A Quick Take On Prime Skyline Limited

Prime Skyline Limited (PSE) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides building envelope design, consultancy and construction services in various Asian countries.

Given PSE’s contracting topline revenue in a growing industry, I’m on Hold for the Prime Skyline IPO, although the low nominal price of the IPO may attract day traders seeking volatility.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

What Is Prime Skyline?

Singapore-based Prime Skyline was founded to assist property developers with designing and constructing the building envelope portions of residential and commercial buildings.

Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Sonny Bensily, who has been with the firm since inception in 1995 and was previously a civil engineer at WED Engineers & Constructors and New York Plastic Company Pte.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Consultancy

Design

Construction

Supply

Maintenance

The company currently provides its services in Singapore, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, the Philippines and Brunei and seeks to expand its operations to other Asian countries.

As of December 31, 2021, Prime Skyline has booked fair market value investment of $2.2 million as of December 31, 2021 from investors including Focus Point Developments Limited.

Prime Skyline's Basics

The firm pursues project bidding opportunities with commercial clients as well as government clients.

The building envelope industry in Singapore is relatively concentrated with only a few dominant participants.

In 2019, management said the company ranked as the fourth largest such contractor in the region.

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen to 0.4x as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2021 0.4% 2020 0.3% Click to enlarge

The Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Marketing spend, was negative (24.5x) in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

According to a 2022 market research report by Market Reports World, the global market for building envelope products and services was an estimated $158 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $202.5 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in demand for improved building envelope solutions for greater energy efficiency purposes.

Also, the Asia Pacific region is expected to produce one of the fastest growth rates for demand over the coming years.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Nam Lee Pressed Metal Pte. Ltd.

LHL International Pte. Ltd.

Mero Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

YKK AP Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Prime Skyline's Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue

Lowered gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating profit

Reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 24,738,132 -8.2% 2020 $ 26,944,424 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 3,203,882 -21.9% 2020 $ 4,100,604 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2021 12.95% 2020 15.22% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2021 $ 667,454 2.7% 2020 $ 272,534 1.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin 2021 $ 74,954 0.3% 2020 $ (137,379) -0.6% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2021 $ 14,083,492 2020 $ 15,077,505 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of December 31, 2021, Prime Skyline had $52,915 in cash and $33.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $13.9 million, driven by a sharp increase in accounts payable.

Prime Skyline's IPO Details

Prime Skyline intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 3.75 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $60.4 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 30.0%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for paying the start-up costs of prospective projects, which will generally include project insurance fees, costs of materials, subcontracting fees and surveying service fees for certain start-up works to expedite our organic growth and expand our business scale by undertaking more sizeable building envelope projects in Singapore and other Asian countries, such as the Philippines and Sri Lanka. for paying the cash collateral for performance bonds on prospective projects. to partly repay a five-year bank loan in the principal amount of S$1 million with a due date of June 2025 and a five-year bridge loan from the same bank in the principal amount of S$5 million with a due date of January 2026. to acquire servers, computers, software and other accessories to enhance our BIM design capabilities and upgrade our IT equipment and systems. to repay our Controlling Shareholder for an interest free loan made to us for the purpose of paying the expenses of this offering and the Nasdaq listing. for working capital and other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said it knows of no material proceeding against the company.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ViewTrade Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Prime Skyline

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $50,000,000 Enterprise Value $60,359,730 Price / Sales 2.02 EV / Revenue 2.44 EV / EBITDA 90.43 Earnings Per Share $0.01 Operating Margin 2.70% Net Margin 0.30% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 30.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.00 Net Free Cash Flow $13,914,701 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 27.83% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 31.33 CapEx Ratio 83.44 Revenue Growth Rate -8.19% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

Commentary About Prime Skyline’s IPO

PSE is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to pay down debt, fund its corporate growth initiatives, new project bidding opportunities and geographic expansion.

The company’s financials have generated lowered topline revenue, reduced gross profit and gross margin, growing operating profit but less cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $13.9 million, due to a sharp increase in accounts payable.

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue rose as revenue decreased; its Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple was negative (24.5x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and intends to reinvest any future earnings back into the company's growth initiatives.

The market opportunity for providing building envelope construction services is quite large but expected to grow at a moderate 3.6% CAGR over the coming years.

ViewTrade Securities is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (66.0)% since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the rising cost of capital environment and global slowdown, which may delay projects while increasing the cost of doing business.

Additionally, U.S. investors would only be owning a part of a Cayman Islands registered company and would not own interests in the operating subsidiaries directly. The company may be subject to country-based restrictions on capital movement and dividends.

As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 2.4x for a company that is producing negative revenue growth.

Given the firm’s contracting topline revenue in a growing industry, I’m on Hold for the Prime Skyline IPO, although the low nominal price of the IPO may attract day traders seeking volatility.