The Chart of the Day belongs to the medical devices company Axonics (AXNX). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All-Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 9/8 the stock gained 5.40%.
Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.00
|Wall Street
|Strong Buy
|4.57
|Quant
|Hold
|3.44
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|D-
|D-
|D-
|Growth
|B-
|B
|C
|Profitability
|B+
|B+
|B
|Momentum
|A
|A
|B+
|Revisions
|A
|A-
|D
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AXNX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
Comments