Listen on the go! Follow The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Sounder and Stitcher.

Talking cannabis flower usage and pre-rolls with Lowell Farms' (OTCQX:LOWLF) Chairman George Allen. The developing retail picture, competitive form factors and the maturing consumer.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.