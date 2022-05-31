JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Foot Locker’s (NYSE:NYSE:FL) past few quarters have shown declining revenue and poor annual growth. The company is coming off of a solid 2021. But the business has struggled to maintain its competitive position. Some of its vendors, especially Nike (NKE), are continuing their direct to consumer push. I think this is a significant headwind.

Foot Locker's shares are trading at a cheap valuation. A steady dividend and a large buyback authorization promise high returns to shareholders. But I still think the investment is quite risky. For these reasons, I’m not buying or holding shares right now.

Low Guidance And Reversing Trends

Foot Locker has struggled to generate meaningful growth for most of the last decade. From 2015 to 2019, the company only grew its top line by 2% per year. The company’s profitability declined by almost 10% during the same period.

The company’s most meaningful growth spike came in 2021. Foot Locker reported a 12% increase in revenue and an 81% jump in profit compared to pre-pandemic levels. But it’s been unclear how much of Foot Locker’s growth was organic. Stimulus money was a large factor in consumer spending during the time period. Some retailers generated sustainable growth. Others only temporarily benefited from increased discretionary spending. One year later, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of many companies' growth.

It looks like a lot of Foot Locker’s growth was based on the pandemic stimulus. The company reported a 9% year over year decline in revenue last quarter. The decline was even higher on a comparable basis.

Foot Locker Q2 2022 Earnings Slides

In North America, sales were especially weak. The region reported a 16.1% decline in revenue year over year. These results were only partially offset by a sharp increase in revenue from the APAC region. Unfortunately, these favorable APAC comparisons don’t really reflect organic growth. They were mostly driven by lockdowns in the region in early 2021.

Foot Locker Q2 2022 Earnings Slides

Foot Locker’s guidance is still getting worse. The company now forecasts a 6% to 7% decline in its top line. But this metric adds inorganic revenue from the company’s 2021 acquisitions of WSS and atmos. On a comparable basis, revenue is expected to decline 8% to 9%. Removing the two brands’ 2021 revenue contribution, the core business’s revenue is expected to drop to pre-pandemic levels.

A Pivot to Omnichannel

Foot Locker is facing significant headwinds. The company’s retail growth is stagnant at best. The company is also facing increased competition from direct to consumer channels. Nike is investing heavily in ecommerce and its own retail presence. The manufacturer has even cut ties with a number of retailers in recent years. This is concerning due to Foot Locker’s exposure to Nike. In the last year, the manufacturer supplied 70% of Foot Locker’s products.

In response to these trends, Foot Locker is trying to diversify its product lines. A key part of this is a pivot to an omnichannel model. The company is improving its online store and has rolled out a loyalty program. These online platforms are integrated with their retail stores. This lets the company gather more data and boost repeat customers. The business is even letting vendors dropship on its online store to increase the variety of products. On their last earnings call, management discussed online only partnerships with some brands.

Lastly, we also continued to roll out our drop ship program across vendors and regions to give our consumers a seamless extension of choice and to allow us to test new products and categories. One of the partnerships in the program that we are incredibly excited about is with Fanatics, a digital sports platform and global leader in licensed sports merchandise. Starting this fall, our customers will be able to shop a much more extensive selection online for their favorite fan gear across major sports leagues and teams at footlocker.com, kidsfootlocker.com and champsports.com... as customers build their show of pride outfits, they will also be able to find a new pair of sneakers and other activewear to complete the look.

But results from the company’s digital channels have been mixed. The past two quarters have seen Foot Locker’s digital sales decline by 25% year over year. This is much faster than the rest of the business, which declined by only 6% last quarter. It doesn’t appear that these declines are secular trends, either. In its latest report, Nike recorded 8% growth for its direct to consumer segment.

I think this is the greatest risk of Foot Locker as an investment. The company’s competitive positioning is not good. The business is going to struggle to compete online with vertically integrated manufacturers. Right now, the company’s greatest strength is its retail stores. That moat is being slowly eroded.

Buybacks, Dividends, and The Valuation

However, Foot Locker’s valuation is very cheap. The company is trading at a forward P/E of just under 9 times. Its projected EV/EBITDA is just over 8 times. This is normally within the range of what I'd be willing to pay for a company with this profile. A low growth rate and a poor moat may already be priced into this valuation. The company pays a decent dividend, yielding over 4%. Most recently, management authorized a $1.2 billion share buyback. That's enough to purchase a third of shares outstanding at the current valuation.

But I think this analysis is too simplistic. The company’s potential cash flows are not notably high. The business expects to generate a midpoint of $400 million in non-GAAP net income this year. Management also guided for $275 million in capital expenditures.

At the current run rate, the company will need about $150 million to pay its dividend. So it seems unlikely that the business will have the cash flow to fully use its authorized buyback anytime soon. The company’s last quarter may provide some evidence of this. The stock was near 10 year lows, but management only bought back $40 million of shares.

It’s possible that the stock is undervalued. But I don’t think it’s a clear buy simply because of the current valuation. High returns would require an improvement in the business's fundamentals, which I think is uncertain.

Final Verdict

Foot Locker is an interesting investment to analyze. The company has a lot of pessimism priced into the stock already. But the company’s poor competitive positioning means that caution is warranted. Even if the company is cheap, there aren’t any obvious catalysts to cause a reevaluation of the stock.

Foot Locker’s declining revenue and lack of a clear future are important risks. Even with a margin of safety, the company could simply trade at a discount for the rest of its existence, in my opinion. For these reasons, I don’t recommend buying or holding right now.