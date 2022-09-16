Retails Sales And Vehicle Sales Hold

Sep. 17, 2022 6:50 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL
Todd Sullivan profile picture
Todd Sullivan
7.38K Followers

Summary

  • Gasoline and clothing retailers saw declines which correlates to falling prices while vehicle sales show a surprise positive indicating some easing of supply issues.
  • Together with the rise in vehicle sales, the underlying post-COVID economic demand remains in an uptrend despite the rise in inflation and rates.
  • Despite the continued stream of pessimistic news on inflation, US economic growth continues to recover.

red paper price tag , shopping cart and blurred analog alarm clock on light blue background for sale , promotion concept

Ratana21/iStock via Getty Images

Real Retail Sales with a good history of forecasting recessions hold at recent levels. Gasoline and clothing retailers saw declines which correlates to falling prices while vehicle sales show a surprise positive indicating some easing of supply issues. The Ind Prod Index-Aircraft vs Motor Vehicles hinted rising activity 3mos ago. These indices incorporate whole products and parts manufacturing trends. Media and corporate reporting has focused on EV sales for automobile sector and the resumption of manufacturing and deliveries for Boeing's (BA) Dreamliner and 737Max. The net/net trends in manufacturing is one of supply line issues easing.

The Trucking Tonnage Index (seasonally adjusted) indicates a rising goods transport trend. Together with the rise in vehicle sales, the underlying post-COVID economic demand remains in an uptrend despite the rise in inflation and rates. Meanwhile, the market and media continue to focus on the COVID-favored issues as predicting recession with their dramatic price declines from wildly over-priced (many remain priced at 10x revenue with no sign of profitability near-term). Insiders have signaled for 2yrs they believed their businesses undervalued. Their buying continues but at much lower activity levels indicating they have likely exhausted their capital to the point of being unbalanced owners. Yet, there remain buyers at prices which have not materially moved higher since we emerged from lockdowns. These same companies have reported for several quarters expanding robust demand with expectations of positive surprises through the rest of 2022 and into 2023 with no investor interest.

Retails Sales and Vehicle Sales Hold

In my experience, companies that report positive surprises in the current period of pessimism are likely to draw substantial investor interest. With several years of demand still ahead, they are likely to become the new favored Momentum issues. Simply because they have been so undervalued, many are in the range of 0.25-0.50x revenue when in better times they saw 2x-4x pricing in normalized periods. These issues comprise the 70%+ of issues ignored during the COVID panic into SPACs, IPOs chasing the 'new, new thing'. A sea change towards these neglected but very viable economically sensitive issues have the potential to drive the SP500 substantially higher even with declines in the dominant COVID-favored.

Despite the continued stream of pessimistic news on inflation, US economic growth continues to recover. Growth can continue even at rates in the 4%-6% range as these levels remain cheap relative to inflation at 8% and corporations having little difficulty passing through costs. Buy economically sensitive equities and avoid COVID-favored issues. By all means, avoid Fixed Income.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Todd Sullivan profile picture
Todd Sullivan
7.38K Followers
Todd Sullivan is a Massachusetts-based value investor and Co-Founder and General Partner in Rand Strategic Partners. He looks for investments he believes are selling for a discount to their intrinsic value given their current situation and future prospects. He holds them until that value is realized or the fundamentals change in a way that no longer supports his original thesis. His blog features his various ideas and general commentary and he updates readers on their progress in a timely fashion. His commentary has been seen in the online versions of the Wall St. Journal, New York Times, CNN Money, Business Week, Crain's NY and others. He has also appeared on Fox Business News and is a RealMoney.com contributor. He has twice presented at Bill Ackman's Harbor investment Conference and is a regular presenter at the Manual of Ideas "Best Ideas" conferences. Visit his sites: ValuePlays (http://valueplays.net/) , Rand Strategic Partners (http://randstrategicpartners.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.