titus

do we have the polling questions up now?

Nadine Ahn

You're not going to get polling questions.

Jacquelyn Titus

10 minutes taking up with polling questions. So you're all going to have to help me out. Okay. We got a question.

Unidentified Analyst

A couple of follow-ups just on the LTV 45%. That seems really low.

Nadine Ahn

That's for the book as a whole, sorry. So 70% upon origination.

Unidentified Analyst

That was my question.

Nadine Ahn

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

But I will ask another question about loan originations in the United States operations. They've been fairly robust. Does that give you any concern about the underwriting quality and whatnot?

Nadine Ahn

No. Our platform within the U.S. or City National platform is a high net worth client base. So we've got very strong credit profile as it relates to them. So not considered, but they're in jumbo mortgage product, you're right, we have seen great traction in that product. We do expect that as well to temper, but not from a credit standpoint as it relates to the quality of our client base there.

Unidentified Analyst

So yes, SIM track on mortgages here. So there is a short seller thesis out there, especially on the Canadian banks mortgages exposure. Is that quite a bit of given the run-up in the housing prices, quite a bit of mortgage borrowers. To get the down payment, they have access some third party -- like they have borrowed capital from not from their primary bank from whom they are being the mortgage, but they have borrowed capital from someone else to put down that down payment. And to that extent -- yes, I don't know -- bridge mortgage financing. Yes, sorry. I don't follow the sector that closely. But apparently, that bridge mortgage financing is not reflected in your LTV numbers, but when the rates rise, probably those -- some of those mortgages could come under pressure?

Nadine Ahn

I think that would probably be relatable maybe to a different type of mortgage financing company than RBC, in terms of we don't operate in the subprime. Like I mentioned, our FICO scores across the book are 800. And in terms of -- and that's even for our insured book. So that's not something that would be party to the type of credit that we would be lending to from a credit adjudication standpoint. I mean, the other thing that we have a lot of insight into our client given our deposit franchise in terms of their cash flow as well, given we've got a number one leading deposit franchise in Canada. So that's not the construct that you would be seeing from our type of lending. We don't do the subprime.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. And then if I can have a second question here. The variable rate mortgages, what proportion of the book is variable rates? And then I understand -- there are different kinds of variable mortgages out there wherein the borrowers would see immediate rise in the payment and some may not. And then there are some figures point out there at which they will have to basically start making additional payment. So if you can elaborate on some kind on those aspects as well.

Nadine Ahn

Sure. So yes, our variable rate mortgage is about 35% of the total book, and we operate under the -- our mortgage product is not reset automatically with an increase in rates. So essentially, what happens is your amortization extends until you reach the trigger point at which case, then you will have your payment reset, but it's not until you actually have renewal that you will get the amortization component fully vested in. So we expect that roughly given the way the interest rates have been increasing, that you're going to have pretty much a larger portion of the book hit that trigger in October; but from terms of an increase in payments, about probably $200 for over a 12-month period. So we feel that the client base is going to be able to manage that. And then we'll work with them as they get to the actual renewal point in terms of their payment construct.

Jacquelyn Titus

Okay. Can we just maybe focus on that sort of margin deposit piece of it? I know we've referenced the benefit that World Bank has from its core deposit franchise. Could you maybe talk about how that's impacted margins?

Nadine Ahn

Yes, it's definitely a competitive advantage, and it is a driver of our leading interest rate sensitivity in our position as it relates to rising rates. But it's also a core anchor product for us. So we -- in terms of cross-sellability, I commented the 75% of our deposit franchise. That's the core product that they start with, and we have the 19% of our customer base has products across our four product suite in terms of transactor accounts, lending, investment as well as credit card. So it is definitely an area that we have been focused on in terms of not only client acquisition, but also in terms of being able to differentiate ourselves and provide opportunities for our client base to get further engagement with them.

