The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
9/29
|
10/17
|
0.3
|
0.33
|
10.00%
|
3.77%
|
12
|
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FMAO)
|
9/23
|
10/20
|
0.19
|
0.21
|
10.53%
|
3.04%
|
18
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
|
(IIPR)
|
9/29
|
10/14
|
1.75
|
1.8
|
2.86%
|
7.87%
|
6
|
New Jersey Resources Corporation
|
(NJR)
|
9/23
|
10/3
|
0.3625
|
0.39
|
7.59%
|
3.49%
|
27
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
9/30
|
10/14
|
0.2475
|
0.248
|
0.20%
|
4.63%
|
29
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
9/27
|
10/12
|
1.25
|
1.27
|
1.60%
|
5.32%
|
15
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
10/28
|
11/15
|
1.15
|
1.24
|
7.83%
|
3.00%
|
19
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
9/29
|
10/17
|
0.46
|
0.48
|
4.35%
|
4.19%
|
12
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Sep 19 (Ex-Div 9/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
10/12
|
0.7
|
66.99
|
4.18%
|
12
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
10/5
|
0.54
|
59.25
|
3.65%
|
8
Tuesday Sep 20 (Ex-Div 9/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
9/30
|
4.1
|
502.5
|
3.26%
|
12
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
10/17
|
1.08
|
100.34
|
4.31%
|
55
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
9/30
|
0.075
|
14.05
|
6.41%
|
10
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
10/6
|
0.41
|
30.02
|
5.46%
|
10
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
9/30
|
0.0456
|
21
|
2.61%
|
8
Wednesday Sep 21 (Ex-Div 9/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FGBI)
|
9/30
|
0.16
|
22.87
|
2.80%
|
7
|
The Hackett Group, Inc.
|
(HCKT)
|
10/7
|
0.11
|
18.66
|
2.36%
|
9
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
(IFF)
|
10/5
|
0.81
|
102.4
|
3.16%
|
20
|
IF Bancorp, Inc.
|
(IROQ)
|
10/14
|
0.2
|
18.08
|
2.21%
|
7
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
10/14
|
0.68
|
90.25
|
3.01%
|
45
|
Sempra
|
(SRE)
|
10/15
|
1.145
|
168.44
|
2.72%
|
19
Thursday Sep 22 (Ex-Div 9/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
9/30
|
0.6375
|
88.8
|
2.87%
|
24
|
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FMAO)
|
10/20
|
0.21
|
27.65
|
3.04%
|
18
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
10/7
|
0.51
|
78.86
|
2.59%
|
12
|
New Jersey Resources Corporation
|
(NJR)
|
10/3
|
0.39
|
44.74
|
3.49%
|
27
|
Portland General Electric Company
|
(POR)
|
10/17
|
0.4525
|
50.15
|
3.61%
|
17
|
W. R. Berkley Corporation
|
(WRB)
|
10/3
|
0.1
|
66.94
|
0.60%
|
21
Friday Sep 23 (Ex-Div 9/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Logitech International S.A.
|
(LOGI)
|
9/28
|
0.9804
|
48.84
|
2.01%
|
9
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AMERISAFE, Inc.
|
(AMSF)
|
9/23
|
0.31
|
2.6%
|
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(AUBN)
|
9/26
|
0.265
|
4.2%
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
9/21
|
0.75
|
1.7%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
9/23
|
4.88
|
3.1%
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
9/22
|
0.265
|
1.5%
|
Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
|
(CCBG)
|
9/26
|
0.17
|
2.1%
|
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
9/23
|
0.14
|
2.9%
|
Elevance Health Inc.
|
(ELV)
|
9/23
|
1.28
|
1.1%
|
Equinix, Inc.
|
(EQIX)
|
9/21
|
3.1
|
2.0%
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
9/20
|
0.5725
|
3.4%
|
Exponent, Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
9/23
|
0.24
|
1.1%
|
Genpact Limited
|
(G)
|
9/23
|
0.125
|
1.1%
|
Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
|
(HCSG)
|
9/23
|
0.21375
|
6.1%
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
9/23
|
2.8
|
2.7%
|
Insperity, Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
9/23
|
0.52
|
2.0%
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
9/21
|
0.3
|
0.5%
|
Open Text Corporation
|
(OTEX)
|
9/23
|
0.243
|
3.4%
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
9/20
|
0.26
|
2.6%
|
QUALCOMM Incorporated
|
(QCOM)
|
9/22
|
0.75
|
2.4%
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
9/20
|
0.26
|
1.0%
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
9/22
|
0.44
|
0.8%
|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|
(SAMG)
|
9/23
|
0.18
|
4.0%
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
9/23
|
0.47
|
1.0%
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
9/20
|
0.8
|
3.7%
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
9/23
|
0.3
|
2.5%
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
9/20
|
0.2825
|
8.3%
|
Triton International Limited
|
(TRTN)
|
9/22
|
0.65
|
4.3%
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
9/20
|
0.1575
|
3.5%
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
(UNH)
|
9/20
|
1.65
|
1.3%
|
Unity Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
9/23
|
0.11
|
1.7%
|
V.F. Corporation
|
(VFC)
|
9/20
|
0.5
|
5.0%
|
Waste Management, Inc.
|
(WM)
|
9/23
|
0.65
|
1.5%
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
(WMB)
|
9/26
|
0.425
|
5.4%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
