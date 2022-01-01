Monitoring Investment Trends With ETF Pairs: September 15, 2022

Sep. 15, 2022 3:31 PM ETXLU, SPY, IEF, SHY, TIP, BND, AOA, AOK
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.68K Followers

Summary

  • Risk-off sentiment is back, or so recent market activity suggests. Maybe risk-off never left.
  • Inflation worries are a key part of the latest run of risk-off, and this trend has revived recently via the ratio of inflation-indexed Treasuries vs. their nominal equivalent.
  • Finally, a modest bias for defensive asset allocation is visible in this pair of aggressive vs. conservative multi-asset-class portfolios.

Magnifying glass and documents with analytics data lying on table , and digital virtual reality graph

tonefotografia

Risk-off sentiment is back, or so recent market activity suggests. Maybe risk-off never left. There are many ways to assess this state of affairs. Let's check in on one that uses market data via ETF pairs for some real-time perspective, as of yesterday's close (Wed., Sep. 14).

First up is the ratio for utilities stocks (XLU) to a broad measure of equities (SPY). By some accounts, the relative strength of utilities - a popular defensive slice of equities - provides a real-time profile of risk-off strength/weakness. On that basis, risk-off sentiment continues to run hot via the ongoing rise in the XLU:SPY ratio.

US Utilities Stocks vs. US Stocks

The US Treasuries market is sending a similar message, based on medium-term governments (IEF) relative to their short-term equivalents (SHY). For this profile, a falling ratio equates with risk-off sentiment for bonds, and by that yardstick, a new leg down appears to be unfolding lately.

US Bond Market Trend

Inflation worries are a key part of the latest run of risk-off, and this trend has revived recently via the ratio of inflation-indexed Treasuries (TIP) vs. their nominal equivalent (IEF). When this ratio is rising, it suggests the reflation/inflation trade has strong momentum. But note that the clear upside trend has stalled, which may reflect rising deflation/recession risk. That leaves the question, is the latest pop a last hurrah before this ratio rolls over? Stay tuned.

US Inflation/Reflation Trend

Risk-off usually aligns with weak, sliding equities and rising bond prices, but this time is different. For the first time in decades, interest rates are rising persistently, and that's taking a toll on the bond market. As a result, the traditional safe haven is no safe haven. In turn, the dual headwinds for stocks and bonds are showing up in the stocks (SPY) vs. bonds (BND) ratio, which is struggling to find direction this year.

US Stocks-US Bonds Trend

Finally, a modest bias for defensive asset allocation is visible in this pair of aggressive (AOA) vs. conservative (AOK) multi-asset-class portfolios. Note, however, that while there's been a meandering downside bias lately - suggesting risk-off - the trend from this 30,000-foot perspective has yet to turn decisive and so a holding pattern/neutral bias still looks dominant.

Global Portfolio Strategy Trend

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.68K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.