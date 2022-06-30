Morsa Images

What Is Genelux?

Westlake Village, California-based Genelux (GNLX) was founded to develop treatments for various aggressive or difficult-to-treat solid tumor cancers.

Management is headed by president and CEO Thomas Zindrick, J.D., who has been with the firm since May 2014 and was previously CEO of Amitech Therapeutics Solutions and held the position of Vice President Associate General Counsel at Amgen.

The firm's lead candidate is Olvi-Vec, which is in Phase 3 planning phase for the treatment of platinum resistant/refractory ovarian cancer [PRROC] and which has already met a preliminary endpoint for its Phase 2 trial for that disease.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Company Pipeline (SEC EDGAR)

Genelux has booked fair market value investment of $168.9 million in equity and convertible debt as of June 30, 2022 from investors.

Genelux’ Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by bcc Research, the global market for ovarian cancer therapeutics was an estimated $2.1 billion in 2017 and is forecast to reach $2.9 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2022.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing incidence of cancers as global populations age and immune system performance is reduced.

Also, new drug classes are expected to be approved, with five new drugs expected to be approved by 2028.

However, the growth in use of biosimilar products and generics will likely act as a drag on growth of the market’s total dollar value over time.

Notably, the GlobalData estimate for the ovarian cancer market has a much higher estimate, with the market forecast to reach $6.7 billion by 2028.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

CG Oncology

Candel Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

DNAtrix

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

Oncolytics Biotech

Oncorus

Replimmune

SillaJen

Targovax USA

Transgene SA

Others

Genelux' IPO Date & Details

The initial public offering date, or IPO, for Genelux is still to be determined by the company.

GNLX intends to sell 2.5 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $6.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $16.25 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $135.5 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 10.6%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $7.7 million to fund the clinical development of our lead product candidate, Olvi-Vec, in PRROC; approximately $1.0 million to pay outstanding accounts payable; and any remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party or received notice of any material legal proceedings against it.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are The Benchmark Company and Brookline Capital Markets.

Commentary About Genelux

GNLX is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund further advancement of its pipeline of treatments through mid and late stage trials.

The firm’s lead candidate, Olvi-Vec, which is in Phase 3 planning phase for the treatment of platinum resistant/refractory ovarian cancer [PRROC] and which has already met a preliminary endpoint for its Phase 2 trial for that disease.

The market opportunity for ovarian cancer treatments is reasonably large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth over the coming years.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration relationship.

The company’s investor syndicate does not include any widely known institutional life science investors or strategic investors.

The Benchmark Company is the lead underwriter and the four IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 85.5% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Genelux has achieved a milestone that many biopharma firms at IPO have not, that of achieving a Phase 2 efficacy endpoint, so in that regard the IPO is somewhat unusual, in a positive way.

As for valuation, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value of around $136 million at IPO. This is well below the typical range for a biopharma firm at IPO.

While the company will likely need additional funding for future trial activities, for life science investors with a patient hold time frame, given the firm’s positive Phase 2 trial results to-date, my outlook on the IPO is a Buy at up to $6.50 per share.