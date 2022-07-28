Snap's CEO Proves My Bullish Snapchat+ Case And More

Sep. 19, 2022 10:00 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)META2 Comments
Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
Marketplace

Summary

  • A few weeks ago, I wrote about the huge potential of Snapchat+ and put together some subscriber and revenue estimates for the product, short-term and long-term.
  • Then two weeks later, Snap's CEO Evan Spiegel released his goals and vision for the company through 2023.
  • His Snapchat+ numbers made my estimates look very conservative, further proving Snapchat+ has more potential than even what I expected.
  • Snap is the first to succeed in growing revenue outside of ads in the social media industry, and its historically low valuation takes none of this into consideration.
  • Accumulate shares of Snap under my base case price of $13.41 per share.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Tech Cache. Learn More »

Snap Inc. Hosts Inaugural Snap Partner Summit In Los Angeles

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Just three weeks ago, I analyzed what no one else was talking about, at least not to the degree it deserved. Analysts and investors were completely missing the potential Snapchat+ had on the financials for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and the future landscape of social media. I even went so far as to put numbers to paper, stating my estimates publicly. Then, not even two weeks later, Snap's CEO Evan Spiegel shared an internal memo not only affirming my bullish case for Snapchat+ but proving my estimates conservative. So it's time for investors to wake up to the tide turning in the social media space and how Snap is leading the only successful venture away from advertising.

As a refresher from my last article, Snapchat+ is a game-changing investment event because of the dim outlook for social media companies to grow revenue from advertising. Between iOS privacy changes hurting Meta Platforms (META), Snapchat, and many others and the pullback of advertisers due to economic concerns, these companies have no choice but to find other ways to generate growth.

Twitter (TWTR) was one of the first to attempt this branching out last year with its Twitter Blue subscription service. However, it has proven to be a flailing venture at best and a dead-on-arrival product at worst, as it only has raked in $4M since its launch in June of 2021. This was a lesson in how not to create a free-from-ad-bondage product.

Then Snap released its Snapchat+ product in June of this year. And in under six weeks, the company announced it had 1M paying subscribers. This equates to just under $4M in revenue - per month - blowing away Twitter's half-hearted attempt at a subscription product.

This was when I started crunching numbers and potential.

In my late-August Snap article, I outlined how just 10% of the addressable market of 260M users - those ages 18-49 - would generate $312M per quarter. But I wrote this as a long-term view, and I expected this kind of momentum to take the company through 2025 to accomplish. However, taking a more near-term view, I contended 5M users over the next 12 months isn't out of the question:

This is a long-term view of the subscription landscape, but 5M users in a year [doesn't] seem too farfetched considering the 1M it acquired in a month and a half. A long-term view of 26M users in three or four years means the Snapchat+ business could generate upwards of 20% of the company's revenues by the end of 2025.

Five million users would generate $60M per quarter, or $240M a year, by August of 2023. It's likely to be just shy of 5% of quarterly revenue by then. But by all accounts, being live one year with Snapchat+ with those numbers would be a huge success. By the end of 2023, the service could be near 6.5M subscribers - keeping my run rate slowing as time goes on. This 2023 year-end subscriber number would generate $77.8M a quarter, or $311M per year.

I considered this to be - and still do - significant high-margin revenue the company desperately needs to shift away from reliance on ads alone.

The CEO couldn't have agreed more.

On September 6th, just a week-and-a-half after my article, an internal memo to Snap employees was circulated and then leaked, outlining the chief's goals for the next year-and-a-half. It contained business goals, financial goals, and the revamped long-term vision for the company.

Most importantly, it contained Snapchat+ revenue milestones.

Leaked Snap Snapchat memo

The Verge

Those milestones included $350M in Snapchat+ revenue and 10M subscribers by the end of next year. $350M in revenue from the subscription product means an average of 7.3M subscribers for 2023 (maintaining a $3.99 per month price). I was at 5M average subscribers for the year and 6.5M by the end of the year. The CEO's numbers are 12.5% higher in revenue and 54% higher in subscribers than my numbers. My estimates proved to be conservative versus the momentum and success of the product the CEO sees. This furthers my bullish thesis upfront and pushes it beyond by including goals unrelated to Snapchat+.

