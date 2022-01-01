Alaunos Therapeutics - T-Cell Therapies

Sep. 14, 2022 9:28 PM ETTCRT
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.03K Followers

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 10 new highs and up 105.45% in the last month.
  • Analysts price targets from 2.0 to 7.50.

Dentritic Cell activate T cells, trigger immune responses, they are responsible of cells protection of the body.

Design Cells

The Chart of the Day belongs to Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Bullish Moving Average watchlist by the most frequent highs in the last month then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.

This watchlist helps you find today's best stocks with bullish short, medium, and long-term moving average patterns. These large-cap stocks (greater than 300M) have a 20-day moving average greater than the 50-day moving average, and a 50-day moving average greater than the 100-day moving average. When price is above a moving average, it signals an uptrend. In addition, these stocks have a TrendSpotter "Buy" signal, are within 20% of their 52-week high, and have a 20-day average volume greater than 25,000. These additional filters were added to showcase the best bullish moving average stocks.

TIP: Using FlipCharts, apply your own chart template with a 20, 50, and 100-day moving average to further analyze this group of stocks.

Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy in 8/3, the stock gained 118.71%.

TCRT Alaunos Therapeutics

TCRT vs. Daily Moving Averages

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with PGEN Therapeutics, Inc.; research and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and a patent license agreement, and research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2022. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 7.70- Weighted Alpha
  • 107.98% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20-, 50- and 100- day moving averages
  • 10 new highs and up 105.45% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 69.80%
  • Technical support level at 3.36
  • Recently traded at $3.39 with 50-day moving average of $1.92

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $750 million
  • On this stock I will not be sharing analysts' revenue and earnings projections because they are all over the spectrum as is their price targets I share below

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy, 1 buy and 2 hold opinions on the stock
  • Analysts price targets from 2.00 - 7.50 with an average of 4.20
  • The individual investors following stocks on Motley Fool have not discovered this stock yet
  • 16,040 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Buy 4.16
Quant Hold 3.35

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation F D+ C
Growth D+ D- D
Profitability C- D+ D+
Momentum A+ B D
Revisions B+ B+ B+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

1254 out of 4673

Ranked in Sector

276 out of 1174

Ranked in Industry

172 out of 571

Quant ratings beat the market »

This article was written by

Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
66.03K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TCRT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.