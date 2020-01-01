Artit_Wongpradu/iStock via Getty Images

Over the last month, we have seen a continuation of the significant market volatility that has dominated much of 2022. This comes in the wake of what looked for all the world to be a bear-market rally that saw the S&P 500 Index climb 18% off its mid-June lows and bonds rally significantly as interest rates fell from their mid-June highs. Case-in-point: the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell from a June 14 high of 3.50% to an Aug. 1 low of 2.53%. It seems a reasonable assumption that these rallies were driven by the expectation that the more aggressive monetary policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) and other central banks would successfully curtail inflation.

Stronger-than-anticipated inflation numbers point to a more aggressive Fed

That has all ended over the last month, with hotter-than-expected CPI (consumer price index) numbers, the most recent of which showed that core inflation climbed 0.6% in August on a month-over-month basis. The report challenged the notion that aggressive monetary policy will tame inflation soon, and therefore set the stage for a more aggressive Fed than was expected during the summer.

A more aggressive Fed, when the policy was already aggressive, to begin with, also contributes to the fear that potentially highly restrictive monetary policy will drive the U.S. economy into a recession as the lagged impacts of this policy fully hit the economy over the next 18 months. Think of monetary policy as the brakes on a supertanker - it takes time for the effort to have a full effect. The net result of all of this is that equity markets, as represented by the benchmark S&P 500 Index, are down 7.88% and interest rates, as represented by the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield, are up 0.61% over the last month.

Inflation concerns vs. recession woes: Market tug-of-war continues

Essentially this is just the latest phase of the tug-of-war going on in financial markets that we have seen all year: inflation fears vs. recession fears. Lately, inflation fears have driven markets and, as happened in the first half of the year, both equities and bonds have sold off. These ebbs and flows are common in periods of great uncertainty and these times clearly fall into that category and are extraordinarily difficult to predict with confidence.

Considerations for investors

We have been advising clients to be neutral to their strategic asset allocation, particularly as it relates to their equity and fixed mix for most of this year. We said this at the June market lows and we said it again at the August market highs. We said this when the 10-year Treasury yield was at 3.50% in June, and again when it was at 2.53% in August.

In addition to advising our clients to remain neutral, we also told them that we saw volatility as inevitable. From mid-June to mid-August we saw the good side of volatility, and over the last month, we've seen the bad side of volatility. Meanwhile, the fundamental issue of uncertainty around inflation and recession risks remains uncomfortably in place. We strongly believe that investors need to have a high level of certainty to deviate from their strategic asset allocation.

The value of adhering to a strategic asset allocation during times of uncertainty

At Russell Investments, we use our cycle, valuation, and sentiment process to guide us as it relates to that certainty. Right now, this framework is telling us not to be certain about much at all. I would argue that those with strong opinions at this time should question the confidence that they seem to have given the unprecedented nature of what we are dealing with.

Disclosures

These views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and are current as of the date at the top of the page. The information, analysis, and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual or entity.

This material is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security.

Forecasting represents predictions of market prices and/or volume patterns utilizing varying analytical data. It is not representative of a projection of the stock market, or of any specific investment.

Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Please remember that all investments carry some level of risk, including the potential loss of principal invested. They do not typically grow at an even rate of return and may experience negative growth. As with any type of portfolio structuring, attempting to reduce risk and increase return could, at certain times, unintentionally reduce returns.

The information, analysis and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual entity.

Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the "FTSE RUSSELL" brand.

The Russell logo is a trademark and service mark of Russell Investments.

This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an "as is" basis without warranty.

The S&P 500® Index, or the Standard & Poor's 500, is a stock market index based on the market capitalizations of 500 large companies having common stock listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.