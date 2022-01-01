The Chart of the Day belongs to Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Bullish Moving Average watchlist by the most frequent highs in the last month then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.
This watchlist helps you find today's best stocks with bullish short, medium, and long-term moving average patterns. These large-cap stocks (greater than 300M) have a 20-day moving average greater than the 50-day moving average, and a 50-day moving average greater than the 100-day moving average. When price is above a moving average, it signals an uptrend. In addition, these stocks have a TrendSpotter "Buy" signal, are within 20% of their 52-week high, and have a 20-day average volume greater than 25,000. These additional filters were added to showcase the best bullish moving average stocks.
TIP: Using FlipCharts, apply your own chart template with a 20, 50, and 100-day moving average to further analyze this group of stocks.
Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy in 8/3, the stock gained 118.71%.
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with PGEN Therapeutics, Inc.; research and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and a patent license agreement, and research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2022. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.00
|Wall Street
|Buy
|4.16
|Quant
|Hold
|3.35
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|F
|D+
|C
|Growth
|D+
|D-
|D
|Profitability
|C-
|D+
|D+
|Momentum
|A+
|B
|D
|Revisions
|B+
|B+
|B+
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
Quant ratings beat the market »
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TCRT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
Comments