You've seen that, and it's a great first of funding in addition to providing that opportunity for client acquisition. So we've seen that from our margin expansion and our leading interest rate sensitivity. So we had margin expansion of 15 basis points last quarter. And I would expect that for the fourth quarter, we should be in the neighborhood range of that 10 basis points to 15 basis points as well. And then into 2023 based on what's baked into the interest rate forecast, that we would expect that to definitely moderate lower into 2023.

But from the cross-sellability, I mean that's been definitely an area of focus for us. Like we launched a product Vantage, which rather than looking at a minimum balance construct, actually looks at the client value proposition across our suite of products and give them things like points in terms of not just around certain products, but across a suite of products and really rewards them for that interconnectivity. We've also been looking at it from a client acquisition standpoint with our partnerships around things like Rexall in Canada, which is a drug company, Petro Canada, as well as WestJet. So really aligning across the value chain for our client base. Cross-sellability, we see that with that type of model, you get decreases in terms of attrition with the stickiness of that product.

And then it's a real great source of funding. We are match funded in Canada. So in terms of as you start to see spreads widen and the cost of funding going up, that is a huge advantage for us as well. And so it's an opportunity to continue to drive that premium growth. And as I mentioned, we saw the increase in surplus liquidity coming into the -- we actually managed to move up about 1 percentage point roughly in terms of market share, just given that we've spent the time in terms of that value acquisition funnel for both existing and new clients. And so that's a real source of not only the funding and cross-sellability for us, but also data insights. We talked a bit about how we manage our credit book, and it's really given us insights into our clients' cash flows, not just across both our retail book, which were up about 30% pre-pandemic, but also on our commercial businesses as well. So that's a great source of information as well from a data standpoint for us.

Jacquelyn Titus

And match funding would be unique amongst your Canadian peers from a deposit…?

Nadine Ahn

Yes. I mean you recognize, in particular, with the growth in the asset base that you've seen. And so that really is a differentiator to be able to be able to fund our -- from a cash standpoint, our asset base and we've considered growth with that deposit base.

Jacquelyn Titus

I know we've touched on credit in a couple of spots. But perhaps you could give us your views on whether you see any signs of deterioration in unsecured credit, in particular? And what the outlook may be for provisioning for credit losses?

Nadine Ahn

Yes. Well, we mentioned that from a macro standpoint and from we are looking to have a moderate recession play out in Canada into next year. So we've built that into our base case. So we do expect normalization in our impaired provision for PCLs into the tail end of next year. So part of what you're seeing in terms of our reserve build is both the macroeconomic scenario as well as that kind of roll forward movement towards normalization. Having said that, given the strength of the fundamentals we talked about earlier, we're definitely seeing record low levels of impairment to date, which is obviously the benign credit environment. But unemployment is going to be the biggest driver of potential credit losses. So watching that very closely, and that's what's playing into our models overall.

From an unsecured, we are starting to see a bit of a tick up in delinquencies on the card book. But we -- while we've seen strength in volumes, we're still seeing sitting at about 15% below our pre-pandemic levels in terms of our revolve balances. So although we've got increased lately in delinquencies, we're still seeing that overall health. And you're really seeing in that buildup of the liquidity of the client base. I mean, Canadians are sitting over $300 billion of surplus cash relative to where they were pre-pandemic.

So we're seeing strength still in spending, which I'm sure the central banks are hoping it's going to start to peel back over time, but we're not seeing that manifest in Canada really given that surplus liquidity and those savings rates being more evenly distributed, I would say, in Canada into a tick up in our revolver rates. And we don't really expect to see that probably through until maybe later in 2023.

Jacquelyn Titus

Got it. Any questions at this point?

Nadine Ahn

So in Canada, about 45% of our deposit base is low beta, low-cost deposits. And if I look at that from the retail standpoint about -- our retail book is about 20% to 30% of beta of our commercial book. So commercial book being a bit more beta sensitive. We've started to see a slight tick up. But in Canada, it's quite holding quite well actually. And so realistically, probably take another 100 basis points in the Bank of Canada before we start to see that move to more normalized levels.

