To close out the summer season, Seeking Alpha invited contributors to participate in our Top Stock With A Catalyst competition. Through August, we received over 100 submissions! Each author presented compelling arguments but unfortunately, we could only pick 3 winners. Here they are:

Brian Langis on Spectrum Brands Dane Bowler on Consolidated Water Thomas Lott on Fidelity National

1st Place receives an award of $1,000, 2nd Place receives an award of $750, and 3rd Place receives an award of $500. All winners will also have their article featured for our PRO subscribers. Our top pick will receive an additional reward: the opportunity to chat with our CEO and Founder David Jackson!

For those who didn't place, don't worry, another opportunity to compete is on the horizon. Our next competition will be announced in a few weeks, so stay tuned for more details. Thank you to all the contestants in this competition!