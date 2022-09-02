The Fed's 2% Target

Sep. 14, 2022 2:54 PM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, DTYL, EGF, VUSTX, DTUS, DTUL, DFVL, TAPR, DFVS, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS1 Comment
David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.08K Followers

Summary

  • Many readers continue to ask about the Fed’s 2% inflation target, especially after the recent CPI and the market's reaction to it.
  • Our opinion is that the Fed can achieve its target.
  • Our opinion is that several years and a recession are what it will take to achieve that 2% target for PCE.

USA Flag on Target - 3D Rendering

porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

Many readers continue to ask about the Fed's 2% inflation target, especially after the recent CPI and the market's reaction to it. Here's the Fed's own explanation, courtesy of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. We recommend it for a clear explanation of what 2% means.

Our opinion, and we repeat the word opinion, is that the Fed can achieve its target. The questions for investors are, by when and at what cost. Today, we can only guess at those answers. Our opinion is that several years and a recession are what it will take to achieve that 2% target for PCE. We use PCE and not CPI because the Fed preference is PCE.

The reason is spillover effects from shocks beyond the Fed's control. Those shocks include energy prices; food prices; long Covid disability in the labor force, with excess deaths and years of life lost (YLL); and a spreading regional shooting war in Europe, accompanied by a global financial sanctions and payments war, where the US is a leading antagonist on one side and Putin's cohort is on the other side. Putin's losses in recent battles are serious setbacks for him but they have not ended the war.

Note that the Fed didn't create any of these shocks through monetary policy.

At Cumberland, we are currently in a targeted cash equivalent as a reserve in our US Equity ETF Portfolios. Cash and equivalents are slightly under 50% as we remain patiently waiting for the market entry opportunities. That can change at any time.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

David Kotok profile picture
David Kotok
2.08K Followers
David Kotok co-founded Cumberland Advisors in 1973 and has been its Chief Investment Officer since inception. David’s articles and financial market commentaries have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, and other publications. He is a frequent contributor to Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio, Yahoo Finance TV, and other media. He has authored or co-authored four books, including the second edition of From Bear to Bull with ETFs and Adventures in Muniland. He holds a B.S. in economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in organizational dynamics from The School of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and an M.A. in philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania.David has served as Program Chairman and currently serves as a Director of the Global Interdependence Center (GIC), www.interdependence.org, whose mission is to encourage the expansion of global dialogue and free trade in order to improve cooperation and understanding among nation states, with the goal of reducing international conflicts and improving worldwide living standards. David chaired its Central Banking Series and organized a five-continent dialogue held in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Hanoi, Milan, Paris, Philadelphia, Prague, Rome, Santiago, Shanghai, Singapore, Tallinn, and Zambia (Livingstone). He has received the Global Citizen Award from GIC for his efforts. David is a member of the National Business Economics Issues Council (NBEIC), the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), has served on the Research Advisory Board of BCA Research and is currently on the advisory board of RiskBridge Advisors. He has also served as a Commissioner of the Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) and on the Treasury Transition Teams for New Jersey Governors Kean and Whitman. Additionally, he has served as a board member of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and as Chairman of the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.