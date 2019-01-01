Beware the bear. With indices falling 5% a few days ago, the signs are clear that there is still a lot of selling capacity left in markets, despite the current market regime of rate hikes and inflation fighting having presumably been priced in. For some reason, US investors just want to keep hoping that the Fed will fold. They probably won't. What they've done so far hasn't worked, and jobs keep getting added, and people are getting more and more employment. The Phillips Curve is back, and that means we've got inflation and will continue to get it until people start losing jobs and we get some real misery. When the monetary authority wants misery, you're going to get it eventually. So why are markets and US indices like the iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) priced way ahead of 2019, the pre-disaster era? It shouldn't be. US markets are far from their potential bottom. Best case scenario is that indices trade sideways and get pummeled by inflation for a couple of years. That's a trash bet.
The IOO is technically a global, value weighted ETF. But with everything value-weighted, the winners are usually a dominant proportion as in all winner take all systems. Tech took the market over the last couple of decades, and with the US being the home of tech that means that the US ultimately drives the IOO with a 74% allocation. In other words, the "Global" means little.
Indeed, it is a typical value weighted US ETF besides the odd foreign exposure. In fact, the sectoral distributions of IOO are pretty similar to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV). The order is the same.
At the top of IOO are all the usual suspects. FANG stocks, Microsoft (MSFT), etc.
Let's do a quick economic review. The first is the recent inflation report, which saw an increase of core inflation. This was actually pretty obviously going to happen because of the employment data from a couple of weeks prior. Unemployment had risen, but only because more people were participating in job searches. The amount of jobs in the economy rose and employment was clearly rising, hence the increased pace of core inflation. Because inflation propagates, it has to be struck down and the market understood that the rates would rise further. The 5% decline the other day was a result of market participants for some reason still believing that rate hikes were not going to be long lived.
The point is that inflation is a propagating and persistent force. it may have started due to cost-push pressures but now it has a mind of its own. The economy must cool, and misery needs to be introduced for the inflation to calm down. In other words, LTM earnings overstate our future.
The IOO trades at about a 16x PE, while the pure US IVV trades at a 20x PE. The differential is from foreign exposures weedling into IOO, and reducing exposure to high PE US stocks. That implies a 6.2% earnings yield on a LTM basis. Lower on a FWD basis assuming earnings fall broadly, which they will. That means a minor spread over reference rates, which are going to climb beyond the 10Y yield of 3.5%, to about 4% or a little more assuming another 75 bps to 100 bps rate hike. What that means is that IOO doesn't really offer a risk premium. Enough said, don't buy it - there's a long way to fall still.
While we don't often do macroeconomic opinions, we do occasionally on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments