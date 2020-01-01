STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) announced a buyout at $32.25 per share. That's a 20% premium to the prior share price, but for many investors it still feels too low. However, the transaction is within the range that I would consider fair. It's not the upper end of that range, but it's not an awful deal given the current market environment. Why is the market so relevant? Because the market determines what opportunities investors have for reinvesting.
Note: The first 3 charts here only run through the closing price before the buyout was announced. Consequently, I've added some commentary to clarify the relative valuations.
For comparison, I'm adding four peers:
We could use more, but I think this is a fair batch.
If we use price-to-consensus-NAV to evaluate the REITs, we can see an interesting story:
Here's a timeline for my view:
STOR was regularly the cheapest on AFFO, which made sense since they often had slightly more leverage:
Using this comparison, the buyout valuation seems to be about fair value, though it certainly doesn't have the premium we often see awarded in buyouts.
I generally won't use this as a comparison since it can be swung by the board of directors declaring a more aggressive dividend at any point. However, it can be a helpful point of view for investors focused on the income from their position. Investors can generate a very similar amount of income by switching to Realty Income today:
While O is not the equity REIT furthest in our target range, it is legitimately trading at a discount to our target values. Among the net lease REITs, it is roughly tied for first place on having the largest discount to our targets (91.8% price-to-buy for O at $63.53).
We've seen two outstanding executives leave in the last few years. I felt the executives were part of the competitive advantage for STOR. If the board of directors feels the same way, then getting this valuation relative to peers is pretty good. For comparison, at $32.09 (STOR's current price, slightly below the buyout) STOR is trading about 3.3% above our "price-to-buy". That's generally pretty low for a buyout to occur, but it's a material gap when O trades at 91.8%.
Performance for STOR since their IPO has been great. They didn't keep up with ADC and FCPT, but they did come out ahead of O and NNN:
That's strong enough that I think most investors can be happy, though a few that opened positions in late 2019 or very early 2020 may feel far less impressed. Using the $100k chart, we can verify that any buy-and-hold investors in STOR aren't getting the worst performance for the sector unless they bought on a very unfortunate day. Using the $100k chart below, we can see that investors in STOR performed pretty well based on most starting points:
I think this is an acceptable deal. It could be a pain for those with a large taxable capital gain. However, putting that aside, this feels like an okay deal. It's not a home run by any means, but STOR achieved better pricing than average for the sector today. This deal wouldn't have been a good deal when peers were hitting 52-week highs. However, today there are vastly more alternatives for reinvesting than there were before.
Since there are so many great alternatives, I think the board is making a reasonable decision to simply give the shareholders cash. That has to come into play. If the buyer for STOR was bidding $40.00 today, they would be severely overpaying compared to peers. This always comes back to relative values. The deal gives STOR shareholders a valuation high enough to make sense when so many REITs are on sale.
There's a chance the board can get an even higher offer. They have 30 days to look for alternative offers. They might get a higher offer, but I think competitors would be unwise to come in much higher. It's a possibility, it just isn't a strong one. I would favor some of the other equity REITs that are residing in our "Strong Buy" range already. That includes Essex Property Trust (ESS), Sun Communities (SUI), Equinix (EQIX), Digital Realty (DLR), Crown Castle (CCI), and Terreno (TRNO).
Looking at relative price performance over the last year, I think weakness for Camden Property Trust (CPT) and Realty Income should also put them on the radar as solid targets. I would also add Prologis (PLD), Rexford (REXR), STAG Industrial (STAG), and EastGroup Properties (EGP) to the list. STAG and EGP are not currently under coverage (so no precise targets, but I've dug far enough to say they are undervalued). The other 10 REITs mentioned are under coverage in our service. That gives investors several alternatives for how to put their capital to work.
Except for O, these REITs all have materially lower dividends yields. Investors looking to include some higher yield could check out the preferred shares we frequently write about. Mixing them with these equity REITs creates an attractive combination of yield (from the preferred shares) and dividend growth (from the common shares).
You should try our service. Unlike most services, our service is backed by a real portfolio. Not a "model" portfolio. Not hypothetical positions. Not 7 different portfolios we made up in Google Sheets so we can brag about the good one. None of that crap.
You get real-time alerts on every trade. See current and past positions. I'm sick of analysts who have to retroactively pick a "portfolio" or get creative about defining "returns". Beat the index or get out.
Ask your analyst to share their portfolio value each month so you can verify their returns. When they object, try us.
This article was written by
Securities for the buy-and-hold investor generally carry much lower risk. If we enter a high-risk position, we plan to capitalize on a change in the valuation. We monitor those positions very carefully, rather than hoping everything turns out well over the next several years. That’s why we have so few losses in our investing.
We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy.
You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCI, DLR, EQIX, ESS, PLD, REXR, SUI, TRNO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments