PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 9/29 10/17 0.3 0.33 10.00% 3.77% 12 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 9/23 10/20 0.19 0.21 10.53% 3.04% 18 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 9/29 10/14 1.75 1.8 2.86% 7.87% 6 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 9/23 10/3 0.3625 0.39 7.59% 3.49% 27 Realty Income Corporation (O) 9/30 10/14 0.2475 0.248 0.20% 4.63% 29 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 9/27 10/12 1.25 1.27 1.60% 5.32% 15 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 10/28 11/15 1.15 1.24 7.83% 3.00% 19 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 9/29 10/17 0.46 0.48 4.35% 4.19% 12 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Sep 19 (Ex-Div 9/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 10/12 0.7 66.99 4.18% 12 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 10/5 0.54 59.25 3.65% 8 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Sep 20 (Ex-Div 9/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 9/30 4.1 502.5 3.26% 12 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 10/17 1.08 100.34 4.31% 55 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 9/30 0.075 14.05 6.41% 10 Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 10/6 0.41 30.02 5.46% 10 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 9/30 0.0456 21 2.61% 8 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Sep 21 (Ex-Div 9/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 9/30 0.16 22.87 2.80% 7 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 10/7 0.11 18.66 2.36% 9 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 10/5 0.81 102.4 3.16% 20 IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) 10/14 0.2 18.08 2.21% 7 Medtronic plc (MDT) 10/14 0.68 90.25 3.01% 45 Sempra (SRE) 10/15 1.145 168.44 2.72% 19 Click to enlarge

Thursday Sep 22 (Ex-Div 9/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Eversource Energy (ES) 9/30 0.6375 88.8 2.87% 24 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 10/20 0.21 27.65 3.04% 18 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 10/7 0.51 78.86 2.59% 12 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 10/3 0.39 44.74 3.49% 27 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 10/17 0.4525 50.15 3.61% 17 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 10/3 0.1 66.94 0.60% 21 Click to enlarge

Friday Sep 23 (Ex-Div 9/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) 9/28 0.9804 48.84 2.01% 9 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 9/23 0.31 2.6% Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 9/26 0.265 4.2% Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 9/21 0.75 1.7% BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 9/23 4.88 3.1% Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 9/22 0.265 1.5% Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 9/26 0.17 2.1% CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 9/23 0.14 2.9% Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 9/23 1.28 1.1% Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 9/21 3.1 2.0% Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 9/20 0.5725 3.4% Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 9/23 0.24 1.1% Genpact Limited (G) 9/23 0.125 1.1% Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 9/23 0.21375 6.1% Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 9/23 2.8 2.7% Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 9/23 0.52 2.0% Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 9/21 0.3 0.5% Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 9/23 0.243 3.4% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 9/20 0.26 2.6% QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 9/22 0.75 2.4% RLI Corp. (RLI) 9/20 0.26 1.0% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 9/22 0.44 0.8% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 9/23 0.18 4.0% STERIS plc (STE) 9/23 0.47 1.0% Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 9/20 0.8 3.7% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9/23 0.3 2.5% TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 9/20 0.2825 8.3% Triton International Limited (TRTN) 9/22 0.65 4.3% United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 9/20 0.1575 3.5% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 9/20 1.65 1.3% Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 9/23 0.11 1.7% V.F. Corporation (VFC) 9/20 0.5 5.0% Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 9/23 0.65 1.5% The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 9/26 0.425 5.4% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.