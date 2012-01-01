Axonics: Medical Devices Play

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 7 new highs and up 5.40% in the last month.
  • Analysts price targets from 70 to 95.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the medical devices company Axonics (AXNX). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All-Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 9/8 the stock gained 5.40%.

AXNX Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 24.86+ Weighted Alpha
  • 10.21% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages
  • 7 new highs and up 5.40% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 64.10%
  • Technical support level at 76.25
  • Recently traded at 78.22 with 50-day moving average of 69.14

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $3.63 billion
  • Revenue expected to increase 41.10% this year and another 25.30% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 32.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 66.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 4 strong buy, 3 buy opinions on the stock
  • Analysts price targets are from 70.00 to 90.00 with an average of 81.71
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 8 to 0 for the stock to beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 4 to 0 for the same result
  • 1,920 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Buy 4.00
Wall Street Strong Buy 4.57
Quant Hold 3.44

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D- D- D-
Growth B- B C
Profitability B+ B+ B
Momentum A A B+
Revisions A A- D

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care Equipment

Ranked Overall

981 out of 4670

Ranked in Sector

221 out of 1173

Ranked in Industry

14 out of 152

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AXNX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