For the U.S., in City National, we have a very low beta deposit base there. It's about 35 basis points, that is based off of our high net worth client. We do have sweep money funding from our U.S. Wealth Management business, which is a better higher beta. We have started to see that tick up a bit. So you may have noticed in our disclosure around our sensitivity as it related to our U.S.-based businesses that some of that sensitivity has come off a bit, just given some of the increase in beta on the -- in particular, the wealth management deposit balances. But I think we're finding that it's holding in quite well overall given the increase in rates that we've seen. But again, in Canada, in particular, you've got the massiveness of that deposit franchise overall that's really driving that interest rate sensitivity. So we -- and it's quite low cost. So the expectation is that we'll still have a lot of room to grow in terms of rates increase.

We haven't really disclosed that, but it's -- if you can think of it that we're still below where we were normally.

Unidentified Analyst

I was just wondering if you could speak to potential growth opportunities for RBC in the U.S. and opportunities to deploy our excess capital in that market.

Nadine Ahn

Sure. Thank you. Yes. So the U.S. is our second home market. We run -- I'll probably get to one of your questions. We run to a very diversified model there. So City National Bank, which is a leading commercial and private bank, we've tripled the size of that bank. And so we've really been investing a lot in infrastructure. So in terms of future opportunities there, something that fits in with that is what we've always been looking at. You want to look for something strategic that culturally would fit as well.

The other area of growth that we have in the U.S. is our Wealth Management business. So seventh in terms of full service advisory. We've grown that business quite a bit organically already and with the acquisition of IAs, as in terms of not only our culture of our organization, but I would say also the technology opportunities that we provided to the IAs in terms of tools for them, for their clients, onboarding as well, which is improve their productivity. So that's another area that we've been focused on in terms of opportunity for growth.

Our Capital Markets business, a top 10 global investment bank, a multi-service product. We've been -- we've grown that business substantially organically. I would say for that business, we've done a lot in terms of bringing in investment bankers. And now we've got the brand to be able to in the size to be able to track the talent to really grow them. And we're looking to broaden out our opportunity there from a fee-based standpoint. And I think the focus we have on our global markets, again, that would be more organic. We've been investing in our infrastructure there and think we have opportunities to get more active with certain clients across certain product suites. So I'd say that area of things that we're looking at, we've been able to do quite organically within the capital market space.

So I would think that as being our second home market and given the strength of our capital position, it's something that we look at. Valuations have come in a bit, but this is a point in the cycle where you're going to be very discerning. And from our playbook standpoint, it has to make strategic fit. You're going to be dilutive to shareholder. You want to make sure that you're going to be able to add an opportunity from a revenue growth standpoint and bring a differentiated opportunity for growth for that growth trajectory. So that's kind of the way we think about it and look at things, but we've always been very disciplined and patient in that regard to make sure that it really can drive the shareholder value given our premium ROE business.

Jacquelyn Titus

A couple of follow-on questions around U.S. strategy. Given the underwriting marks taken across the industry this quarter, can you speak to the bank's strategic approach to the leveraged finance business in particular?

Nadine Ahn

Yes. This has been a core part of our business. I mean we've been consistent in terms of size. We rank about 7 in the league tables, but our market share has been pretty consistent around 3% to 4%. You have to have been very disciplined around your management of the risk in that area. And I think RBC, in particular, just -- it goes to speak to how we approach things from a risk management standpoint. We very disciplined in terms of the size of the hold we take in terms of the exposure. Everything works currently until as you can see what happened in particular, the U.S. banks in the second quarter when they're when there becomes a degree of uncertainty in the market and things can start to slow and freeze up. And that's what you saw.

There were some big deals that were set to launch, and they just put it at a pullback and pause, and there was a bit of a dislocation between the primary and secondary markets. And so that further exacerbated through June when the U.S. banks reported into July. It is something that you have to be appreciative of the risk you run that business. And we've been in this business for -- since in post the financial crisis. And it's a strong revenue contributor. It's a good ROE business, but you have to manage the risk well in that business. And we say 75% of the marks are unrealized. Not to suggest that they may right back in full over the next quarter, but more to say that the fees are still yet to come. So there's been positive developments as the market has post Labor Day, as everyone starts into the fall with the launch of in particular. And so I think it's looking quite favorable so far that, that market is opening up a bit.

Jacquelyn Titus

Thank you. I would like to talk a little bit more about capital deployment and one of my famous polling questions, which I've now accepted are not going to show up, was about capital deployment and where the best use of your excess capital would be, whether it be through in particular, and as one of the audience members posed expansion of City National, U.S. acquisition, U.S. Wealth Management, Global Wealth Management, pursue acquisitions in other segments, aggressive share buybacks, run a payout ratio above 50% return on capital to the special dividend. So no idea what the audience is going to come out on that, but we'd love to get your perspectives on that. In the current environment and where you think the most likely direction of travel would be?

Nadine Ahn

Yes. Well, first and foremost, I mean we're very pleased with our capital position overall. It does provide for a lot of optionality. I would say that we want to make sure we've got opportunity for organic growth. And I think we've demonstrated that. We've been able to leverage our balance sheet to be able to drive good shareholder returns as it relates to that. We're very consistent in terms of our dividend and our distribution of -- to our shareholders. So that's very important to us as well. And we always look for opportunities from an inorganic standpoint. And when we look across a few spectrums, right, we look at where can we add strategically to augment and grow within our core markets, particularly U.S. is our second home market, that does not negate opportunities within Canada. But obviously, given the banking market, that would not be a large-scale play. But also where we can differentiate in terms of tuck-ins as well whether it be on the fintech side to further augment and in Canada, our client acquisition funnel or to further leverage the opportunity, provide tools for and adjacencies for our customer base and other jurisdictions. And so right now, I would say that you're going to see those types of opportunities more often than not. I mean you see we've recently going to expect to close on our -- you mentioned the Brewin Dolphin acquisition. I mean that's a nice opportunity for us to get scale. That's what we look for. I mean we're very conscious of the impact of dilution on the shareholder as it relates to acquisitions. So this is first and foremost, focus of us in terms of being able to be accretive and look at what that means to our overall premium growth strategy and our ROE.

So we look across the spectrum. And I think it's like quote Dave McKay "It doesn't have a half-life." So we're very constant prudent about how we manage with our capital base. So lots of options on the table and they continue to return to shareholders as well.

Jacquelyn Titus

Can you speak a little bit about what you think the domestic retail outlook might be?

Nadine Ahn

Well, I think we're seeing the benefits of an interest rate environment, which is probably the biggest tailwind as we mentioned, benefiting our core deposit franchise. And so we do expect mortgage volumes to slow down, but that is also a core anchor product for us and a is opportunity to cross-sell. On the credit card front, we are seeing very strong volume growth. But as we mentioned, it's not yet translating into the revolver base, which may be a good thing in terms of liquidity management for our client base, but is yet to translate over into the revolver space. And we've seen good growth in our commercial lending as well. And that's a bit more broad-based, I would say. It's not just related to commercial mortgage, but also across manufacturing, logistics and really ensuring that we differentiate across our client base, and we saw strong growth this quarter that we do expect to translate into early next year.

And we're focused on how we can continue to drive that client acquisition funnel. So we recently announced a collaboration with ICICI Bank, which is a leading bank within the South Asian community, which represents a bit when we talked about immigration and the opportunity for Canada there, they're about 30% of the immigration base into Canada. So that type of collaboration opportunity to continue to be a bank of choice and widen that funnel, not only from a professional standpoint, the coming into the country, but also a number of students as well.

So those types of venues were really giving us traction, not only not only the benefit associated with the interest rate environment and gives us the opportunity to continue to invest in our sales force to drive that growth trajectory.

