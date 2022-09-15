Estimating Future Stock Returns, June 2022 Update

David Merkel, CFA
Summary

  • With the ten-year T-note yielding 3.41%, the S&P 500 at 3946 indicates likely nominal returns of 3.00%/year over the next ten years.
  • The Fed will overshoot in tightening, leading the stock market to new lows in this bear market.
  • When the yield curve inverts, those who finance long assets with short-term debt blow up.

Trading charts background

da-kuk

Estimated Annualized Total Returns of the S&P 500 for the next 10 years

Posted on 15 September 2022 by David Merkel

Graph Credit: Aleph Blog || How do you feel about 3.00%/year nominal returns over the next 10 years? That’s less yield than the 10-year T-note

Stocks always beat bonds. Stocks always beat bonds. Stocks always beat bonds. Stocks always beat bonds.

Quite a mantra. And for those with a long time horizon, this is true. What I am telling you this evening is if you want that to work for you, your time horizon should be greater than ten years. With the ten-year T-note yielding 3.41%, the S&P 500 at 3946 indicates likely nominal returns of 3.00%/year over the next ten years. Though the bond market has had a lousy year, many of the times I wrote about this over the last few years, the S&P 500 had return expectations in line with a 10-year single-A corporate bond. When the market indicates returns lower than a 10-year T-note, it is still quite expensive (95th percentile).

As the end of December 2021 was near the recent highs, so the end of June 2022 was near the recent lows, projecting a nominal 3.32%/year return for the S&P 500 over the next ten years. The weak rally of the last eleven weeks has reduced future returns to 3.00%.

So what to do? For me, not much. I have always kept my asset allocation around 70% risky, 30% safe. I am near that now, and don’t feel the need to panic. I like the stocks that I own for me and my clients. We are up this year. All that said, I haven’t had a good year prior to this since 2013. Versus the broad market, my performance has been poor as value has lagged, and I am more value-y than most value managers.

Model fitting to total return basis

Predicting S&P 500

Distribution of Likely S&P 500 levels Ten Years from Now

The histogram above attempts to show scenarios when likely returns per year were within 1% of where they are now. Positive returns are expected with a considerable left tail.

So What Might Happen?

My view here is that the Fed will overshoot in tightening, leading the stock market to new lows in this bear market. Ray Dalio has said something like this. The ’70s or the Great Financial Crisis are not what I would look at. My best analogy here is the dot-com bubble.

I remember from that era how many people said that Fed policy was irrelevant to growth stocks. When the yield curve inverts, those who finance long assets with short-term debt blow up. During the dot-com bubble, that was mostly tech firms. The banks were mostly not affected. That is true today, as the banks are in good shape.

So expect:

  • The yield curve to get more inverted
  • Stocks to fall, especially growth stocks
  • Real GDP will decline
  • Commodities will suffer
  • The Fed will panic, and loosen in 2023

That’s all for now. I have been going through a hard period in my life, thus I have not been posting much.

Disclosure: None

Original Post



This article was written by

David J. Merkel, CFA — From 2003-2007, I was a leading commentator at the excellent investment website RealMoney.com (http://www.RealMoney.com). Back in 2003, after several years of correspondence, James Cramer invited me to write for the site, and now I write for RealMoney on equity and bond portfolio management, macroeconomics, derivatives, quantitative strategies, insurance issues, corporate governance, etc. My specialty is looking at the interlinkages in the markets in order to understand individual markets better. I no longer contribute to RealMoney because my work duties have gotten larger, and I began this blog to develop a distinct voice with a wider distribution. In 2008, I became the Chief Economist and Director of Research of Finacorp Securities (http://www.prnewswire.com/cgi-bin/stories.pl?ACCT=109&STORY=/www/story/02-08-2008/0004752449&EDATE=). Finacorp went into liquidation in June 2010, after which I decided to open my own asset management shop, Aleph Investments, LLC. I manage stock and bond portfolios for clients. Until 2007, I was a senior investment analyst at Hovde Capital, responsible for analysis and valuation of investment opportunities for the FIP funds, particularly of companies in the insurance industry. I also managed the internal profit sharing and charitable endowment monies of the firm. Prior to joining Hovde in 2003, I managed corporate bonds for Dwight Asset Management. In 1998, I joined the Mount Washington Investment Group as the Mortgage Bond and Asset Liability manager after working with Provident Mutual, AIG and Pacific Standard Life. My background as a life actuary has given me a different perspective on investing. How do you earn money without taking undue risk? How do you convey ideas about investing while showing a proper level of uncertainty on the likelihood of success? How do the various markets fit together, telling us us a broader story than any single piece? These are the themes that I will deal with in this blog. I hold bachelor's and master's degrees from Johns Hopkins University. In my spare time, I take care of our eight children with my wonderful wife Ruth.

Comments

