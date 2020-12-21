Chinnapong

This monthly article series monitors aggregate industry metrics in technology and communication services. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the Vanguard Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT), the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology ETF (FTEC) and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for hardware in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in hardware companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Hardware 50.57 36.38 0.0683 1.3906 0.0446 13.08 39.41 0.0357 0.9221 0.0407 7.33 41.79 -13.79% -18.05% Comm. Equip. -37.61 34.87 0.0277 0.1514 0.0187 26.87 61.85 0.0315 0.2795 0.0415 15.55 63.81 -5.34% -4.92% Entertainment -26.99 -31.43 0.0149 0.5441 0.0252 6.23 45.78 0.0497 0.4402 0.0385 17.27 45.30 -9.67% -21.78% Electronic Equip. -24.48 25.60 0.0398 0.5513 0.0270 18.31 38.75 0.0435 0.8180 0.0399 12.90 35.48 -11.01% -11.17% Software -21.18 3.09 0.0251 0.1327 0.0258 19.20 83.73 0.0272 0.1756 0.0376 17.63 86.08 -10.73% -41.17% Telecom 15.71 10.95 0.0865 0.7661 0.0154 14.65 57.47 0.0498 0.6491 0.0278 11.83 58.65 -15.04% -22.90% Semiconductors -2.01 22.90 0.0545 0.2317 0.0303 34.20 62.57 0.0468 0.2495 0.0358 23.55 62.20 -16.65% -26.75% IT Services -23.74 8.42 0.0355 0.2121 0.0244 30.07 54.59 0.0388 0.3337 0.0331 25.34 55.59 -9.32% -19.65% Click to enlarge

Value And Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry in the two sectors (higher is better).

Value and quality in technology and communication (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The value score has improved in all industries except communication equipment.

Score variations (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Momentum in technology and communication (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

The computer hardware industry is the best ranked in both valuation and quality relative to 11-year historical averages. Telecom also is undervalued and above the quality baseline. Semiconductors are close to the baseline in value and far above it in quality. Other industries are overvalued by 21% to 38% relative to historical averages. Overvaluation may be partly justified for electronic equipment and communication equipment by excellent quality scores. Entertainment looks quite unattractive, showing both scores far in negative territory.

Fast facts on VGT

The Vanguard Information Technology Index ETF (VGT) has been tracking the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology 25/50 Index since 01/26/2004. It has a total expense ratio of 0.10%, the same as XLK and a bit more expensive than FTEC (0.08%). As of writing, the fund has 375 holdings. The next table shows the top 10 with basic valuation and growth metrics. Their aggregate weight is 58.6%, with over 40% in the top 2 names, Apple and Microsoft.

Ticker Name Weight EPS growth %ttm P/E ttm P/E fwd Yield% AAPL Apple, Inc. 22.47% 18.52 25.66 25.48 0.59 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 17.99% 19.73 26.15 24.88 0.98 NVDA NVIDIA Corp. 3.66% 8.85 43.05 38.84 0.12 V Visa, Inc. 2.98% 37.90 30.06 26.92 0.75 MA Mastercard, Inc. 2.73% 37.09 33.02 30.82 0.60 AVGO Broadcom, Inc. 1.97% 70.17 22.26 13.60 3.21 CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. 1.80% 12.84 15.59 12.46 3.46 ACN Accenture PLC 1.77% 15.20 27.02 26.05 1.39 ADBE Adobe, Inc. 1.71% -11.30 36.27 27.44 0 CRM Salesforce, Inc. 1.51% -78.58 299.59 33.84 0 Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

VGT has beaten XLK by a short margin since inception, with 744% vs. 721% in total return. The difference in annualized return is immaterial: less than 0.2 percentage point. Risk metrics (drawdown and volatility) are similar for both funds.

In summary, VGT is a good instrument with cheap fees for investors seeking a capital-weighted exposure in technology. It holds much more stocks than XLK (currently 375 vs. 79), but this has not made a significant difference in past performance: tail holdings have a low aggregate weight relative to S&P 500 tech companies. The fund has a high risk exposure to the top two holdings Apple Inc. (22.47%) and Microsoft Corp. (17.99%). Other holdings are below 4%. Investors willing to keep a position in technology for the long-term may indifferently choose XLK or VGT. However, liquidity makes XLK a better choice for tactical allocation and trading. If concentration in AAPL and MSFT is a concern, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) may be a safer pick.

