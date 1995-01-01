Deagreez

Can you guess the best industry to have invested in over the past 100 years? You might think something to do with technology, like Apple (AAPL). Or maybe a consumer discretionary world-beater like Amazon (AMZN). Or Microsoft (MSFT)?

The answer is tobacco which has delivered an incredible 12.4% return over the last 96 years.

76,882X increase

4,646X adjusted for inflation.

The best performing stock? Altria Group, Inc. (MO), up 173,000X, adjusted for inflation.

Adjusted for volatility, that's the second best risk-adjusted return of any industry.

How can that be? Haven't smoking rates been falling since the 1950s? They have indeed.

Didn't the government ban tobacco advertising on TV in 1970? Yup.

In 2000 they banned smoking on planes.

Starting in 1995, states started banning smoking in restaurants.

In 1998 the Master Settlement Agreement, after 46 states' Attorney Generals sued big tobacco, resulted in the industry having to pay $206 billion over the next 25 years (through 2023).

$8.25 billion per year

And in recent years, several countries, including the entire EU, have banned menthol cigarettes, by far the most popular kind.

Throughout all this, tobacco blue-chips like Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), Altria, and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), have done what all world-beater blue-chips have done throughout history: adapt and overcome any and all challenges.

Today, I wanted to highlight Philip Morris's most recent move to pivot away from tobacco entirely to a smoke-free future. One in which big tobacco turns into big nicotine and is viewed as no more "evil" than big alcohol is today.

Let's take a look at the most important things income investors need to know about PM's plans for a smoke-free future, including the good, bad, and wonderful.

That includes how PM has the potential for life-changing and generational wealth building 10X, 100X, and 2,200X inflation-adjusted returns over the next 30, 60, and 100 years, respectively.

The Bad News About Philip Morris

Let's start with the bad news first.

PM Gets A Quality Downgrade

Negative outlook credit ratings from Swedish Match acquisition

Moody's poor risk management rating

elevated payout ratios in the next few years due to acquisition

safety score falls 1% below very safe levels

There are many ways to measure safety and quality, and I factor in pretty much all of them.

The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 269-point model that includes the following:

Dividend safety

Balance sheet strength

Credit ratings

Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

Accounting and corporate fraud risk

Profitability and business model

Growth consensus estimates

Management growth guidance

Historical earnings growth rates

Historical cash flow growth rates

Historical dividend growth rates

Historical sales growth rates

Cost of capital

GF Scores

Morningstar business model uncertainty score

Long-term risk-management scores from Moody's, MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital

Management quality

Dividend-friendly corporate culture/income dependability

Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

Analyst consensus long-term return potential

It includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics, including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety, and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model showed 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does PM score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?

PM Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (192 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% PM 80% 1.0% 2.10% Risk Rating Low-Risk (70th industry percentile risk-management consensus) A Negative Outlook rating = 0.66% 30-year bankruptcy risk 15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation Click to enlarge

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 20% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 21% to 59% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 60% (60% to 69% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 70% to 79% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 80% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 PM 80% Exceptional Dependability 5 Click to enlarge

Overall Quality

PM Final Score Rating Safety 80% 4/5 Safe Business Model 80% 3/3 Wide And Stable Moat Dependability 80% 5/5 Exceptional Total 80% 12/13 Super SWAN Dividend King Risk Rating 4/5 Low-Risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 10% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy Click to enlarge

PM is the 253rd highest quality company on the DK 500 Masterlist.

49th percentile

How significant is this? The DK 500 Master List is one of the world's best watchlists, including

every dividend aristocrat (S&P companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

every dividend champion (every company, including foreign, with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)

every dividend king (every company with 50+ year dividend growth streaks)

every foreign aristocrat (every company with 20+ year dividend growth streaks)

every Ultra SWAN (wide moat aristocrats, as close to perfect quality companies as exist)

40 of the world's best growth stocks

In other words, even among the world's best companies, PM is higher quality than 49% of them, similar in quality to such aristocrats and Super SWANs as:

Caterpillar (CAT): Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

Roper Technologies (ROP): Super SWAN dividend aristocrat

General Dynamics (GD): Super SWAN dividend aristocrat

McDonald's (MCD): Super SWAN dividend aristocrat

Eli Lilly (LLY): Super SWAN.

