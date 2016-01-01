PeopleImages

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) is not particularly well known in the financial community, as exemplified by an AUM of less than $150m. However, considering the returns it has delivered over its lifetime, and the general defensiveness it offers, I believe it deserves more attention for those looking for international diversification. Just for some additional perspective, note that since its listing date in July 2016, it has outperformed the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US index (VEU) by 1.4x (the latter incidentally has AUM of close to $50bn)

Here are a few reasons why you may want to consider it.

Comprehensive screens and solid yield

I believe there's something to be said about the quality of stocks that LVHI focuses on, which is a function of the focus index's screening mechanism. The goal here is to target profitable developed market stocks with high dividend yields backed by low price and earnings volatility. Put another way, the emphasis is on determining a "stable yield".

I find that most alternatives in this space only focus on the first facet (dividend yields) where you could run the risk of getting caught up with stocks that don't have the innate earnings quality to ensure price expansion (the high yield is often a result of depressed prices). LVHI gauges price volatility by measuring the standard deviation of daily returns over the past 12 months and earnings volatility is measured by juxtaposing the variation of past earnings and projected earnings.

The ETF also does well to cap individual stock weights at 2.5%, so you aren't faced with any major concentration risks either.

And then, of course, there's the superior yield on offer. With the FTSE All World (ex-US) offering, you only get around 3.9% but with LVHI, it's a good 60bps higher at 4.5%.

FX protection and attractive valuations

Most international-focused ETFs don't offer investors any protection against FX fluctuations which can often disrupt your core investment thesis; this is where LVHI offers yet another edge. These guys enter into a range of FX derivatives including forwards (this is the main focus instrument), futures, options, swaps, and structured notes, to create a hedge by offsetting the currencies in which the fund's holdings are denominated.

This facet of LVHI can be particularly useful during times like this when we've just seen dollar index surge by another 1.5% following the release of the August CPI report which provides further ammunition for the Fed to push on with its aggressive rate hiking ambitions. As noted in The Lead-Lag Report, the US economy may not be in the best of health, but given what's happening across the world, particularly in some of the major developed nations, I think we're better off. I would expect the dollar to attract further fund flows, even as these international currencies reflect challenges in their respective regions.

Nonetheless, you'd be interested to know that during a time when the dollar index has gained around 15% (YTD), our ETF in question has held up pretty well against the FTSE All World, Ex-US ETF, delivering low single-digit returns, even as the latter has collapsed by 22%.

Despite the decent performance this year, what's interesting is that LVHI can still be picked up at rather attractive valuations; its constituents currently only trade at a weighted average P/E of 9.3x, even as VEU's constituents trade at 11.6x.

Conclusion

LVHI may have served as a useful defensive shield so far this year, but I believe it will be put to the test once again as the contours of risk are fast changing.

For a long time now, the markets have been obsessed over the inflation narrative, but I believe this will soon be passé; in fact, as argued in The Lead-Lag Report, the more pertinent risk is likely to be the growing specter of higher default risk premiums, and the recent movement of long duration treasuries highlight what could be in store. Hitherto, the long-duration cohort has been reluctant to exhibit its risk-off characteristics, but I don't believe we are too far away from a sustained run here. What does this mean for you? Well, employ more defensive strategies.

In my Lead-Lag Live Discussion with Greg Harmon, we spoke about the concept of timing, where I argued that the onus should be on managing risk, rather than targeting returns, as, in the long run, stocks will always go up; it's how you fare during the drawdowns, that really count. In this seemingly destabilizing market environment, where risk sentiment is low and you feel increasingly cagey as most risk assets are fumbling, I believe a low volatility defensive portfolio such as LVHI could offer some panacea.