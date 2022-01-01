Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:NYSE:BIP) is a company dedicated to the ownership and management of real assets all around the globe such as data centers, gas and oil infrastructure and power and electricity distribution networks. The business has grown well above the market average in recent years. Over the last years, the company has grown its revenues at rates higher than 20%, while the cash flows from operating activities have increased at annual rates of 23% in the same period. BIP is a well-managed company and has the advantage of having the Brookfield brand behind it. However, the company has some debt and its valuation is currently not a bargain. Nevertheless, the company has extraordinary assets to protect itself against inflation and I believe that the coming years will be particularly good for it.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a Canadian subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) that owns and operates critical real assets in key economic sectors such as: electric utilities, transportation, midstream (transportation and distribution of oil and natural gas) and data centers for information processing and storage. The company currently focuses on managing regulated assets responsible for generating predictable cash flows over time. BAM currently controls 27.2% of BIP. The business segments are explained below.
Other revenues the company may generate come from the disposal of assets that generate cash flows that can be reinvested into the core businesses they have.
Like other businesses, reading their annual letters, as well as their annual reports, makes it possible for investors to understand whether or not the long-term strategy is focused on generating value for shareholders. The main distinguishing features of the BIP brand are listed below.
An integral part of our acquisition strategy is to participate along with institutional investors and Brookfield-sponsored private funds that target acquisitions that suit our profile. We will focus on consortiums and partnerships where Brookfield has sufficient influence or control to deploy our operations-oriented approach. Brookfield has a strong track record of leading such transactions.
Our partnership has established a strong track record of recycling capital through the full or partial divestment of 19 businesses since inception. These sales have generated approximately $7 billion of total proceeds which represents a significant premium to our partnership’s previously recorded carrying value.
From a macro perspective, the secular trends that drive the need of more investment on infrastructure are key to understanding why BIP has an important role to play in the coming years. I believe that the main drivers of growth will be the following:
The combination of these three sources of growth is quite likely to happen and it is certain that it could provide BIP with organic growth of over 6-7% in the coming years.
Over the last years, BIP has shown great financial performance across the different segments which operates. Revenues have grown at a rate of 30% per annum, due to the acquisition strategy and the price increases caused by a positive inflation rate over the last years. Cash Flows From Operations (which alongside EBITDA is a good key performance indicator of the business) have also grown at a rate of 23% per annum, a sign that shows both resilience and the ability to grow over 10 years.
Even though these numbers may look appealing to the reader, BIP indicates that its financial performance should not be measured with general GAAP principles, but with metrics such as FFO (stands for Funds From Operations), due to the asset-oriented strategy that they follow. FFO is defined as:
FFO = Net Income + Depreciation + Amortization + Losses on Property Sales - Gains on Property Sales - Interest Income
The evolution of FFO and other distribution metrics are shown in the following table:
In their own words:
We determine our distributions to shareholders based primarily on an assessment of our operating performance. FFO is used to assess our operating performance and can be used on a per unit basis as a proxy for future distribution growth over the long-term.
Another important ratio used when analyzing BIP is AFFO, which is defined as FFO - Capital Expenditures, serves as a proxy to analyze the returns of their operations once the maintenance is taken into consideration.
It is important to understand that the cash flow from activities is a good measure of the profit that BIP generates, once the capital expenses necessary to maintain the business are deducted. In the words of the management team itself:
We typically retain approximately 15-20% of AFFO that we utilize to fund some or all of our recurring growth capital expenditures.
In general, the contracts that BIP signs for the management of infrastructures are protected against inflation, since they can increase the price of their services as the price level increases in the economy in general. This means that they always have growing cash flows over time that allow them to finance many of their previously mentioned operating activities.
Apart from FFO, BIP's debt must also be scrutinized. Generally, these types of companies that operate large infrastructures are highly indebted to finance part of the maintenance operations, as well as new acquisitions. Currently, BIP holds $26,329 million in long-term debt, and a large amount of the debt is arranged at fixed rates. Hence, the company is protected from the volatility of variable interest rates, which are currently increasing.
In addition to this, BIP has widely spaced maturities of issued bonds, which prevents the company from having short-term liquidity problems. The following table shows the distribution of maturities in the coming years.
Almost 50% of the maturities are to be paid beyond 2026. This wise temporal diversification of maturities, coupled with strong cash flow (much higher than the interest it has to pay) puts BIP in a strong financial position, rated Bbb by credit agencies such as S&P (NYSE: SPGI) and Moody's (NYSE: MCO).
In addition to the fact that the maturities of the debt are well distributed over time, it is also true that the company has well covered its interests with the cash flow it generates. Something very positive that allows BIP to pay its debt and at the same time reinvest in fixed assets and in the acquisition of new assets that generate cash flows. I personally believe that even if the debt is high, it is not a long-term problem for the following reasons: maturities well distributed over time, fixed-rate debt that makes them insensitive to the movements of interest rates and a Cash Flow From Operations that sufficiently covers the interest payments they have to make each year.
One of the key points in the analysis of any company is always the valuation. Although in the long term it is the quality of the business -along with its reinvestment capacity- that determines growth, in the medium term the valuation at which a business is acquired plays a determining role on future returns.
BIP is a company that distributes most of the cash flows it generates, since a part (approximately 15-20% of the AFFO) is used to maintain the assets held by the holding company. To correctly value BIP, I will assume two scenarios that I believe are highly probable based on the expected macroeconomic situation for the coming years.
Conservative scenario: In this situation, BIP manages to increase its FFO at lower rates, specifically in the low range of its estimates, close to 5%. With the current dividend yield of almost 4%, a return of close to 9% could be obtained in the most conservative scenario of all. To all this should be added a premium for the sale of mature assets at a premium. In a conservative scenario, the return could be 11% per annum.
Base scenario: In this scenario, which I consider more likely than the previous one, I estimate that the funds that BIP can distribute will grow at a rate of 7-8%, somewhat below the upper range that they give. BIP's strategy, based on 'recycling capital', can generate a 2-3% premium if these mature asset sales strategies are carried out correctly. With the current dividend yield of almost 4%, BIP can yield in the coming years returns higher than 13%.
Naturally, the distribution policy can hold in the long term due to: long-term inflation-protected contracts, capital recycling strategy, economies of scale benefits from the Brookfield brand, and fixed-rate debt that prevents interest payments from skyrocketing. Indeed, a combination of price increases, together with increases in volume and better returns on investment can produce a growth of the funds to be distributed by around 6-9% in the coming years.
It is evident that any investment carries with it a series of risks that can negatively affect the expected returns. Clearly, this is minimized by looking for companies with reinvestment capacity and with controlled debt levels, among many other things. The main risks that every investor in BIP faces are the following.
BIP is a company focused on owning and operating real assets with inflation-protected contracts. The markets in which it operates have higher secular growth rates than the GDP growth. In addition, BIP is currently trading at normal valuation levels that make the company an interesting long-term investment.