PM Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A Negative Watch 0.60% 166.7 Fitch A Negative Watch 0.60% 166.7 Moody's A2 (A equivalent) Negative Watch 0.60% 166.7 Consensus A Negative Watch 0.60% 166.7 Click to enlarge

(Source: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)

Rating agencies are not too pleased with PM's mostly debt-funded $16 billion acquisition of Swedish Match.

negative outlook = 33% chance of a downgrade

a negative watch means a rating is under review for a likely downgrade (emphasis added):

Philip Morris International 'A' Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative On Announced Offer To Acquire Swedish Match AB The negative CreditWatch placement reflects our view that there is an increased likelihood that we could lower the rating on PMI by one notch. PMI proposed acquisition of Swedish Match assumes a total consideration of about $16 billion, to be paid fully in cash. Under our base case scenario--accounting for the proposed transaction--we expect PMI's S&P Global Ratings-adjusted debt to EBITDA (pro forma) in 2022 to be about 3.0x, up from 1.9x in 2021. For subsequent years, we then expect a gradual deleveraging trend, with adjusted leverage remaining in the 2.5x-3.0x range. The deleveraging trend is supported by recurring and healthy annual free operating cash flow (FOCF) reported in the range of $9.0 billion-$9.5 billion (after capital expenditure and working capital requirements), although most of this will be used for dividend payments, with an estimated annual cash-out of about $8.0 billion, growing progressively each year. Positively, the company announced the suspension of its share buyback program which began in July 2021." - S&P

Fitch and Moody's provided the same rationale about increased leverage due to the deal.

the downgrade is limited to one notch

A- stable = 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

still the strongest balance sheet in the industry

The Good News About Philip Morris

Why is PM buying Swedish Match?

Swedish Match is the global market leader in oral nicotine products, with a strong presence in the U.S. (64% of its sales in 2021) and Scandinavia. The transaction would primarily allow PMI to accelerate its smoke-free sales target, expand into the large and profitable U.S. market, and accelerate the expansion of oral nicotine outside existing markets." - S&P

This deal makes strategic sense for PM, which is working on a smoke-free future where it sells zero cigarettes and just reduced-risk products and medical vaporizers.

Swedish Match Is A Growth Powerhouse

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Swedish Match is expected to grow earnings at 12.4% over time and will immediately boost PM's sales by about 5%.

PM is paying 8.1X EV/EBITDA for Swedish Match, a very attractive price

some Swedish Match shareholders are upset and trying to block the deal because it's too cheap

(Source: PM investor presentation)

PM says this deal will instantly boost EPS and margins, and that's before potential cost cutting.

expected to close Q4 2022

(Source: PM investor presentation)

Swedish Match is growing sales at 17% annually, and margins are expanding rapidly.

(Source: PM investor presentation)

Once PM buys Swedish Match, it will be getting 30% of sales from reduced-risk products, well on its way to the goal of 50+% by 2025.

3 million new RRP users is approximately a 15% increase overnight

(Source: PM investor presentation)

PM has the strongest RRP portfolio in the industry after this acquisition.

though BTI is #1 in global vaping and growing RRPs at 50% per year

PM is the industry leader but losing market share to BTI

thus the reason it's buying Swedish Match

PM believes oral nicotine pouches will grow 30% to 40% CAGR over the next five years.

