FedEx 'Grounds' Out In A 'Bad News Bear'* Market

Sep. 16, 2022 9:15 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)2 Comments
J.G. Collins profile picture
J.G. Collins
2.51K Followers

Summary

  • FedEx aftermarket shares plunged after FedEx dropped its forward guidance.
  • The company had been optimistic as recently as June 29th.
  • Companies in the air freight and logistics sector are often "canaries in the coal mine" for the rest of the economy.
  • The company faces currency translation losses that will compound USD margin pressures and stiffer competition from local country delivery and logistics services who face no such pressures.

Holiday Shopping Season Continues With "Cyber Monday" Deals

FedEx Ground

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) plunged more than 16.5% after today's close after-market trading after it withdrew its FY 2023 earnings guidance and missed 2023Q1. It was a significant step back from what FedEx had predicted at the end of June.

The company said,

First quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. FedEx Express results were particularly impacted by macroeconomic weakness in Asia and service challenges in Europe, leading to a revenue shortfall in this segment of approximately $500 million relative to company forecasts. FedEx Ground revenue was approximately $300 million below company forecasts.

But it added,

...macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the U.S. [My emphasis].

FedEx has a somewhat close correlation to the S&P 500 (SP500), with a 24-month Beta of .80 and a 60-month Beta of 1.20. The Beta of some peers in the industry peers are similarly -- and even more closely -- correlated. The price-return comparison of FDX and the S&P 500 for the last year is shown below.

SP 500 vs. FDX Chart for One Year

Seeking Alpha

Upon first hearing the FedEx news, and that so much of it was tied to Asia and Europe, I had presumed -- hoped, actually -- that much of it was attributable to translation risk as the USD is, for the moment, the "tallest pygmy" among G7 currencies. The EUR, JPY, and GBP have all plunged slumped badly relative to the USD. But FDX press release doesn't speak of the currency pairs. It speaks of volume and negative trends overseas and in the USA.

And that should concern the broader market.

Thesis

Companies like FedEx service the larger economy. Its CEO, Raj Subramaniam, just said a few hours ago what was my thesis for this article: That FedEx's precipitous decline in volumes signals that we're "going into a worldwide recession." That's because FedEx's old tag line, "When it absolutely has to be there overnight" is less urgent in a slowing economy.

When you think about it, FDX is caught in Asia, where China's GDP was recently cut to just 2.7% by Nomura; Japan, where the Bank of Japan has cut its growth estimate to 2.0%; Europe, where the European Commission estimates a 2.7% growth rate; Great Britain, 2.3%; and the USA, where the Conference Board estimates GDP growth of just 1.4%. And all those estimates are from earlier, not later, in the quarter when FedEx saw its operations fall off.

Inflation in consumer necessities like food, transportation, and shelter will squeeze out consumer spending and force demand destruction and tighter margins, as will rising rates. Producer prices, while down in August, were still up absent food and energy. It should be noted, too, that as a US company, FedEx will have foreign currency translation pressures that European and Asian competitors will not have to face locally. To remain competitive in Europe and Asia, FedEx will have to lower "in-country" prices, causing additional margin pressure.

Conclusion

FDX is planning to cut costs and has other challenges ahead, including its defined benefit pension liability and reduction-in-force costs that it plans as part of its cost-cutting. Heading into a deep, wide, global recession, FDX will likely face disinflationary pricing as companies accept longer delivery times and use other, cheaper, alternative. We expect FDX stock will decline by as much as an additional 20% by this time next year and, for that reason, it should wait for signs of an upturn before doing its planned stock repurchases. Sell or short.___________________________________________________ *With apologies and a tip-of-the-hat to the producers of the 1976 Walter Matthau/Tatum O'Neal film, "The Bad News Bears" ___________________________________________________

Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change).

This article was written by

J.G. Collins profile picture
J.G. Collins
2.51K Followers
Before establishing The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, J.G. Collins spent some 30 years building a career in executive and consulting financial roles, with a particular emphasis in business taxation. His experience spans work for Fortune 100 companies, one of the former “Big Eight” international accounting firms, and client service for large middle-market public accounting firms. He has advised domestic and foreign clients in the tax-efficient structuring of legal entities, effective tax rate planning, mergers and acquisitions, corporate reorganizations, treasury operations, financial instruments, international taxation, tax accounting under GAAP, state and local taxation, and sales and miscellaneous taxes. He has managed countless federal and state tax audits to successful resolutions for clients. His experience spans a diverse array of industries, including private equity, motion pictures and music entertainment, fashion, real estate, publishing, technology development, retail, and oil and gas. Mr. Collins conceived and branded the specialty industry entertainment practice of one of the nation’s leading accounting firms and oversaw the business tax marketing program for business enterprises of another large regional firm. Mr. Collins’ marketing collateral and published articles have been extraordinarily well received because of his ability to present intricate and complex aspects of tax, business, policy, and politics in clear, concise, easily understandable prose devoid of jargon and irrelevant detail. An astute, data-driven observer of business, politics and economics, Mr. Collins has advised political candidates and public officials on campaign, political and policy matters for more than two decades, and has twice been a delegate to his political party’s national quadrennial convention to nominate the American president. His expertise as a champion debater and orator in his student days, along with his savvy marketing expertise, has allowed Mr. Collins to coach private and public sector executives and candidates on public speaking, speech writing, message development and successful business presentations. Campaign collateral he developed for political campaigns has been used in university courses as an “excellent example of persuasive campaign advertising”. Mr. Collins holds degrees in Economics and Accounting from the Stern School of Business, New York University. His elective coursework included a number of political science courses, including International Politics, International Organizations, European Politics and other more basic political science courses.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of September 15, 2020, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers. We associate with principals of TechnoMetrica on survey work in some elements of our business.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.