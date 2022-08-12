Last Friday, at the exchange's closing bell, International Paper's stock price declined more than 10%. Why? FedEx (FDX) reported its Q1 preliminary account results with a profit warning. The CEO also explained that "global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the U.S. FedEx is swiftly addressing these headwinds, but given the speed at which conditions shifted, first quarter results are below our expectations". In addition, as explained here, Jefferies analyst shifted IP's rating from neutral to sell (from $40 to $31 per share). This was due to 1) a softer containerboard demand, 2) inventory de-stocking for the inflationary pressure environment, 3) expected selling price cut and 4) not a positive outlook for 2023.
For two years, here at the Lab, we have covered International Paper (NYSE:IP) and so far, it has been a long and enjoyable ride. After analyzing IP's Russian exposure and its Q1 performance, we upgraded (once again) the company to buy.
Our internal team is still confident in IP's potential capital upside, so we are benefiting from this recent price decline to double down our investment size.
Looking at the details of Jefferies' sell rating, they claimed that "orders have fallen off starting in July and have persisted through (September) as customers and containerboard manufacturers work through excess inventory".
Here at the Lab, we used to work in the Investment Banking equity research arm, and we know that analysts just follow the numbers more than providing a top-down view analysis. We believe our long-term thesis still holds, and there is no doubt about the evolution from plastic to paper thesis. In addition, we consistently rated IP with a long-term growth rate of 2% which is more in line with the population growth rather than the CAGR estimate in the packaging/e-commerce trend evolution. We are even more encouraged to buy IP thanks to the recent Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF) transaction that sold its largest plant located in Russia. Ilim JV could then follow. International Paper also has a strong balance sheet and there is no evidence of a dividend cut. To sum up, we decide to leave unchanged our target price at $55 per share, reiterating our buy rating.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments