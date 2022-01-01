imaginima

By Robert Gephardt

Recent U.S. legislation alters the trajectory of GHG emissions and expands the opportunity set for midstream issuers.

The recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, in the U.S. was a significant event for climate policy and the energy industry. The bill enhances and expands the incentives for a diverse array of investments, enabling decarbonization across the U.S. economy.

The strength of IRA lies not just in the improvement in economics, but also from the 10+ years of visibility being offered to companies and investors. This represents a shift from the past where cliffs in incentives consistently loomed on the horizon.

As a result, studies have provided preliminary projections indicating the new policies could result in an incremental reduction in annual U.S. emissions by 2030 (relative to prior policies) equal to approximately 20% of current emissions. It would not be surprising if these estimates ultimately prove conservative.

At face value, an acceleration in the pace of decarbonization screens as negative for the traditional energy industry. We think this is correct when considering the long-term prospects for most oil-focused exploration and production companies.

The significant enhancement to incentives for electric vehicles could accelerate pressures on oil demand, presenting challenges for issuers that do not effectively utilize current elevated prices to appropriately reposition their balance sheets and businesses.

However, the significant improvement in support for carbon capture and the inclusion of hydrogen in IRA have transformed the opportunity in deployment of these technologies. Both require significant pipeline infrastructure to be constructed or repurposed while the sequestration of carbon requires geologic expertise.

The U.S. midstream industry, and select upstream companies, are ideally positioned to fulfill these needs given their existing asset footprint and organizational capabilities in developing and operating energy infrastructure. Many forward-thinking issuers were already pursuing projects in carbon capture and hydrogen, which should give them another competitive edge as downstream customers such as the industrial, chemical and power generation sectors look to decarbonize using the new incentives.

The implications on credit quality for midstream issuers may be significant. Given the structure of the incentives, projects providing infrastructure solutions in the energy transition are likely to utilize long-term contracts from non-energy customers, providing high-quality cash flows and diversifying the businesses.

The risk of cannibalizing their legacy business is mitigated by their limited direct commodity price exposure and the position of the U.S. as a low-cost supplier that will likely be critical even under aggressive decarbonization scenarios.

The midstream industry has been given a significant opportunity; now it needs to execute.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions. The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. © 2009-2022 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.