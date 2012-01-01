When adjusting for rates, the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:SPY) hasn't been this expensive in more than a decade. That isn't assuming where rates are going - it's just based on where rates are right now.
The biggest news of yesterday's CPI massacre wasn't the destruction of equity prices. It was the movement in Fed fund futures and rates. The panic in Fed Fund Futures continues today as investors are trying to quickly plot a new course for where the Fed may be heading and how those dot plots at next week's FOMC may shape up.
Currently, Fed fund futures are pricing a peak terminal rate at 4.4%, up more than 60 bps since Aug. 25, the day before Jackson Hole.
As a result, we see rates across the Treasury curve pushing higher and, more importantly, credit spreads widening. The Markit CDX North America High Yield Index, made up of 100 non-investment grade entities, saw its spread widen just yesterday to 535 from 496. A sign that not only are financial conditions tightening, but that spreads are widening the further one goes out on the risk curve.
But as usual, the equity market is clueless. Because the spread between the S&P 500 and the 10-year rate has fallen dramatically in recent weeks. It's going in the opposite direction of the Markit CDX high-yield spread. Historically, the spread between the S&P 500 earnings yield and the 10-year rates has gone in the same direction as High yield spreads. Spreads today between stocks and bonds are the smallest since 2012.
This suggests that stocks are expensive and are not keeping pace with the changes we see on the credit side of the equation. The equity risk premium or the added risk that investors take to own stocks should be getting wider, and it's not. The earnings yield for the S&P 500 is just 2.33% higher than the 10-year rate today, a meager premium for the added risk of owning stocks vs. a 10-year Treasury.
Since 2020 that spread has been somewhere around 3%. Assuming the 10-year Treasury is trading at about 3.45%, the S&P 500 earnings yield would need to be approximately 6.45% for that spread to rise. That would be 75 basis points higher than the current earnings yield of 5.75%, assuming 2022 earnings estimates of around $226 per share, taking the S&P 500 PE ratio from its current 17.4 to approximately 15.5, knocking the value of the S&P 500 down to about 3,503 or 11.2% lower. That would push the SPY ETF down to roughly $350.
Of course, the problem with this is that rates keep going higher. The higher the market sees the Fed raising rates, the higher nominal rates will rise, which will also help pull real rates even higher. This will work to tighten financial conditions, which are a major macro force and headwind for stocks, further compressing the PE ratio and suppressing values.
We have yet to see financial conditions return to where they were at the June stock market lows. While they have tightened, the Chicago Fed National Financial Conditions Index (NFCI) and the Adjusted NFCI still have more tightening to come. Given that rates are at or above their June highs, it seems foolish to think that stocks will stop falling just at their June lows.
Because financial conditions will need to tighten beyond their June highs to put monetary policy into a restrictive posture to slow the economy, credit spreads will need to widen even further than where they are now. Plus, we know that Fed funds futures are pricing in higher rates, and with higher rates and wider spreads, it makes sense for stocks to be making new lows, and a 450 drop to around 3,500 in the S&P 500 and the SPY dropping to $350, not implausible.
Everyone should only hope that the Fed will be able to get inflation to drop very quickly. If not the 10-year is probably heading much higher. Ultimately, in the past, the 10-year rate has surpassed the CPI inflation rate, going back to 1956.
If rates on the 10-year rate were to go above 8%, that would be even worse news for the stock market. So let us all hope that doesn't happen.
This article was written by
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance LP. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
