What Is Alopexx?

Cambridge, Massachusetts,-based Alopexx (ALPX) was founded to develop vaccines and antibodies for the prevention and treatment of fungal, parasitic and bacterial infections that express the target poly-N-acetyl glucosamine [PNAG].

Management is headed by co-founder, president and CEO Daniel R. Vlock, MD, who has been with the firm since inception and previously held senior medical and research roles at GPC Biotech, Pharmacia and Ethicon Endo-Surgery, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

The firm's lead candidates are vaccine AV0328 for the treatment of pneumonia and meningococcal infections and F598 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of ICU acquired infections and prevention of post-operative abdominal infections.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Company Pipeline (SEC - EDGAR)

According to a 2022 market research report by Market Research Future, the global market for treating hospital acquired infections was an estimated $23.7 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $32.5 billion in 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 1.37% through 2030.

Key elements driving this expected growth are aging populations who are more susceptible to disease and the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic driving increasing awareness of the importance of infection control.

Also, the Americas region is expected to continue to account for the greatest market demand by region, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of growth through 2030.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Pfizer

Merck

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

SK Chemicals

Affinivax

Astellas

Several others

Alopexx's IPO Date & Details

The initial public offering, or IPO, for Alopexx is Sept. 21, 2022, and will be available for retail investors to trade on the open market starting Sept. 22, 2022.

(Warning: Compared to stocks with more history, IPOs typically have less information for investors to review and analyze. For this reason, investors should use caution when thinking about investing in an IPO, or immediately post-IPO. Also, investors should keep in mind that many IPOs are heavily marketed, past company performance is not a guarantee of future results and potential risks may be understated.)

ALPX intends to sell 3.0 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $27 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 38.23%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $5.5 million to initiate a proof-of-concept trial of vaccine AV0328, including manufacturing, and correlative laboratory studies; approximately $4.5 million to initiate a proof-of-concept trial of our monoclonal antibody in ICU patients; and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures, as well as potential expansion of our research pipeline. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management disclosed that "On June 8, 2022, the Company was sued in the Commercial Court of Nantes, France by Xenothera. The litigation is seeking, among other things, to compel the Company to enter into a license agreement with Xenothera, or provide 120,000,000 euros in damages. No liability has been recorded related to this matter."

Note: This report is not a recommendation to purchase ALPX stock or any other security.

Commentary About Alopexx

ALPX is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to advance its pipeline of vaccine and antibody drug candidates.

The firm's lead candidates are vaccine AV0328 for the treatment of pneumonia and meningococcal infections and F598 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of ICU acquired infections and prevention of post-operative abdominal infections.

Both candidates have proven to be well tolerated in Phase 1 safety trials. The company has recently filed a Free Writing Prospectus as a source of additional information about its activities, which can be viewed here. Source - SEC.

The market opportunity for treating hospital acquired infections is large but expected to grow at a slow rate of growth in the coming years.

Management hasn't disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration relationships.

The company's investor syndicate does not include any well-known life science-focused institutional venture capital firms or strategic investors.

ThinkEquity is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (58.9%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, the stock will be valued at far below the typical range for a clinical stage biopharma at IPO.

While the firm has completed Phase 1 and Phase 2 proof of concept trials indicating the drugs are well tolerated, it's still a thinly capitalized company with extensive further trials ahead, no major pharma or life science venture capital firm validation while defending itself against a potentially significant lawsuit in France.

So, I'm on Hold for the Alopexx IPO.