3.7X to 5.4X

to $7.4 billion to $10.8 billion global market ($2 billion today)

For context, PM's 2023 sales are expected to be $31 billion.

with 50% global market share (less than Swedish Match has now) in 5 years, this could add about $5 billion to PM's bottom line

15% sales boost Vs. 2023 levels

(Source: PM investor presentation)

PM has suspended its buyback and remains committed to a long-term 75% payout ratio for its dividend.

it's going to be at least until 2025 or 2026 before PM can achieve that

mostly due to the Ukraine invasion hurting RRP growth (20% of RRPs from Ukraine and Russia)

not this acquisition

Credit Default Swaps: The Bond Market Has Already Priced In A Downgrade

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Credit default swaps are insurance policies bond investors take out against default and trade daily on the open market.

they represent the real-time fundamental risk assessment of the most risk-averse investors in the world

the "smart money" on Wall Street

PM's default risk has remained steady over the last six months, while the price has been volatile.

bond investors ignore stock prices and focus on fundamental risk

so should long-term income growth investors

The bond market is pricing in a 2.6433% 30-year default risk, consistent with A- credit ratings to which all three agencies are planning to downgrade PM.

fundamental risk rising from 0.6% to 2.5%

a 4X increase

but still low in absolute terms

a 1 in 40 chance of losing all your money if you buy PM today

PM Leverage Consensus Forecast (Not Accounting For Swedish Match Acquisition)

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2021 2.29 1.61 21.48 2022 2.10 1.71 21.32 2023 1.98 1.59 22.55 2024 1.74 1.36 26.01 Annualized Change -8.64% -5.54% 6.59% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Because of its industry-leading balance sheet, PM has the financial flexibility to take on $16 billion in debt.

PM Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) 2021 $33,105 $5,888 $23,310 $628 $14,486 $13,488 2022 $28,105 $4,818 $22,846 $583 $13,375 $12,430 2023 $27,772 $4,861 $22,261 $577 $13,992 $13,012 2024 $26,585 $4,911 $20,690 $547 $15,253 $14,229 2025 NA $4,622 NA NA NA $16,231 Annualized Growth -7.05% -5.87% -3.90% -4.50% 1.73% 4.74% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

PM is going into this deal with a rapidly de-leveraging balance sheet and steadily growing cash flows.

Swedish Match's 2023 consensus EBITDA is $1.03 billion

2023 consensus debt/EBITDA after the deal closes 2.91X

just as rating agencies expect

PM has suspended buybacks and will focus on de-leveraging in the coming years

The Wonderful News About Philip Morris

Why might you want to buy PM today?

Reasons To Potentially Buy Philip Morris International Today

Metric Philip Morris International Quality 80% 12/13 SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) Dividend King Risk Rating Low DK Master List Quality Ranking (Out Of 500 Companies) 253 Quality Percentile 50% Dividend Growth Streak (Years) 53 Dividend Yield 5.20% Dividend Safety Score 80% Safe Average Recession Dividend Cut Risk 1.0% Severe Recession Dividend Cut Risk 2.1% S&P Credit Rating A- Stable Outlook (accounting for downgrades) 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 2.50% Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile 70% Good, Low Risk Fair Value $102.77 Current Price $97.06 Discount To Fair Value 6% DK Rating Potentially Reasonable Buy PE 16.6 Cash-Adjusted PE 12.7 Historical PE Range 16.5 to 17.5 LT Growth Consensus/Management Guidance 5.1% 5-year consensus total return potential 7% to 11% CAGR Base Case 5-year consensus return potential 9% CAGR (10% better than the S&P 500) Consensus 12-month total return forecast 18% Fundamentally Justified 12-Month Return Potential 11% LT Consensus Total Return Potential 10.3% Inflation-Adjusted Consensus LT Return Potential 8.1% Consensus 10-Year Inflation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (Ignoring Valuation) 2.17 LT Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 7.03% LT Risk-And Inflation-Adjusted Return Potential 4.81% Conservative Years To Double 14.97 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Zen Research Terminal)

Philip Morris 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Philip Morris 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

If PM grows as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair value, it could deliver 11% CAGR returns through 2024 and 9% through 2027.

Now compare that to the S&P 500.

S&P 500 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect a modest 9.2% annual return from the 2% overvalued S&P 500 in the coming years.

