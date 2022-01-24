The Consumer Price Index, or CPI, is a measure of the weighted average change over time in the price of a fixed basket of goods commonly purchased by U.S. consumers. The CPI is the most widely followed measure of U.S. inflation and is calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS.
The CPI is made up of a wide range of categories, subcategories, and specific items. The largest category in the CPI is shelter, which makes up nearly a third of the index. The largest single item in the index, at 22% of CPI, is "owner’s equivalent rent of primary residence," which is a sub-category under the shelter category, representing how much homeowners might pay if they were paying rent for their homes.
|CPI Expenditure Category
|Index Weight
|Shelter
|32.39%
|Food
|13.99%
|Transportation commodities (except motor oil)
|7.98%
|Energy
|7.54%
|Medical care services
|6.99%
|Education and communication services
|6.01%
|Transportation services
|5.05%
|Household furnishings and supplies
|3.77%
|Recreation services
|3.67%
|Apparel
|2.67%
|Recreation commodities
|1.95%
|Other personal services
|1.63%
|Medical care commodities
|1.49%
|Other goods
|1.45%
|Water, sewer, and trash collection services
|1.07%
|Alcoholic beverages
|0.99%
|Household operations
|0.90%
|Education and communication commodities
|0.47%
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, via Pew Research
The BLS produces multiple CPI indexes each month, two of which include the "headline" CPI, which is All Items CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), and the "core" CPI, which is CPI-U for All Items Less Food and Energy.
The year-over-year (Y/Y) CPI data for all items, or headline CPI, was 8.3% vs 8.1% forecasted and 8.5% the prior month. The core CPI was 6.3% Y/Y vs 6.1% forecasted and 5.9% the prior month.
Key takeaways from the September CPI include:
The September CPI, which reported the rise in consumer prices for all urban consumers for August 2022, came in at 8.3%, which is slightly higher than the consensus forecast of 8.1%.
Key factors pulling the CPI higher include:
September CPI sent stock prices down nearly 4%, which marked the worst day for stocks thus far in 2022. However, it's important to note that this price move represented a correction from an overbought market that erased the 4% gains from the prior week.
The main limitations and criticisms of CPI are:
The Fed's current target rate stands at 2.25%-2.50%. Since rate hikes can take several months to work into the economy, the Fed may grow increasingly cautious as it reaches the elusive "neutral range," which now appears to be around 4.0%. This is likely to be accomplished by EOY 2022.
In translation, the central bank certainly has its work cut out for the next several months, as two potentially competing interests (fighting inflation and achieving a soft landing) begin to converge.
Although the CPI is the most widely followed measure of U.S. inflation, it's not the only measure used by the Fed, and the methodologies used by the BLS to arrive at the CPI can understate inflation. Thus, the CPI reading is up for interpretation in the short term, as trends can take several months to solidify.
Because CPI can be volatile, investors should use caution when interpreting CPI data, as one or two months of reports do not guarantee a trend. Going forward, investors should expect more volatility. No matter your bias, the market can move in the opposite direction of your expectation.
