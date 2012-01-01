Ozgu Arslan/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the medical devices company Axonics (AXNX). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All-Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month and having a Trend Spotter buy signal then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter first signaled a buy on 9/8 the stock gained 5.40%.

AXNX Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention. Its proprietary rechargeable SNM System (r-SNM) delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

24.86+ Weighted Alpha

10.21% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages

7 new highs and up 5.40% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 64.10%

Technical support level at 76.25

Recently traded at 78.22 with 50-day moving average of 69.14

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $3.63 billion

Revenue expected to increase 41.10% this year and another 25.30% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 32.60% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 66.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 4 strong buy, 3 buy opinions on the stock

Analysts price targets are from 70.00 to 90.00 with an average of 81.71

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 8 to 0 for the stock to beat the market, with the more experienced investors voting 4 to 0 for the same result

1,920 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care Equipment

Ranked Overall

981 out of 4670

Ranked in Sector

221 out of 1173

Ranked in Industry

14 out of 152