S&P 500 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2027 48.66% 8.25% 6.19% 3.79% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool)

Over the next five years, analysts expect 9% annual returns from the S&P 500.

PM Investment Decision Score

DK (Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool)

PM is a reasonable high-yield dividend king choice for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

6% discount vs. 2% market premium = 8% better valuation

5.2% yield vs. 1.6% yield (3.3X the yield and a much safer yield at that)

market-matching consensus long-term return potential

10% better risk-adjusted expected return over the next five years

3X more income over the next five years

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Philip Morris 5.2% 5.1% 10.3% 7.2% 4.9% 14.6 1.62 Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.6% 11.0% 7.7% 5.4% 13.4 1.69 S&P 500 1.6% 8.5% 10.1% 7.1% 4.9% 14.8 1.61 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar, Ycharts)

According to analysts, PM should match the market over time while delivering more than 3X the much safer yield on day one.

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Total Return Forecast: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P 500 Consensus 8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Aristocrats Consensus 8.0% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted PM Consensus Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted PM Vs. S&P Consensus 5 $1,461.18 $1,516.17 $1,470.01 $8.83 10 $2,135.06 $2,298.77 $2,160.92 $25.87 15 $3,119.71 $3,485.33 $3,176.58 $56.87 20 $4,558.47 $5,284.36 $4,669.60 $111.13 25 $6,660.75 $8,012.00 $6,864.35 $203.59 30 (retirement time frame) $9,732.58 $12,147.56 $10,090.65 $358.06 35 $14,221.09 $18,417.77 $14,833.34 $612.25 40 $20,779.62 $27,924.49 $21,805.13 $1,025.51 45 $30,362.83 $42,338.29 $32,053.72 $1,690.90 50 $44,365.65 $64,192.09 $47,119.24 $2,753.59 55 $64,826.35 $97,326.17 $69,265.69 $4,439.33 60 (investing lifetime) $94,723.18 $147,563.10 $101,821.14 $7,097.96 100 (institutional time frame) $1,968,311.27 $4,120,623.88 $2,220,223.05 $251,911.79 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Analysts expect about 10X real returns from PM over the coming 30 years, and it could deliver life-changing wealth over an investing lifetime.

And if you pass on your shares to your grandkids? Then potentially, in 100 years, PM can deliver 2,220X real returns.

you don't need crypto to achieve mind-boggling returns just the world's best blue-chips and enough time

Steady Growth Prospects For Decades To Come

PM's growth prospects have recovered significantly after a big decline after Russia's invasion.

Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Metric 2021 Growth 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus Sales 9% -5% (Ukraine War and Strong Dollar) 4% 8% 5% Dividend 3% 4% (Official) 3% 3% (55-year dividend growth streak) NA EPS 18% -9% 9% 8% 3% Operating Cash Flow 22% -12% 3% 3% NA Free Cash Flow 27% -15% 3% 6% NA EBITDA 7% -3% 2% 12% NA EBIT (operating income) 7% -4% 6% 8% NA Click to enlarge

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

20% of RRP sales are from Russia and Ukraine, and PM is leaving Russia entirely.

growth outlook fell from 11% to 2% right after the War

growth prospects now 5.1%

Management is working on restoring its pre-war 9+% EPS growth guidance, and Swedish Match is one way it plans to do that.

Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2021 $31,405 $11,219 $14,486 $13,488 $9,292 2022 $29,858 $9,179 $13,375 $12,430 $8,688 2023 $30,666 $9,849 $13,992 $13,012 $9,167 2024 $33,008 $10,239 $15,253 $14,229 $10,048 2025 $34,672 NA NA $16,231 $11,136 Annualized Growth 2022-2027 2.50% -3.00% 1.73% 4.74% 4.63% Cumulative 2022-2024 $93,532 $29,267 $42,620 $39,671 $27,903 Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

The Russian invasion really hurt short-term growth, but PM is still expected to deliver modest top and bottom line growth.