Jacquelyn Titus

Yes. Are there questions from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Another one on mortgages as well because that's what happening that is the rest of the loan book seems pretty strong and healthy. So you have insured and then you have uninsured, correct? For a Canadian bank, a borrower -- is it better from the economics point of view for you, for a borrower to take an 85% LTV loan and have it insured so that you don't take the losses rather than the same person take up a 75% LTV loan and rather be uninsured. Like where the economics is better for you as a bank in an uninsured or an insured borrower?

Nadine Ahn

We hold both our insured and uninsured at the level from a credit adjudication standpoint. And I commented to you on the LTVs. I mean we're still sitting closer to 70% on new originations, right? So we -- the insured mortgage product, I would say, in Canada, particularly given the equity value that most people have in their homes is really focused almost on the first-time home buyer at this point because a lot of individuals have sufficient down payment in terms of making that 80% hurdle. So we don't -- when we adjudicate, we adjudicate the credits in terms of looking at them the same way. And then we also have a tiering process as it relates to the value of the house, right? And in terms of ensuring that, we're managed credit appropriately depending upon our overall exposure.

But we -- yes, well, understood. But in terms of our -- we don't operate in a subprime mortgage market, right? So given the health of our overall client base in terms of the credit. I mean we're sitting on very low losses on our mortgage book overall. Like I know the team there like sub single basis point, right? So while I appreciate the perspective, I don't -- we don't see it as something of a differentiator that I'm so concerned about a loss rate in terms of the non-insured book that I would over rotate in terms of the insured. Plus, I do think in Canada, right, like it's really the fact that the -- you don't have as much demand on the insured side, just given the fact that you're sitting on a population base that is able to manage that down payment below the -- you're able to manage your 80% below our LTV.

Yes. But it's not something that I would rotate over from a client base, right? I'm just saying it organically happens that most of our -- the quality of our client because we're not in the subprime market, it's typically -- it's not that I am turning away insured mortgage in order to take a non-insured mortgage. It's more the nature of our originations that are coming through.

Jacquelyn Titus

I think that gentleman had a question as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Marco remarks about cross-sellability. And knowing, I guess, well, not knowing, assuming that the American Canadian retail client is different. Can you just talk about the opportunity in one versus the other? And how you sort of pull levers both on retail and I guess on the corporate side as well?

Nadine Ahn

Sure. I mean in Canada, I commented a bit on our cross-sellability within our retail franchise directly in terms of our number of clients who hold multiple products. We also have a very dominant wealth management franchise in Canada, right? And so we've bought about 65% of our high net worth clients also on the wealth management side with the retail bank and 45% of our wealth clients overall in the retail bank. So part of that connectivity, if you will, within Canada, not only across our retail, but across into our wealth management franchise, we saw with clients exiting the equity market and seeing some redemptions there on the fund side, we saw our GIC book grow by like $10 billion, right? So you've got that -- the advice that you're offering to your client stretches across, you've got not only great product within your wealth management, we've also got our distribution franchise across both our wealth management arm and our retail bank arm.

And then as it relates to our upper tier commercial clients in Canada and then the connectivity with our capital markets business. And so south of the border, a lot of the interplay has been we've got our high net worth client base in City National with the private bank and the commercial bank. We've moved into the mid-tier market lending in City National Bank, which gives opportunity again on the capital market side with capital markets products, but also on our advisory side of things. And then you've got within the wealth management construct, you've got the opportunity as well from the sweep deposit balances.

So you hit on something from us as it relates to our scale. And our scale across not only product within Canada, but what we're building in the U.S. gives us great interconnectivity throughout the bank.

Jacquelyn Titus

We have a couple of minutes left. Any final questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Apologies if I missed this earlier, but what's the breakdown of variable and fixed in your mortgage book?

Nadine Ahn

About 2/3 fixed, 1/3 variable.

Jacquelyn Titus

Well, I guess with that, thank you very much.

Nadine Ahn

Thank you for your questions. Really appreciate it.

Jacquelyn Titus

Thanks, everyone. Thank you, Nadine.

Nadine Ahn

Thank you. Thank you.