Just_Super

Beware the bear. With indices falling 5% a few days ago, the signs are clear that there is still a lot of selling capacity left in markets, despite the current market regime of rate hikes and inflation fighting having presumably been priced in. For some reason, US investors just want to keep hoping that the Fed will fold. They probably won't. What they've done so far hasn't worked, and jobs keep getting added, and people are getting more and more employment. The Phillips Curve is back, and that means we've got inflation and will continue to get it until people start losing jobs and we get some real misery. When the monetary authority wants misery, you're going to get it eventually. So why are markets and US indices like the iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) priced way ahead of 2019, the pre-disaster era? It shouldn't be. US markets are far from their potential bottom. Best case scenario is that indices trade sideways and get pummeled by inflation for a couple of years. That's a trash bet.

IOO Breakdown

The IOO is technically a global, value weighted ETF. But with everything value-weighted, the winners are usually a dominant proportion as in all winner take all systems. Tech took the market over the last couple of decades, and with the US being the home of tech that means that the US ultimately drives the IOO with a 74% allocation. In other words, the "Global" means little.

Geography (iShares.com)

Indeed, it is a typical value weighted US ETF besides the odd foreign exposure. In fact, the sectoral distributions of IOO are pretty similar to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV). The order is the same.

IVV Allocations (iShares.com) IOO Allocations (iShares.com)

At the top of IOO are all the usual suspects. FANG stocks, Microsoft (MSFT), etc.

Remarks

Let's do a quick economic review. The first is the recent inflation report, which saw an increase of core inflation. This was actually pretty obviously going to happen because of the employment data from a couple of weeks prior. Unemployment had risen, but only because more people were participating in job searches. The amount of jobs in the economy rose and employment was clearly rising, hence the increased pace of core inflation. Because inflation propagates, it has to be struck down and the market understood that the rates would rise further. The 5% decline the other day was a result of market participants for some reason still believing that rate hikes were not going to be long lived.

The point is that inflation is a propagating and persistent force. it may have started due to cost-push pressures but now it has a mind of its own. The economy must cool, and misery needs to be introduced for the inflation to calm down. In other words, LTM earnings overstate our future.

The IOO trades at about a 16x PE, while the pure US IVV trades at a 20x PE. The differential is from foreign exposures weedling into IOO, and reducing exposure to high PE US stocks. That implies a 6.2% earnings yield on a LTM basis. Lower on a FWD basis assuming earnings fall broadly, which they will. That means a minor spread over reference rates, which are going to climb beyond the 10Y yield of 3.5%, to about 4% or a little more assuming another 75 bps to 100 bps rate hike. What that means is that IOO doesn't really offer a risk premium. Enough said, don't buy it - there's a long way to fall still.