Now, these goals don't mean the company will achieve these numbers; however, laying these goals out in September of 2022 means the company has plenty of time to deliver on them. For example, analysts have an average estimate of $5.46B in 2023 revenue. Spiegel is calling his shot at $6B, or nearly 10% higher. That's not impossible and is likely probable if ad spend returns even nominally, and Snapchat+ continues to take off toward the CEO's target. If analysts haven't taken Snapchat+ revenue into account, advertising only needs to improve $200M over the year to reach his $6B figure.

I also consider the goal for 450M DAUs (daily active users) pertinent to the Snapchat+ thesis. As DAUs grow, so does the TAM (total addressable market) for Snapchat+. I estimate my TAM for Snapchat+ will grow from 260M to 338M, given the CEO's goals for 450M DAUs and a consistent 75% demographic of those ages 18-49. It brings my 2025 potential to $405M in revenue per quarter, amounting to $1.6B in yearly Snapchat+ revenue - 145% of the most recent quarter's revenue of $1.11B.

This means the valuation - the lowest it has ever been during Snap's public life - is likely showing undervaluation as growth estimates are now too low.

Chart
Data by YCharts

If Snap merely trots along at a four times sales multiple, but growth hits the $6B mark next year, then its stock is worth $13.41. But I don't expect the stock to maintain historically low valuation levels if growth does indeed return.

Even during the weakness in FQ4 '18, where user growth was highly questionable, the stock traded only as low as 5.9 times sales. It was Snap's version of Facebook's "oh no, will mobile work?" moment not long after its IPO in 2012. Even amid its existential crisis - and, mind you, the height of my bearishness on the stock - the market didn't consider under 5.9 times sales appropriate. At this 5.9 multiple and $6B in 2023 sales, the stock is valued at $19.80, or 75% upside from Friday's close.

Sure, you can argue "this market environment" will not reward unprofitable unicorns. I can't argue against this. However, Snap is proving it's not just a wannabe social media company following in the footsteps of giants anymore with Snapchat+. Its early success with this new product proves it can move away from advertising revenue, and, as I argued in my previous article, its users can be monetized directly.

Snap has gone from a dim outlook to one with massive potential in a relatively short period, now with a structured timeline to see it proven out. I continue to favor Snap over Meta Platforms as the latter struggles to make up for iOS privacy changes without any clear monetization strategies outside of ads and user targeting. The acceleration of user growth is also a telling sign Snap has the momentum to increase not only its DAUs (daily active users) for advertisers but also its TAM for Snapchat+. Combined with the historically low valuation, Snap looks like a prime candidate to head back to even just a fraction of its former glory days.

Decrypt The Cash In Tech With Tech Cache

Do two things to further your tech portfolio. First, click the 'Follow' button below next to my name. Second, become one of my subscribers risk-free for the first two weeks, accessing my real-time analysis and nailing getting in and out of Snap, and social media stocks, garnering massive profits along the way. Only my subscribers get my technical chart analysis and entry points for SNAP stock.

Join now!

This article was written by

Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
13.84K Followers
Author of Tech Cache
The tech industry's best investment ideas from a technology insider
Joe Albano is a technology insider and combines his passion, education and career into his investing approach. Additionally, his young and in touch perspective allows him to understand the trends of the culture as well as how technology is working alongside it. Together, these invaluable insights have produced a strong investment track record for himself and his followers. You can join Joe and learn his insights and strategies by subscribing to his service Tech Cache.


Education and Investment Background

Joe has a Bachelors of Science in Computer and Electrical Engineering. He follows technology related companies as well as blue chip industrials and consumer products. Joe writes mainly about technology companies, especially ones that he uses and consumes. Knowing the technical side of the products helps him in his analysis of what the product impact is to consumers and the markets they reach. Joe's interests lie in tech and growth stocks.


Work Experience

Joe works for a technology contracting company as a Release Manager working with Dev/Ops tools and integrating CI/CD systems. This entails automating workflows and deploying compiled artifacts using change control/version control software and deployment automation tools. The sector of his work is governmental and deals with the department of health. He previously worked in the IT field of the healthcare industry for a major teaching hospital and practice group working mostly with integration engines for use with hundreds of systems as well as end user application access and security including single sign-on.


A Little About Joe...

Joe enjoys a variety of hobbies including playing drums and building racecars made for the ice and asphalt. He raced nationally in college for Baja SAE and continues to build racecars and race on a regional level both on road courses and frozen lakes.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNAP, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.