Profit Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin Return On Capital Expansion Return On Capital Forecast 2021 35.7% 46.1% 42.9% 29.6% 1.12 2022 30.7% 44.8% 41.6% 29.1% TTM ROC 212.04% 2023 32.1% 45.6% 42.4% 29.9% Latest ROC 203.93% 2024 31.0% 46.2% 43.1% 30.4% 2025 ROC 238.44% 2025 NA NA 46.8% 32.1% 2025 ROC 229.32% 2026 NA NA NA NA Average 233.88% 2027 NA NA NA NA Industry Median 60.09% 2028 NA NA NA NA PM/Industry Median 3.89 Annualized Growth 2022-2024 -4.60% 0.06% 2.18% 2.07% Vs. S&P 16.02 Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

PM's industry-leading margins (80th percentile historically) are expected to remain stable over the coming years.

Return on capital, Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness, is expected to increase modestly to 234%, 4X the industry norm, and 16X more than the S&P 500.

return on capital = annual pre-tax profit/the cost of running the business

According to one of the greatest investors in history, PM is about 4X higher quality than its peers and 16X higher quality than the average S&P 500 company.

Dividend Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus EPS/Share Consensus EPS Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2022 $5.08 $5.61 90.6% $822 0.55% 2.5% 2023 $5.23 $5.93 88.2% $1,085 0.72% 3.9% 2024 $5.37 $6.49 82.7% $1,736 1.15% 6.2% Total 2022 Through 2024 $15.68 $18.03 87.0% $3,642.50 2.42% 12.96% Annualized Rate 2.8% 7.6% -4.4% 45.4% 45.4% 57.8% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Rating agencies consider 85% a safe payout ratio, and due to the war, it will take until 2024 for PM to return to safe payout ratios.

75% is management's policy payout ratio (2025 or 2026)

MO's policy is 80%

BTI's 65%

After paying out dividends (growing at just under 3%), analysts expect PM to retain $3.6 billion in earnings, enough to pay back up to 13% of the current debt (8% after buying Swedish Match) or buyback a modest 2.4% of shares at current valuations.

PM has suspended its buyback to focus on deleveraging post-acquisition

PM Long-Term Growth Outlook

(Source: FactSet Research)

2.3% to 7.1% is the actual growth consensus range (five sources)

5.1% median consensus from all 18 analysts

How accurate are analysts at forecasting PM's growth in the short-term?

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Smoothing for outliers, analyst margins of error on PM are 20% to the downside and 5% to the upside.

1% to 7% CAGR margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research) (Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research) (Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect growth similar to the last 12 and six years.

A Wonderful Company At A Reasonable Price

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet) (Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

For 13 years, outside of bear markets and bubbles, millions of income investors have consistently paid between 16.5X and 17.5X for PM

90% statistical probability that this approximates intrinsic value

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (13-Years) 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 12-Month Forward Fair Value 14-year average yield 4.69% $104.48 $106.61 $106.61 $114.50 NA Earnings 16.98 $103.24 $95.26 $100.69 $110.20 $113.26 Average $103.85 $100.61 $103.57 $112.31 $113.26 $102.77 Current Price $97.06 Discount To Fair Value 6.54% 3.53% 6.28% 13.58% 14.30% 5.56% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 7.00% 3.66% 6.70% 15.71% 16.69% 5.88% (11% including dividend) 2022 EPS 2023 EPS 2021 Weighted EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $5.61 $5.93 $1.51 $4.33 $5.84 17.6 16.6 Click to enlarge

historical fair value: 17.6X earnings

currently 16.6X

12.7X cash-adjusted PE

Rating Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 12/13 Quality Super SWANs 2022 Fair Value Price 2023 Fair Value Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $100.61 $103.57 $102.77 Potentially Good Buy 10% $90.55 $93.21 $92.49 Potentially Strong Buy 20% $80.49 $82.85 $82.22 Potentially Very Strong Buy 30% $63.39 $72.50 $71.94 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 40% $60.37 $62.14 $61.66 Currently $97.06 3.53% 6.28% 5.56% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 3.66% 6.70% 5.88% Click to enlarge

