piranka

More and more we are finding out that many of the explanations for the way things are working out are unexplainable using the "old" methodology.

That is, things have changed.

And, yet, we are still using models based upon the old "industrial base."

That is, we are in the age of intellectual capital, not physical capital, and this changes the way we must account for things.

And, the world is going to get more and more structured around intellectual capital in the future, so that explanations for things will have to be reworked to take into account just how intellectual capital is impacting the world.

I have posted an article discussing how the increased use of intellectual capital is impacting the trading that is taking place in the world and how this is impacting the value of the dollar.

The strength in the value of the U.S. dollar, people are arguing, is coming from innovation that has gone on in the United States, not just recently, but for decades.

The thing is that the academic world in the United States is closely tied to business, and this has given the U.S. "a head start in computerization in the 1970s and early 1980s, on the Internet in the 1990s and in newer internet applications and artificial intelligence more recently."

The world is behind the U.S., and this has shifted not only where people buy these innovations, but also where international money goes to find cutting-edge investment opportunities.

The argument is that this allows the United States to be "just a little bit ahead" of world competition. To capitalize on this, U.S. corporations "time pace" their investments so as to maintain their leadership in coming to market. This gives investors reason to focus on the American setting.

Globalization

Martin Wolf takes this discussion to another level in the Financial Times when he argues that:

"Globalization is not dead. It may not even be dying. But it is changing."

Mr. Wolf explains,

"Since the industrial revolution, we have seen three waves of opportunities to trade. First, industrialization and the revolution in transport generated opportunities for trade in goods." "More recently, new information technologies allowed 'trade in factories': it became profitable to move entire factories to where labor was cheap." "Today, however, the broadband internet allows 'trade in offices': if one can work for one's employer from home, someone in India can do so, too."

The first two of these, Mr. Wolf explains, require the movement of objects. The last just lives off of the virtual movement in information.

The latter is not easily subject to obstacles, as are the first two.

As the Chinese have shown, the virtual transmission of information can be impacted by outsiders, but it requires great effort.

Thus, the flow of "objects" can be disrupted; the flow of movement of information is much more free and open.

Thus, whereas the global exchange of "objects" can be disrupted, the global exchange of "information" does not face the same barriers.

International restrictions most often are set out against "final" products and services, not intermediate ones. The intermediate ones are hard to define, hard to measure, and hard to restrain.

Mr. Wolf cites some of these intermediate products and services: "book-keepers, forensic accountants, screeners of CVs, administrative assistants, online help staff, graphic designers, copy-editors, personal assistants, X-ray readers, IT security consultants, IT help staff, software engineers, layers who check contracts, financial analysts who write reports," and so on.

The potential for these resources is huge and will continue to grow and diversify.

But, these all have to do with intellectual capital.

And, they are hard to fully measure and to fully be accounted for.

Part of the future will be to identify these resources and to incorporate their presence into all that is going on.

This is just the point, however.

How To Measure

We don't know how to account for these components of "modern" trade and exchange.

First of all, we haven't identified them.

Second, we don't fully understand how these pieces all fit together.

The conclusion, however, I think is very clear.

This future is going to happen. Information is going to continue to grow and spread.

And, this is going to take place whether or not governments what it to happen.

In terms of goods and services, governments can grip about trade all they want, can attempt to control trade flows, and can attempt to keep the spread of information under control.

The point is, I believe, that information, ultimately, cannot be controlled.

Information is going to grow and spread globally no matter what anyone thinks about that fact.

Thus, it is better for a country to accept this fact and build its nation around the support of openness, education, and the sharing of information.

If the nation cannot control the growth and spread of information, the only way to live with this reality is to get on the bandwagon and attempt to be a leader in the support of the growth and spread of information.

And, those that will benefit the most from this openness will be the ones that help to open up the world so that everyone can play a role.

The point is: the game has changed.

There is nothing you can really do about this change except accept the change and "get on the bandwagon" and participate in the new future as much as possible.

The only warning to be given: there is little to no hope that you will be able to avoid this new world we are moving into.