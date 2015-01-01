It seems widely accepted that higher inflation is a problem for the market and that the longer this problem lasts, the harder it is for investors to ignore it. As a result, longer-lasting inflation is seen as a catalyst for stocks to go lower.
I'll argue that this is hardly the case over the long term.
First of all, let's say that there's a lot of truth to the expectation that in the short-term, high inflation can destroy stock prices.
This is the result of at least 2 things:
Higher interest rates are driven both by central banks trying to contain inflation by raising short-term benchmark rates and because bonds become increasingly unattractive to investors, due to declining real rates of return (deeply negative, in fact).
Bond selling (or lack of buying), in turn, creates lower bond prices. Lower bond prices for similar coupons lead to higher interest rates.
For equities, higher interest rates have two major consequences:
Another problem from high inflation is that:
Seen from these two angles, we can argue that high inflation does immediately produce a significant headwind for the market. Especially, of course, if the market is very expensive going into such a high inflation episode - as the US market certainly was.
I say it because the opposite - higher stock prices - might actually be the most common outcome from very high, sustained, inflation.
Why? Because revenues, profits and stock prices are "nominal realities".
What does that mean? It means that as time goes by, as markets stabilize at SOME valuation multiple, and margins also stabilize at some level, then as inflation runs through the profit and loss statements of all companies aggregated together, the resulting profits go higher and higher in nominal terms. Since the valuation multiples can't collapse forever, at some point the market is necessarily pushed higher by inflation.
This is what's commonly observed in hyperinflationary situations, where equity markets typically explode higher. They nearly immediately explode higher, because the mechanism inflating revenues and profits, if prices are shooting up very quickly, very quickly overwhelms margin and valuation multiple compression.
The same that happens with hyperinflation, happens with just high inflation. It's just a slower, but similar end result. Indeed, a large part of the stock market's huge run over the last century is simply the inflationary mechanism working over a long timeframe. High inflation just compresses this effect.
We can illustrate this effect with 10% inflation over several years and allowing for an initial contraction on margins and market multiples. We can even ignore economic growth and just assume companies in general are selling flat volumes of ever-more-expensive products/services. Notice that NO recovery is assumed for either profit margins or valuation multiples. Here's what happens:
Notice also that negative inflation isn't typically allowed. This has extreme implications.
If at some point inflation comes under control, since past price increases aren't - on the aggregate - let to be unwound, then valuation multiples and net margin improvements to prior levels create an additional boost for the market (though in truth, very high inflation might even be able to beat low inflation in terms of nominal returns).
Let us just see some examples of what happens with truly high inflation. For instance, these are market indexes from Zimbabwe and Germany (Weimar Republic) during times of hyperinflation:
Again, when it comes to nominal prices - and index levels are nominal prices - inflation isn't necessarily a bad thing.
Indeed, this explanation immediately shows that stocks are inflation hedges. This is so even though they can perform poorly into an inflation bout, initially, as multiples contract and profit margins might also contract.
This character is to be expected. After all, stocks are claims on productive processes and assets. Stocks represent partial ownership interests in companies producing stuff. And of course, inflation is the increase in prices of what these companies sell.
If you own 1/1000th of a company producing one billion apples, after massive 1000% inflation you'll still roughly own the economic value of the profit of producing 1 million apples, even if the apple is now 10x more expensive. Expressed in the new, devalued, currency, that economic value will simply represent a lot more currency.
Over time, inflation produces higher nominal values. Higher nominal sales prices, revenues, and profits. Hence, over time, inflation also produces higher stock indexes, not lower.
Of course, in the short-term, inflation leads to higher interest rates, lower valuation multiples and potentially lower margins (in percentage terms). Hence, over the short term, inflation can produce a shock to nominal stock prices, as these adjust to lower valuation multiples much quicker than revenues and net profits get inflated. However, this is a short-term phenomenon, and inflation's contribution to nominal stock prices (the only kind there is) is positive over time.
This ought not to be let out of sight, even as we go through the adjustment to lower valuation multiples. Inflation is a reason to buy stocks, just not necessarily immediately.
Of course, it's certainly not a reason to buy stocks in places or companies where valuation multiples are very high and starting interest rates very low. Or, on a company-by-company basis, where inflation can destroy the economics - for instance, when the company is producing in a geography that's inflating, and the company's competitors sit outside that geography while still competing with it.
Finally, the higher inflation is, the quicker it can overwhelm the initial downward valuation adjustment. That said, even 10% inflation is rather slow in producing this effect. As we saw in the example, it took that kind of inflation 10 years to overcome the initial valuation and margin shock - all the while investors saw extremely negative (especially in real terms) returns from the starting point (but not from after the valuation adjustment).
This character of inflation, when it comes to its impact on stock prices, is often forgotten.
Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis.
Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 54% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.
This article was written by
I am a Portuguese independent trader, analyst and algorithmic trading expert, having worked for both sell side (brokerage) and buy side (fund management) institutions. I've been trading professionally for about 20 years.
I have a Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha called Idea Generator that's focused on real-time actionable ideas based on valuation and catalysts. The Idea Generator portfolio has beaten the S&P 500 by more than 24% since inception (in 2015).
I also launched www.thinkfn.com in 2004. Thinkfn (Think Finance) carries thousands of educational articles on finance and markets (in Portuguese).
I trade futures, stocks from the long and short side, forex and options. I trade both discretionary and fully automated systems (Metatrader, Quantshare and others). I can be reached at paulo.santosATthinkfn.com or followed on Twitter at twitter.com/ThinkFinance999
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (3)