PM is a potentially reasonable buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

Risk Profile: Why Philip Morris Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

Risk Profile Summary

regulatory risk (globally, including menthol bans, nicotine regulations, RRP tax rates, and plain packaging laws)

smoke-free transition risk (PM is the industry leader)

litigation risk (lower than in the US due to lack of class action laws)

M&A execution risk (Swedish Match is the largest deal PM has ever done)

supply chain disruption risk

black swan geopolitical risks (like the Russian invasion)

labor market risk (tightest job market in 50 years globally)

currency risk (Swedish match reduces this).

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Long-Term Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

see the risk section of this video to get an in-depth view (and link to two reports) of how DK and big institutions measure long-term risk management by companies

PM Long-Term Risk-Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification MSCI 37 Metric Model 58.0% BBB, Average, Positive Trend Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 90.8% 23.9/100 Medium-Risk Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 98.1% Excellent S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 60.0% Above-Average, Positive Trend FactSet 50.0% Average, Stable Trend Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies) 61.0% Good Consensus 70% Low Risk, Good Risk-Management, Stable Trend Click to enlarge

(Sources: Morningstar, MSCI, FactSet, Reuters, S&P)

PM's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 165th Best In The Master List (67th Percentile)

Classification Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile Risk-Management Rating S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List 94 Exceptional Strong ESG Stocks 78 Good - Bordering On Very Good Foreign Dividend Stocks 75 Good Ultra SWANs 71 Good Philip Morris International 70 Good Low Volatility Stocks 68 Above-Average Dividend Aristocrats 67 Above-Average Dividend Kings 63 Above-Average Master List average 62 Above-Average Hyper-Growth stocks 61 Above-Average Monthly Dividend Stocks 60 Above-Average Dividend Champions 57 Average bordering on above-average Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

PM's risk-management consensus is in the top 33% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as

Kimberly-Clark (KMB): Ultra SWAN dividend aristocrat

3M (MMM): Ultra SWAN dividend king

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK): Super SWAN dividend king

British American Tobacco (BTI): Ultra SWAN global aristocrat

Clorox (CLX): Super SWAN dividend aristocrat

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and PM is good, at managing theirs.

How We Monitor PM's Risk Profile

18 analysts

3 credit rating agencies

7 total risk rating agencies

25 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management

and the bond market for real-time fundamental risk updates

When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Philip Morris Can Help You Retire In Safety And Splendor, But It Might Take A Bit Longer Than We Expected

The Russian invasion of Ukraine permanently knocked out one of PM's biggest RRP markets and appears to have slowed PM's growth outlook significantly.

That growth outlook is starting to recover as I expected it would.

the world is a lot bigger than Russia and Ukraine

The Swedish Match acquisition is logical, attractively valued, and could help PM accelerate its smoke-free future plans by a few years.

However, the extra debt and elevated payout ratios do mean a slightly higher risk dividend, which remains safe but is likely to grow slower in the coming years as management de-leverages.

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about PM.

one of the highest quality high-yield blue-chips on earth

the best management team in the industry

5.2% very safe yield with 5.1% long-term growth potential

10.3% CAGR long-term total return potential, matching the market but with 3.3X higher and safer yield

6% historically undervalued, a potentially reasonable buy

12.7X cash-adjusted P/E

60% consensus return potential over the next five years, 9% CAGR, 10% more than the market

10% better risk-adjusted expected returns of the S&P 500 over the next five years.

3X more income potential over the next five years

It might take PM longer than expected to deliver the kinds of life-changing income and wealth that analysts and I expected pre-invasion.

given enough time, PM could deliver 2,200X inflation-adjusted returns

But the good news is that as long as PM keeps executing so well on its smoke-free future transition plans, incredible income and rich-retirement wealth growth likely aren't a question of "if," only "when."